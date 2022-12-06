ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRMG

EXPLAINER: Pronouns, nonbinary people and the Club Q attack

The Colorado Springs gay bar shooting suspect's assertion of being nonbinary has put gender identity and pronouns — and some sensitive questions around them — back in the spotlight. Respecting Anderson Lee Aldrich’s request to be referenced with they/them pronouns does not amount to placating someone accused of...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Kearney Hub

Warnings about shooter raise questions

DENVER — A California woman who warned a judge last year about the danger posed by the suspect in the Colorado Springs gay nightclub shooting said that the deaths could have been prevented if earlier charges against the suspect weren't dismissed. Jeanie Streltzoff — a relative of alleged shooter...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
coloradopols.com

Meet The Incel Insurrectionist Pushing Abortion Ban In Pueblo

FOX 31’s Gabrielle Franklin reported last night on the controversy brewing in Pueblo over an anti-abortion city ordinance nominally introduced by recently-elected City Councillor Regina Maestri, but under the hood the brainchild of a Texas-based anti-abortion rabblerouser who participated in the January 6th, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol:
PUEBLO, CO
coloradopolitics.com

District 20 board denies considering LGBTQ+ segregation, transgender bathroom policy at Thursday meeting

Colorado Springs residents clashed over LGBTQ+ issues at Thursday's Academy School District 20 board meeting as crowds overflowed into the hallway outside the conference room. An email that came to light earlier this week via an open-records request showed a community member proposed to administrators that the district set up a separate campus for LGBTQ+ students and suggested transgender students could be sexually assaulted if they use a restroom that aligns with their gender identity.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

Pueblo pushed back conversation on the legality of abortion ordinance after legal action threatened

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Around 100 people showed up to a city council meeting in Pueblo for a charged legal debate against a proposed abortion ordinance. Two speakers were originally on the work session agenda to discuss the legality of this ordinance, but that discussion was halted after the city was given a document from the American Center for Law and Justice (ACLG) threatening legal action.
PUEBLO, CO
Idaho State Journal

FBI got earlier tip about Colorado Springs gay bar shooter

DENVER (AP) — Authorities said the person who would later kill five at a Colorado gay nightclub was on the FBI’s radar a day before being arrested for threatening to kill family members, but agents closed out the case just weeks later. The FBI's disclosure about the tip,...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

District Attorney calls on lawmakers in the wake of Club Q Shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - At a news conference Thursday, Colorado 4th Judicial District Attorney Michael Allen called on lawmakers to change a statute related to the sealing of previously dismissed criminal cases. “I’m calling on the legislature to amend the sealing statute, to allow an immediate unsealing if a...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
them.us

Court Documents Say Alleged Club Q Shooter Wanted to Be the “Next Mass Killer”

Anderson Lee Aldrich, the alleged Club Q shooter, had plans to become “the next mass killer,” according to recently unsealed law enforcement documents. In June 2021, Aldrich (whose legal representation says uses uses they/them pronouns) locked themself in their mother’s home during an hours-long standoff with police, in which they were armed with “guns, ammo, body armor and a homemade bomb. The standoff brought SWAT teams and a bomb squad to the scene, and resulted in the evacuation of 10 surrounding homes before Aldrich ultimately surrendered.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Associated Press

Colorado gay club shooting suspect charged with hate crimes

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The suspect accused of entering a Colorado gay nightclub clad in body armor and opening fire with an AR-15-style rifle, killing five people and wounding 17 others, was charged by prosecutors Tuesday with 305 criminal counts including hate crimes and murder. The counts against Anderson Lee Aldrich include 48 hate crime charges, one for each person known to have been in the club at the time. Investigators say Aldrich, 22, entered Club Q, a sanctuary for the LGBTQ community in the mostly conservative city of Colorado Springs, just before midnight on Nov. 19 and began shooting during a drag queen’s birthday celebration. The killing stopped after patrons wrestled the suspect to the ground, beating Aldrich into submission, they said. Aldrich sat upright during Tuesday’s hearing and appeared alert. In an earlier court appearance just a few days after the shooting, the defendant was slumped over — head and face covered with bruises — and had to be prompted by attorneys to respond to questions from a judge.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
coloradopols.com

Could An “Adjudicated Recount” Make a Difference in CO-03?

One of the more surprising outcomes of the 2022 election has opened the door to an unusual new recount request that could potentially have repercussions elsewhere. As part of the massive “Bluenami” that drowned darn near every Republican in Colorado in 2022, Democrat Bob Marshall upset “incumbent” Republican Rep. Kurt Huffman in Douglas County (HD-43) by 405 votes (Huffman was appointed by a vacancy committee in June after Rep. Kevin Van Winkle was selected to fill a State Senate vacancy, so he wasn’t really a true “incumbent). In a district where 45,349 total ballots were cast, 405 votes is outside the margin for an automatic recount (triggered when the difference between the top two vote-getters is within 0.5% of the leading candidate’s vote total).
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

Here are the post-Club Q gun laws Colorado must adopt

The hate-motivated massacre in Colorado Springs last month changed the gun violence conversation in Colorado, and new gun measures will almost certainly be enacted during the legislative session that begins next month. There was already a preference for more gun restrictions in the state, site of several of the country’s most notorious mass shootings, including […] The post Here are the post-Club Q gun laws Colorado must adopt appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
them.us

Queerness Never Came Easy in Colorado Springs

As I awoke on Trans Day of Remembrance, thinking about co-founder Gwendolyn Smith’s dream of a future when that annual observance would be unnecessary, I felt a small moment of hope. While it’s been a hard year for queer people everywhere, I knew I’d be celebrating shared birthdays and an end to Scorpio season with dear trans friends that night. I knew we’d talk about the many challenges we faced, but also revel in the fleeting joy only possible with those who know us best, within the kind of community that builds new worlds.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
19thnews.org

In the wake of the Colorado Springs shooting, two LGBTQ+ lawmakers talk policy priorities

Leslie Herod, the first out Black LGBTQ+ person elected to the Colorado General Assembly, spent a significant amount of time in Colorado Springs growing up. Moving frequently in a military family, she spent a year of elementary school, two years of middle school, and three years of high school in the Springs. After her mom retired there, she’d come home from college in Boulder for the holidays and spend time at Club Q.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Denver Gazette

FBI confirms Denver Gazette report that it received tip in 2021 about Club Q suspect

The Federal Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday confirmed the agency received information a day before authorities arrested Anderson Lee Aldrich, the suspect in the Club Q shooting where five people died, for allegedly threatening family members in 2021. "As part of the assessment, the FBI coordinated with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, which arrested Aldrich on June 18, 2021," the FBI said in a statement. That information was first...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy