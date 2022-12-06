Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shenandoah Valley Sheetz locations offering $1.99 gas for holiday travelersTracy LeicherMount Jackson, VA
A New Thrift Shop Pushing Boundaries to Help Homeless YouthUplift LoudounPurcellville, VA
Triangle craft seemed to 'skip' across WV skyRoger MarshKearneysville, WV
Visit the Most Charming Christmas Town in VirginiaTravel MavenMiddleburg, VA
Gorgeous Nature and Small-Town Charm? Visit These 3 Places in VirginiaMelissa FrostVirginia State
tysonsreporter.com
Developers seek to expand Mosaic District’s vibes to more of Merrifield
The Mosaic District has been declared a rousing success by Fairfax County, but between that mixed-use neighborhood and the Dunn Loring Metro station to the north, vestiges of Merrifield’s more industrial past remain. A trio of new redevelopment pitches promise to further the county’s efforts to revitalize Merrifield by...
tysonsreporter.com
Town council approves downsized Vienna Courts condo development
The Vienna Courts offices will officially be replaced with residential condominiums. The Vienna Town Council voted Monday (Dec. 5) to approve a rezoning and site plans that would allow 12 two-story condo duplexes with two units each at 127-133 Park Street — a more modest project than the 30 units that developer BFR Construction originally proposed.
tysonsreporter.com
Morning Notes
County Approves Automatic Car Tax Filings — “Effective Jan. 1, Fairfax County will now automatically file personal property tax returns for these residents, a change that will benefit owners of approximately 133,000 vehicles per year…[Residents] still must register their vehicles with the DMV within 30 days or face a 10% late-filing penalty.” [Fairfax County Government]
tysonsreporter.com
Report recommends Haycock Road diet, ‘slow streets’ and sidewalks for West Falls Church Metro area
The pedestrian and bicycle network around the West Falls Church Metro station in Idylwood is uncomfortable to use in some places and nonexistent in many others, a newly released report found. The West Falls Church Active Transportation Study confirms community complaints that local roads are unsafe and inadequate for current...
WHSV
Strasburg Police Department will make a historic move into their own space
STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - For the first time in history, the Strasburg Police Department will move into its own space. Town Council unanimously approved the building purchase at their meeting on Tuesday after tabling it at the public hearing on Nov. 30. Currently, the police department is in the basement...
ffxnow.com
Greek restaurant Knossos opens in Herndon, with grand opening ahead
A new Greek restaurant is officially serving up meals in the Town of Herndon. Knossos Restaurant will host a grand opening ceremony on Jan. 14 at 11 a.m. to celebrate its opening at 150 Elden Street. The first 50 customers will get 50% off their total purchase during the ceremony...
theburn.com
It’s official: Raising Cane’s opens in Loudoun on Tuesday
The word that “caniacs” have been waiting for is finally here. Today, Raising Cane’s announced that its new restaurant in Sterling will open next Tuesday, December 13. Officials from the company will join local leaders for a ribbon cutting at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the new restaurant in the Dulles Eastern Plaza off Atlantic Boulevard.
tysonsreporter.com
Flats at Tysons condo plan poised for approval despite staff objections
Plans for an 86-unit condominium development by Fairfax Square in Tysons will go to the Board of Supervisors for a public hearing this afternoon after securing the planning commission’s support last week. The commission voted 9-0 on Wednesday (Nov. 30) to recommend that the Board of Supervisors approve Pulte...
tysonsreporter.com
Kusshi Ko is now dishing out sushi at Pike 7 Plaza
A new sushi restaurant has opened in Tysons. Kusshi Ko started welcoming customers at 8365 Leesburg Pike in Pike 7 Plaza with a soft opening on Friday (Dec. 2). Co-owner Tony Chow says operations will ramp up slowly to avoid overwhelming the new staff, so no grand opening has been scheduled yet. However, as an initial promotion, those who visit the restaurant’s Instagram page can fill out a form to get a discount code.
One Airlifted To VA Hospital After Fast-Moving Fairfax County Fire Breaks Out In Area Home
One person was airlifted to a Virginia hospital after a morning fire broke out inside a Fairfax County home on Thursday leaving several occupants of the residence trapped inside, according to investigators.First responders from the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department were called at approxima…
royalexaminer.com
Local grandma steps out of shower, holds intruder at gunpoint until police arrive
A Warren County family had an exciting Monday morning after the family’s matriarch thwarted an intruder who may have intended to steal a family vehicle. Tricia Montoney told Royal Examiner Monday evening that an eagle-eyed neighbor noticed a man in the family’s driveway, around 7 a.m. standing beside a Ford F-150 pickup truck belonging to Tricia’s daughter, Rachel Montoney.
'Not trying to trap drivers' | New speed cameras on the way for Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A pilot program to install 10 speed cameras in Fairfax County was approved by the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Tuesday night. The six-month pilot program includes the installation of cameras in nine school zones and one construction zone in early 2023. The county says...
Inside Nova
For sale: Mountain resort nearby in West Virginia
Dubbed by Realtor.com as “entertainment real estate,” Graystone Lodge in Capon Bridge, W.Va., features a main home and two guest houses, with some buildings connected via an elevated boardwalk. The picturesque five-acre property is located about 30 minutes from Winchester. Take a look.
Fees waived temporarily at Fairfax County landfills after trash company shuts down unexpectedly
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Former customers of a garbage collection company that unexpectedly shut down earlier this month are being offered free collection services at two Fairfax County landfills until the start of January. Editor's Note: The video above aired Dec. 2, 2022. The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors...
WSET
'They knew': Loudoun Co. school board slammed for not firing Superintendent Ziegler sooner
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Former Loudoun County school board member Andrew Hoyler says he was shocked the school board unanimously voted to fire Superintendent Scott Ziegler. “I was really surprised when I saw it was a unanimous vote,” Hoyler told 7News. “I had made it clear I was...
stnonline.com
West Virginia Student Struck by Vehicle
On Tuesday morning around 7:30 a.m., a Musselman High School student was struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross the road to board their school bus. Berkeley County Sheriff Nathan Harmon offered some perspective on the incident, reported Panhandle News. Harmon, who was not the primary investigator at the...
WHSV
No injuries after fire at Pilgrims Pride plant in Moorefield
MOOREFIELD, Wv. (WHSV) - Crews from multiple fire companies in West Virginia responded to an early morning fire at the Pilgrims Pride plant in Moorefield on Tuesday, fortunately, there were no injuries. The Moorefield Volunteer Fire Company received a call about the fire around 1:41 a.m. on Tuesday. “We arrived...
Metro News
Fire damages Pilgrim’s Pride facility in Hardy County
MOOREFIELD, W.Va. — A spectacular fire at the Pilgrim’s Pride plant in Moorefield was contained to the facility’s boiler room and was quickly brought under control by the Moorefield Fire Department early Tuesday morning. Fire departments from Hardy, Grant, and Hampshire County responded to the fire at...
fox5dc.com
Assailant’s mother reacts to LCPS Special Grand Jury report
ASHBURN, Va. - FOX 5’s Sierra Fox spoke exclusively with the mother of a student who was found guilty of raping a classmate in a bathroom stall at Stone Bridge High School in May 2021 and sexually assaulting another girl in a classroom at Broad Run High School in October 2021 — shortly after being transferred there.
travellens.co
16 Best Restaurants in Manassas, VA
Named after King Manasseh of Judah, the independent city of Manassas is known as the historic site of the two major battles of the American Civil War in 1861 and 1862. The city has several historic buildings listed on the National Register of Historic Places, including Annaburg, the summer home of brewer Robert Portner.
