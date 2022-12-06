Read full article on original website
coloradotimesrecorder.com
Web Designer Refusing To Create Sites for Gay Weddings Worked for CO Conspiracists and Anti-LGBTQ Bigot
303 Creative LLC, a Littleton-based web design company whose case before the Supreme Court will decide the fate of anti-discrimination laws in Colorado and other states, provided services for some of Colorado’s most extreme conservatives during the 2022 election. 303 Creative is owned by Lorie Smith, who is challenging...
Washington Examiner
Colorado school board denies considering LGBTQ segregation, transgender bathroom policy
Colorado Springs residents clashed over LGBTQ+ issues at Thursday's Academy School District 20 board meeting as crowds overflowed into the hallway outside the conference room. An email that came to light earlier this week via an open-records request showed a community member proposed to administrators that the district set up a separate campus for LGBTQ+ students and suggested transgender students could be sexually assaulted if they use a restroom that aligns with their gender identity.
coloradopols.com
Meet The Incel Insurrectionist Pushing Abortion Ban In Pueblo
FOX 31’s Gabrielle Franklin reported last night on the controversy brewing in Pueblo over an anti-abortion city ordinance nominally introduced by recently-elected City Councillor Regina Maestri, but under the hood the brainchild of a Texas-based anti-abortion rabblerouser who participated in the January 6th, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol:
coloradosun.com
Pueblo sees first attempt by Texas-based anti-abortion activist to challenge Colorado law
A proposed ordinance in Pueblo that would effectively ban abortions in the city marks the first attempt by a Texas-based anti-abortion group to poke holes in a Colorado law passed this year that prohibits restrictions on access to abortion and contraception. The organization, Sanctuary Cities for the Unborn, started in...
KRDO
Pueblo pushed back conversation on the legality of abortion ordinance after legal action threatened
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Around 100 people showed up to a city council meeting in Pueblo for a charged legal debate against a proposed abortion ordinance. Two speakers were originally on the work session agenda to discuss the legality of this ordinance, but that discussion was halted after the city was given a document from the American Center for Law and Justice (ACLG) threatening legal action.
newwaysministry.org
With Bishops Largely Silent, Catholic Sisters Express Solidarity After Club Q Mass Shooting
The Leadership Conference of Women Religious, which represents thousands of Catholic sisters, issued a statement to those affected by the Club Q attack, which killed five people and wounded nearly two dozen others, as well as to LGBTQ+ people generally. LCWR’s leaders wrote:. “As women of the Gospel, we...
KKTV
District Attorney calls on lawmakers in the wake of Club Q Shooting
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - At a news conference Thursday, Colorado 4th Judicial District Attorney Michael Allen called on lawmakers to change a statute related to the sealing of previously dismissed criminal cases. “I’m calling on the legislature to amend the sealing statute, to allow an immediate unsealing if a...
coloradopolitics.com
Judge finds no constitutional violation by Englewood officer who arrested man filming encounter
A federal judge concluded on Thursday that an Englewood police officer did not violate the constitutional rights of a man by arresting him after he attempted to video record the officer from a public sidewalk. Five months ago, the federal appeals court with jurisdiction over Colorado recognized for the first...
coloradopols.com
Could An “Adjudicated Recount” Make a Difference in CO-03?
One of the more surprising outcomes of the 2022 election has opened the door to an unusual new recount request that could potentially have repercussions elsewhere. As part of the massive “Bluenami” that drowned darn near every Republican in Colorado in 2022, Democrat Bob Marshall upset “incumbent” Republican Rep. Kurt Huffman in Douglas County (HD-43) by 405 votes (Huffman was appointed by a vacancy committee in June after Rep. Kevin Van Winkle was selected to fill a State Senate vacancy, so he wasn’t really a true “incumbent). In a district where 45,349 total ballots were cast, 405 votes is outside the margin for an automatic recount (triggered when the difference between the top two vote-getters is within 0.5% of the leading candidate’s vote total).
