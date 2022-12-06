Read full article on original website
Telematics Makes Construction Equipment Management Easier
Telematics devices simplify construction equipment management, allowing site managers to easily track their equipment and automate oversight. Telematics uses telecommunications and informatics technologies to connect vehicles and equipment and provide insights about them. It opens up many new possibilities in construction, such as remote vehicle tracking, geofencing, equipment usage monitoring and equipment status checks.
