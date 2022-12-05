ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brawley, CA

Aggravated assault last Saturday in Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) responded to a report of shots fired last Saturday night. YPD says there was a report of shots being fired in the area of South 11th Avenue and 14th Street on Saturday, December 3. According to YPD, multiple shots were...
YUMA, AZ
San Luis councilmember trial setting pushed back once again

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of San Luis councilmember accused of leaving the scene of a crash will have another chance to decide on accepting a plea offer or going to trial. 50-year-old Africa Luna Carrasco was set for a change of plea or trial setting last Thursday,...
SAN LUIS, AZ
Calexico PD arrest Indio man wanted for murder

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Calexico Police Department say they arrested a murder suspect from Indio. The arrest occurred at around 10:00pm in Calexico on Saturday as the suspect crossed the border. According to authorities, the 19 year old man is the prime suspect in the shooting and killing...
CALEXICO, CA
Calexico man arrested as he tries to flee to Mexico

Calexico- Calexico police say a murder suspect from Indio was arrested Saturday night around 10 pm in Calexico as he crossed the border.  According to authorities, the 19 year old man is accused of shooting and killing another man in Indio.  He was booked into Imperial County jail and is waiting extradition to Riverside County jail for court proceedings.  The Calexico police The post Calexico man arrested as he tries to flee to Mexico appeared first on KYMA.
CALEXICO, CA
Man dead in officer-involved shooting in Seeley

— On Monday, December 5, at approximately 1 p.m., Imperial County Sheriff’s Deputies from the El Centro Station responded to a residence on the 1900 block of Holt Avenue, in Seeley, California. The call was in reference to a male subject that pulled out a rifle and threatened to shoot the reporting party, according to a press release.
SEELEY, CA
Sparta boxing homicide suspects nearing pre-trial and setting

EL CENTRO — Kimberly Vega, one of the suspected alleged to be in connection to the fatal June 2021 shooting of an El Centro resident was present at the Imperial County Superior Courthouse in El Centro Wednesday, November 9, for a pre-trial and setting of jury trial. Vega is...
EL CENTRO, CA
Private nursing school opens doors in El Centro

EL CENTRO — Members of the community attended the grand opening and ribbon cutting of the Honor Health Sciences (HHS) private nursing school on Tuesday, December 6. Located at 968 N Imperial Ave, the event was hosted by Dr. Jeffrey Chan, the president of HHS, alongside the Imperial Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce (IVRCC).
EL CENTRO, CA
Vernon John Welker

June 4, 1946 - November 9, 2022. Vernon John Welker was born on June 4, 1946 in Oakland, California. Vernon spent years in the Imperial Valley residing in Salton City, California as a bee keeper. Vernon, passed away in New York City on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at the age of 76. He is survived by three sisters, Beverly Chance, Roxalie Jones, Roberta Risso, four nieces, six nephews, and extended family. He will be missed by his three surviving sisters and family.
SALTON CITY, CA
Yuma police are looking for the people involved in the car crash shooting

No injuries have been reported from a car crash that happened in Yuma. Police received the call about shots being fired. The incident happened on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at around midnight in the area of 1400 block of South 11th Avenue. Police say that multiple shots were first fired...
YUMA, AZ
IID swears in new directors

EL CENTRO — The room was packed with supporters and members of the community for one returning Imperial Irrigation District (IID) director and two new IID directors in El Centro at an IID special meeting Friday, December 2. Newly re-elected Director of Division 1 Alex Cardenas kicked off the...
IMPERIAL, CA
Sheriff’s Office ID’s Man Fatally Shot by Deputy in Seeley

SEELEY – The identity of the person who was shot and killed by a county Sheriff’s Office deputy after allegedly assaulting a deputy in Seeley was released by authorities on Tuesday, Dec. 6, a day after the fatal incident. Prior to the shooting, Alberto Quintero Gomez, 28, is...
SEELEY, CA

