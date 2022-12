DOHA, QATAR – Eight powerhouse teams remain standing in the exhilarating quest to win the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ and with the Quarterfinals set to kick off on Friday, Dec. 9 and Saturday, Dec. 10, FOX Sports, America’s English-language home for the tournament, today announces broadcaster match assignments for the four-match slate on FOX. David Neal, Executive Producer of FIFA World Cup™ on FOX and Vice President of Production for FOX Sports, made today’s announcement spotlighting match coverage.

10 HOURS AGO