Here are the post-Club Q gun laws Colorado must adopt
The hate-motivated massacre in Colorado Springs last month changed the gun violence conversation in Colorado, and new gun measures will almost certainly be enacted during the legislative session that begins next month. There was already a preference for more gun restrictions in the state, site of several of the country’s most notorious mass shootings, including […] The post Here are the post-Club Q gun laws Colorado must adopt appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
More firearms are being used in murders in Colorado
Murders and aggravated assaults with firearms have increased significantly in major Colorado cities.
them.us
Queerness Never Came Easy in Colorado Springs
As I awoke on Trans Day of Remembrance, thinking about co-founder Gwendolyn Smith’s dream of a future when that annual observance would be unnecessary, I felt a small moment of hope. While it’s been a hard year for queer people everywhere, I knew I’d be celebrating shared birthdays and an end to Scorpio season with dear trans friends that night. I knew we’d talk about the many challenges we faced, but also revel in the fleeting joy only possible with those who know us best, within the kind of community that builds new worlds.
fremontcountycrusader.com
RE-1 Set to Fool Community Once Again
Those who think the community workshop group for the Fremont School District RE-1 is going to be fair and honest in keeping community standards in tact instead of forcing a new transgender policy down our collective throats, it's time to think again. Recently, I ran across this graph from RE-1 Superintendent Adam Hartman, who created the qualifications for people to become a part of the group to decide on a “compromise” with the community in order for the School Board to approve the transgender policy, which for all practices and principles already in effect.
19thnews.org
In the wake of the Colorado Springs shooting, two LGBTQ+ lawmakers talk policy priorities
Leslie Herod, the first out Black LGBTQ+ person elected to the Colorado General Assembly, spent a significant amount of time in Colorado Springs growing up. Moving frequently in a military family, she spent a year of elementary school, two years of middle school, and three years of high school in the Springs. After her mom retired there, she’d come home from college in Boulder for the holidays and spend time at Club Q.
'It was just anarchy. A rampage': Victim describes light rail attack
Oct. 14 was a typical Friday afternoon for Zachary Chopko. He hopped on the light rail to head back to work after his lunch break. "It was just supposed to be a quick thing you know just jump on the light rail, it's one stop," said Chopko, of Lakewood. When he boarded the RTD eastbound W line at the Garrison station, he noticed the only other passengers were a group of teens. Listening to music, he didn't acknowledge them, but out of the blue, they attacked."I got on, I got hit in the back of the head and they just started beating...
KRDO
El Paso County Republicans respond to the censure of chairwomen Vickie Tonkins
El Paso County, Colo. (KRDO)--According to the Colorado Republican Committee (COGOP), the official duty of any Colorado Republican Party Chair is to support Republican candidates for office who win their primary races. The Committee said four days before the 2022 General Election, the Colorado Republican chairwoman, Vickie Tonkins, censured seven...
KKTV
A Colorado bondsman is in jail, one man is dead
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -A wanted man is dead, a Colorado bondsman is behind bars, and his associate is recovering in a Colorado Springs hospital. Alamosa police are still investigating a shooting that happened Thursday in Alamosa. Police say bondsman Robert Thrash entered a home looking for Phil Lucero, who...
FBI activity reported in Colorado Springs neighborhood
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The FBI Denver office has confirmed to KRDO that agents were conducting court-authorized activity in Colorado Springs Wednesday morning. The activity took place at a residence in the area of London Ln. and Morely Dr. This is on the southeast side of Colorado Springs, just east of S. Academy Blvd. The post FBI activity reported in Colorado Springs neighborhood appeared first on KRDO.
Unsealed court document gives new details in Club Q shooting
An arrest affidavit unsealed Wednesday in the mass shooting at a Colorado gay nightclub showed images from the shooter's arrival and gave more detail about what happened after, including what the suspect reportedly told staff at the hospital.
cpr.org
Why the El Paso County sheriff says he couldn’t use Colorado’s ‘red flag’ law to stop the Club Q shooting
El Paso County law-enforcement leaders on Thursday defended their handling of a previous incident involving the person now charged with killing five people in the shooting attack on Club Q in Colorado Springs. The statement was a response to criticism and questions about whether the sheriff’s office could have used...
