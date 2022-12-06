Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Towns in Colorado Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensColorado State
Colorado Has its Own Area 51 and it is FascinatingTravel MavenColorado State
St. Michael's Walk-Through Holiday Display Has Over 100,000 LightsColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Lights, Animals, and Action at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo's Electric SafariColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Book vending machine encourages good behavior at Larkspur ElementaryNatasha LovatoLarkspur, CO
Related
coloradotimesrecorder.com
Web Designer Refusing To Create Sites for Gay Weddings Worked for CO Conspiracists and Anti-LGBTQ Bigot
303 Creative LLC, a Littleton-based web design company whose case before the Supreme Court will decide the fate of anti-discrimination laws in Colorado and other states, provided services for some of Colorado’s most extreme conservatives during the 2022 election. 303 Creative is owned by Lorie Smith, who is challenging...
EXPLAINER: Pronouns, nonbinary people and the Club Q attack
The Colorado Springs gay bar shooting suspect's assertion of being nonbinary has put gender identity and pronouns — and some sensitive questions around them — back in the spotlight. Respecting Anderson Lee Aldrich’s request to be referenced with they/them pronouns does not amount to placating someone accused of...
Kearney Hub
Warnings about shooter raise questions
DENVER — A California woman who warned a judge last year about the danger posed by the suspect in the Colorado Springs gay nightclub shooting said that the deaths could have been prevented if earlier charges against the suspect weren't dismissed. Jeanie Streltzoff — a relative of alleged shooter...
coloradosun.com
Pueblo sees first attempt by Texas-based anti-abortion activist to challenge Colorado law
A proposed ordinance in Pueblo that would effectively ban abortions in the city marks the first attempt by a Texas-based anti-abortion group to poke holes in a Colorado law passed this year that prohibits restrictions on access to abortion and contraception. The organization, Sanctuary Cities for the Unborn, started in...
coloradopols.com
Meet The Incel Insurrectionist Pushing Abortion Ban In Pueblo
FOX 31’s Gabrielle Franklin reported last night on the controversy brewing in Pueblo over an anti-abortion city ordinance nominally introduced by recently-elected City Councillor Regina Maestri, but under the hood the brainchild of a Texas-based anti-abortion rabblerouser who participated in the January 6th, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol:
coloradopolitics.com
District 20 board denies considering LGBTQ+ segregation, transgender bathroom policy at Thursday meeting
Colorado Springs residents clashed over LGBTQ+ issues at Thursday's Academy School District 20 board meeting as crowds overflowed into the hallway outside the conference room. An email that came to light earlier this week via an open-records request showed a community member proposed to administrators that the district set up a separate campus for LGBTQ+ students and suggested transgender students could be sexually assaulted if they use a restroom that aligns with their gender identity.
KRDO
Pueblo pushed back conversation on the legality of abortion ordinance after legal action threatened
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Around 100 people showed up to a city council meeting in Pueblo for a charged legal debate against a proposed abortion ordinance. Two speakers were originally on the work session agenda to discuss the legality of this ordinance, but that discussion was halted after the city was given a document from the American Center for Law and Justice (ACLG) threatening legal action.
Idaho State Journal
FBI got earlier tip about Colorado Springs gay bar shooter
DENVER (AP) — Authorities said the person who would later kill five at a Colorado gay nightclub was on the FBI’s radar a day before being arrested for threatening to kill family members, but agents closed out the case just weeks later. The FBI's disclosure about the tip,...
newwaysministry.org
With Bishops Largely Silent, Catholic Sisters Express Solidarity After Club Q Mass Shooting
The Leadership Conference of Women Religious, which represents thousands of Catholic sisters, issued a statement to those affected by the Club Q attack, which killed five people and wounded nearly two dozen others, as well as to LGBTQ+ people generally. LCWR’s leaders wrote:. “As women of the Gospel, we...
KKTV
District Attorney calls on lawmakers in the wake of Club Q Shooting
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - At a news conference Thursday, Colorado 4th Judicial District Attorney Michael Allen called on lawmakers to change a statute related to the sealing of previously dismissed criminal cases. “I’m calling on the legislature to amend the sealing statute, to allow an immediate unsealing if a...
them.us
Court Documents Say Alleged Club Q Shooter Wanted to Be the “Next Mass Killer”
Anderson Lee Aldrich, the alleged Club Q shooter, had plans to become “the next mass killer,” according to recently unsealed law enforcement documents. In June 2021, Aldrich (whose legal representation says uses uses they/them pronouns) locked themself in their mother’s home during an hours-long standoff with police, in which they were armed with “guns, ammo, body armor and a homemade bomb. The standoff brought SWAT teams and a bomb squad to the scene, and resulted in the evacuation of 10 surrounding homes before Aldrich ultimately surrendered.
