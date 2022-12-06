Sunshine was hard to come by this week, but that should change on Saturday. We’ll see a slowly clearing sky Friday night, setting the stage for a brighter sky on Saturday, despite a fast moving system diving to our south. We’re still expecting a fairly weak system moving in on Sunday to deliver a mix of rain and some wet snow. Any snow accumulation should be confined to grassy surfaces, and less than 1″ for most. The exception will be the higher terrain of the Finger Lakes and Southern Tier, where 1-3″ is possible there. Flurries will end early Monday, leaving us with quiet and dry weather through Wednesday.

22 HOURS AGO