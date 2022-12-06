ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Washington Examiner

Colorado school board denies considering LGBTQ segregation, transgender bathroom policy

Colorado Springs residents clashed over LGBTQ+ issues at Thursday's Academy School District 20 board meeting as crowds overflowed into the hallway outside the conference room. An email that came to light earlier this week via an open-records request showed a community member proposed to administrators that the district set up a separate campus for LGBTQ+ students and suggested transgender students could be sexually assaulted if they use a restroom that aligns with their gender identity.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
coloradopols.com

Meet The Incel Insurrectionist Pushing Abortion Ban In Pueblo

FOX 31’s Gabrielle Franklin reported last night on the controversy brewing in Pueblo over an anti-abortion city ordinance nominally introduced by recently-elected City Councillor Regina Maestri, but under the hood the brainchild of a Texas-based anti-abortion rabblerouser who participated in the January 6th, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol:
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO

Pueblo pushed back conversation on the legality of abortion ordinance after legal action threatened

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Around 100 people showed up to a city council meeting in Pueblo for a charged legal debate against a proposed abortion ordinance. Two speakers were originally on the work session agenda to discuss the legality of this ordinance, but that discussion was halted after the city was given a document from the American Center for Law and Justice (ACLG) threatening legal action.
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

District Attorney calls on lawmakers in the wake of Club Q Shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - At a news conference Thursday, Colorado 4th Judicial District Attorney Michael Allen called on lawmakers to change a statute related to the sealing of previously dismissed criminal cases. “I’m calling on the legislature to amend the sealing statute, to allow an immediate unsealing if a...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
coloradopols.com

Could An “Adjudicated Recount” Make a Difference in CO-03?

One of the more surprising outcomes of the 2022 election has opened the door to an unusual new recount request that could potentially have repercussions elsewhere. As part of the massive “Bluenami” that drowned darn near every Republican in Colorado in 2022, Democrat Bob Marshall upset “incumbent” Republican Rep. Kurt Huffman in Douglas County (HD-43) by 405 votes (Huffman was appointed by a vacancy committee in June after Rep. Kevin Van Winkle was selected to fill a State Senate vacancy, so he wasn’t really a true “incumbent). In a district where 45,349 total ballots were cast, 405 votes is outside the margin for an automatic recount (triggered when the difference between the top two vote-getters is within 0.5% of the leading candidate’s vote total).
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

Here are the post-Club Q gun laws Colorado must adopt

The hate-motivated massacre in Colorado Springs last month changed the gun violence conversation in Colorado, and new gun measures will almost certainly be enacted during the legislative session that begins next month. There was already a preference for more gun restrictions in the state, site of several of the country’s most notorious mass shootings, including […] The post Here are the post-Club Q gun laws Colorado must adopt appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
them.us

Queerness Never Came Easy in Colorado Springs

As I awoke on Trans Day of Remembrance, thinking about co-founder Gwendolyn Smith’s dream of a future when that annual observance would be unnecessary, I felt a small moment of hope. While it’s been a hard year for queer people everywhere, I knew I’d be celebrating shared birthdays and an end to Scorpio season with dear trans friends that night. I knew we’d talk about the many challenges we faced, but also revel in the fleeting joy only possible with those who know us best, within the kind of community that builds new worlds.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
fremontcountycrusader.com

RE-1 Set to Fool Community Once Again

Those who think the community workshop group for the Fremont School District RE-1 is going to be fair and honest in keeping community standards in tact instead of forcing a new transgender policy down our collective throats, it's time to think again. Recently, I ran across this graph from RE-1 Superintendent Adam Hartman, who created the qualifications for people to become a part of the group to decide on a “compromise” with the community in order for the School Board to approve the transgender policy, which for all practices and principles already in effect.
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
19thnews.org

In the wake of the Colorado Springs shooting, two LGBTQ+ lawmakers talk policy priorities

Leslie Herod, the first out Black LGBTQ+ person elected to the Colorado General Assembly, spent a significant amount of time in Colorado Springs growing up. Moving frequently in a military family, she spent a year of elementary school, two years of middle school, and three years of high school in the Springs. After her mom retired there, she’d come home from college in Boulder for the holidays and spend time at Club Q.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

'It was just anarchy. A rampage': Victim describes light rail attack

Oct. 14 was a typical Friday afternoon for Zachary Chopko. He hopped on the light rail to head back to work after his lunch break. "It was just supposed to be a quick thing you know just jump on the light rail, it's one stop," said Chopko, of Lakewood. When he boarded the RTD eastbound W line at the Garrison station, he noticed the only other passengers were a group of teens. Listening to music, he didn't acknowledge them, but out of the blue, they attacked."I got on, I got hit in the back of the head and they just started beating...
LAKEWOOD, CO
KKTV

A Colorado bondsman is in jail, one man is dead

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -A wanted man is dead, a Colorado bondsman is behind bars, and his associate is recovering in a Colorado Springs hospital. Alamosa police are still investigating a shooting that happened Thursday in Alamosa. Police say bondsman Robert Thrash entered a home looking for Phil Lucero, who...
ALAMOSA, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

FBI activity reported in Colorado Springs neighborhood

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The FBI Denver office has confirmed to KRDO that agents were conducting court-authorized activity in Colorado Springs Wednesday morning. The activity took place at a residence in the area of London Ln. and Morely Dr. This is on the southeast side of Colorado Springs, just east of S. Academy Blvd. The post FBI activity reported in Colorado Springs neighborhood appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

