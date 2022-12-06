Read full article on original website
News10NBC Investigates: Elder advocate weighs in on allegations against local nursing home
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The state has passed a number of laws in an effort to keep your loved ones safe at nursing homes. But elder advocates worry the laws might be worth little more than the paper they’re written on. That’s because a law is only effective if it’s enforced. And advocates say the New York State Department of Health has a history of failing the most frail among us, our elders in nursing homes.
New Mexico seeks tougher provisions for US nuclear dump
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico officials outlined new conditions Thursday for a proposed permit for the U.S. government to continue the disposal of nuclear waste in the southeast corner of the state, part of a multibillion-dollar federal cleanup program. As a hedge against becoming the nation’s only permanent...
Indiana doctor drops lawsuit against attorney general
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana doctor has dropped a lawsuit that aimed to halt the state’s attorney general from investigating her after she provided an abortion to a 10-year-old Ohio child who was raped. Lawyers for Dr. Caitlin Bernard of Indianapolis voluntarily nixed the lawsuit filed last month...
Flint water crisis charges dismissed against ex-Gov. Snyder
FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A judge dismissed criminal charges against former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder in the Flint water crisis, months after the state Supreme Court said indictments returned by a one-person grand jury were invalid. Snyder, a Republican who left office in 2019, was charged with two misdemeanor...
NYS Health Department recommends a return to masks
ROCHESTER, N.Y. The New York State Health Department is recommending people start masking again. It’s not solely because of COVID. It’s because of a spike in respiratory viruses in kids. Dr. Edward Lewis in Brighton, who specializes in pediatrics, says he thinks masking again is a good idea....
Connecticut’s first retail cannabis sales to begin Jan. 10
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut’s first retail recreational cannabis sales will begin as soon as Jan. 10, state regulators announced Friday, with about half of the state’s medical marijuana operators expanding their businesses to include the new market for all adults 21 and over. As many as...
Oklahoma petition to enshrine abortion rights withdrawn
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A group of Oklahoma residents has withdrawn a petition that sought to put a state question on the ballot that would protect the right to an abortion. Records show the proponents of the citizen-led initiative petition notified the Secretary of State’s office on Wednesday of their plans to withdraw.
Judge unseals dropped bomb threat case against Colorado gay bar shooter who threatened to become ‘next mass killer’
DENVER (AP) — Judge unseals dropped bomb threat case against Colorado gay bar shooter who threatened to become ‘next mass killer.’. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Good Question: Who is responsible for removing old political signs?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — This good question is about political campaign signs. In November, they were everywhere and if you drive down certain areas of the highway right now, you might still spot some. This week, a viewer asked us about the rules for political signage on highways, now that...
Protections sought for coyotes in Mexican wolf territory
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Environmentalists want the U.S. government to list coyotes as endangered in parts of Arizona and New Mexico where the rarest subspecies of gray wolf in North America is found. A coalition of groups argue in a petition submitted Thursday to U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland...
NYS report finds lending practices in Rochester still discriminate against people of color
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A new report by the New York State Department of Financial Services found that lending practices are still discriminating against people of color in Rochester. The report comes 60 years after the discovery of redlining, the practice of denying a loan to someone because they’re from...
Seneca Park Zoo gives award to conservationist for work in Madagascar
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Seneca Park Zoo presented Dr. Patricia Wright with the Conservation Warrior Award on Thursday. The award honors people whose commitment to conservation has made meaningful impacts on species’ survival. Dr. Wright is a renowned anthropologist who spent her early life in Rochester and has...
Weekend update: Some sun to start, some snow to end
Sunshine was hard to come by this week, but that should change on Saturday. We’ll see a slowly clearing sky Friday night, setting the stage for a brighter sky on Saturday, despite a fast moving system diving to our south. We’re still expecting a fairly weak system moving in on Sunday to deliver a mix of rain and some wet snow. Any snow accumulation should be confined to grassy surfaces, and less than 1″ for most. The exception will be the higher terrain of the Finger Lakes and Southern Tier, where 1-3″ is possible there. Flurries will end early Monday, leaving us with quiet and dry weather through Wednesday.