Colorado gay club shooting suspect charged with hate crimes
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The suspect accused of entering a Colorado gay nightclub clad in body armor and opening fire with an AR-15-style rifle, killing five people and wounding 17 others, was charged by prosecutors Tuesday with 305 criminal counts including hate crimes and murder. The counts against Anderson Lee Aldrich include 48 hate crime charges, one for each person known to have been in the club at the time. Investigators say Aldrich, 22, entered Club Q, a sanctuary for the LGBTQ community in the mostly conservative city of Colorado Springs, just before midnight on Nov. 19 and began shooting during a drag queen’s birthday celebration. The killing stopped after patrons wrestled the suspect to the ground, beating Aldrich into submission, they said. Aldrich sat upright during Tuesday’s hearing and appeared alert. In an earlier court appearance just a few days after the shooting, the defendant was slumped over — head and face covered with bruises — and had to be prompted by attorneys to respond to questions from a judge.
coloradopolitics.com
Judge finds no constitutional violation by Englewood officer who arrested man filming encounter
A federal judge concluded on Thursday that an Englewood police officer did not violate the constitutional rights of a man by arresting him after he attempted to video record the officer from a public sidewalk. Five months ago, the federal appeals court with jurisdiction over Colorado recognized for the first...
coloradopols.com
Could An “Adjudicated Recount” Make a Difference in CO-03?
One of the more surprising outcomes of the 2022 election has opened the door to an unusual new recount request that could potentially have repercussions elsewhere. As part of the massive “Bluenami” that drowned darn near every Republican in Colorado in 2022, Democrat Bob Marshall upset “incumbent” Republican Rep. Kurt Huffman in Douglas County (HD-43) by 405 votes (Huffman was appointed by a vacancy committee in June after Rep. Kevin Van Winkle was selected to fill a State Senate vacancy, so he wasn’t really a true “incumbent). In a district where 45,349 total ballots were cast, 405 votes is outside the margin for an automatic recount (triggered when the difference between the top two vote-getters is within 0.5% of the leading candidate’s vote total).
Here are the post-Club Q gun laws Colorado must adopt
The hate-motivated massacre in Colorado Springs last month changed the gun violence conversation in Colorado, and new gun measures will almost certainly be enacted during the legislative session that begins next month. There was already a preference for more gun restrictions in the state, site of several of the country’s most notorious mass shootings, including […] The post Here are the post-Club Q gun laws Colorado must adopt appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
them.us
Queerness Never Came Easy in Colorado Springs
As I awoke on Trans Day of Remembrance, thinking about co-founder Gwendolyn Smith’s dream of a future when that annual observance would be unnecessary, I felt a small moment of hope. While it’s been a hard year for queer people everywhere, I knew I’d be celebrating shared birthdays and an end to Scorpio season with dear trans friends that night. I knew we’d talk about the many challenges we faced, but also revel in the fleeting joy only possible with those who know us best, within the kind of community that builds new worlds.
More firearms are being used in murders in Colorado
Murders and aggravated assaults with firearms have increased significantly in major Colorado cities.
kunc.org
'We will not hide in the shadows' Long-running LGBTQ group forges ahead with annual gala despite recent violence
A group of older LGBTQ residents held their 22nd Annual Lavender Gala on Sunday at Nissi’s in Lafayette. After the shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs, organizers had some concerns about going forward with the event. But they decided to go ahead, adopting the mantra, 'We will not hide in the shadows.'
19thnews.org
In the wake of the Colorado Springs shooting, two LGBTQ+ lawmakers talk policy priorities
Leslie Herod, the first out Black LGBTQ+ person elected to the Colorado General Assembly, spent a significant amount of time in Colorado Springs growing up. Moving frequently in a military family, she spent a year of elementary school, two years of middle school, and three years of high school in the Springs. After her mom retired there, she’d come home from college in Boulder for the holidays and spend time at Club Q.
FBI confirms Denver Gazette report that it received tip in 2021 about Club Q suspect
The Federal Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday confirmed the agency received information a day before authorities arrested Anderson Lee Aldrich, the suspect in the Club Q shooting where five people died, for allegedly threatening family members in 2021. "As part of the assessment, the FBI coordinated with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, which arrested Aldrich on June 18, 2021," the FBI said in a statement. That information was first...
Comments / 2