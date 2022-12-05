Calexico- Calexico police say a murder suspect from Indio was arrested Saturday night around 10 pm in Calexico as he crossed the border. According to authorities, the 19 year old man is accused of shooting and killing another man in Indio. He was booked into Imperial County jail and is waiting extradition to Riverside County jail for court proceedings. The Calexico police The post Calexico man arrested as he tries to flee to Mexico appeared first on KYMA.

