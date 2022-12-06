ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

Holland man arrested after robbing bakery at gunpoint

By FOX 17
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 4 days ago
A 60-year-old man is in custody after Ryke's Bakery in Holland Township was robbed at gunpoint on Tuesday morning.

Deputies from the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office say they were called to the bakery around 8:15 am, after hearing reports of a robbery.

On scene, deputies were told a person had robbed the bakery at gunpoint before driving away in a silver sedan, having taken an undisclosed amount of cash.

Deputies looked for the suspect throughout the day, assisted by Holland Department of Public Safety.

Eventually, deputies identified the suspect as a 60-year-old man from Holland. Shortly before 3:00 pm, deputies made contact with him.

Deputies report the man was arrested without incident at his home in Holland.

Lodged for now at the Ottawa County Jail, the man will not be named pending the conclusion of the investigation and his arraignment.

Deputies do not believe anyone else was involved in this armed robbery. They say there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Also, deputies say the 25-year-old woman who was working at the bakery during Tuesday's robbery was not harmed.

This incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT (745368) or mosotips.com.

