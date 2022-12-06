A new sushi restaurant has opened in Tysons. Kusshi Ko started welcoming customers at 8365 Leesburg Pike in Pike 7 Plaza with a soft opening on Friday (Dec. 2). Co-owner Tony Chow says operations will ramp up slowly to avoid overwhelming the new staff, so no grand opening has been scheduled yet. However, as an initial promotion, those who visit the restaurant’s Instagram page can fill out a form to get a discount code.

TYSONS, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO