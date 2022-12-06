ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Fantasy Football Week 14: Quarterback rankings

By Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff, Yahoo Sports
 2 days ago
Fantasy football managers would be hard-pressed to complain about Josh Allen this season. Sure, turnovers have been a problem, but I don't know about you all, the positives seem to wayyyy outweigh the negatives. He's the third-highest-scoring fantasy football quarterback, behind only Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes, respectively — and it's tight at the top. He's second in passing touchdowns (25), fourth in quarterback rush yards (581) and third in quarterback rushing touchdowns (five).

Like I said, hard to argue with Allen's fantasy output as the signal caller for the team many believe to be a Super-Bowl favorite.

But Allen's fantasy football managers clinging to a playoff spot might find an uphill climb in Week 14. Allen and the Bills will take on the rival New York Jets. The Jets are trying to cling onto a playoff spot, while the Bills are looking towards the No. 1 seed in the AFC. For fantasy purposes, however, the Jets defense represents quite a tough matchup for Allen.

Their front seven is fierce and the Jets have one of the best secondaries in all of football. They have represented a bottom-five matchup against opposing quarterbacks pretty much all season.

Of course, Josh Allen isn't any quarterback. He also isn't throwing to just any wide receiver; as good as Sauce Gardner and the rest of the Jets back-end is, Stefon Diggs has proven time and time again that he's nigh uncoverable.

It will likely shape up to be another classic case of the unstoppable force (Allen) vs. the immovable object (the Jets' D) in Week 14.

Who do you think will come out on top in this huge AFC East matchup?

Here's the quarterback position — check out where Allen and the rest of the QBs landed in our analysts' rankings for Week 14:

ng-sportingnews.com

Week 14 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks

If this week's fantasy rankings -- and, by proxy, your start 'em, sit 'em decisions -- seem to be "missing something," it's because they are. Six teams (Bears, Packers, Falcons, Colts, Commanders, Saints) are on bye, leaving fewer options for your lineups. Having a reliable set of weekly fantasy projections and rankings is as important as ever in a week like this, and the more expert analysis, opinions, and stats you can absorb, the better it will make your Week 14 lineup decisions.
Sporting News

Week 14 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start 'em, sit 'em decisions on Mike White, DeeJay Dallas, & more with RotoBaller's "Who to Start?" tool

The NFL schedule-makers didn't consider fantasy football owners when they scheduled six byes (Packers, Bears, Colts, Commanders, Saints, Falcons) during the final week of the fantasy regular season. Given all of the usual late-season attrition issues, start 'em, sit 'em questions are as difficult as ever. The experts at RotoBaller are here to help by allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to aid in making your Week 14 fantasy lineup decisions.
ClutchPoints

2022 Fantasy Football Week 14 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Running Backs

The 2022 fantasy football season is coming down to the wire. If the playoffs aren’t starting up in Week 14, they likely will be kicking off in Week 15, meaning that at this point, every game is a must win. For that reason, crafting our Week 14 start ’em sit ’em running backs list is of the utmost importance with such a big week of fantasy football around the corner.
fantasypros.com

The Primer: Week 14 Edition (2022 Fantasy Football)

The Primer is presented to you by Bettle, an awesome new fantasy sports platform. At Bettle, we know you read The Primer every week to make sure your fantasy team is as good as it can be. Bettle’s arena lets you put that hard work to good use – just import your lineup and challenge other teams across our entire network to weekly matches for real money. Sign up today and get $25 added to your account to get you started in the Arena!
NFL

NFL Fantasy Football Show: Navigating the bye-pocalypse

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a special new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast from the Fantasy Lounge as managers gear up for the playoffs! The hosts start off by discussing some of the biggest fantasy headlines from around the league, including Baker Mayfield being claimed off waivers by the Rams, as well as Lamar Jackson's knee injury and what it means for the surrounding fantasy pieces. They go on to preview a Thursday Night Football matchup between the Raiders and the Rams and talk about a few Fantasy Heroes and Fantasy Villains for Week 14.
Atlanta, GA
WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

