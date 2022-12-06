Read full article on original website
NBC San Diego
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Lululemon, Costco and More
Check out the companies making headlines in after-hours trading. Lululemon – Shares of athletic apparel company Lululemon shed 9% after it said that it sees a weaker fourth quarter than Wall Street analysts expected from the company. For the third quarter, Lululemon beat expectations, reporting earnings of $2.00 per share and $1.86 billion in revenue. Analysts polled by Refinitiv expected $1.97 in earnings per share and revenue of $1.81 billion.
TechCrunch
African credit-led fintech Finclusion raises additional capital amidst rebrand
The news follows a January announcement that the fintech, which uses AI algorithms to provide financial services to African customers via an array of credit-centric products, raised $20 million in debt and equity pre-Series A financing. Fin also raised a $20 million debt facility from emerging markets debt provider Lendable in September 2021, bringing its total capital secured in equity and debt to $42 million.
Broadcom Stock Jumps On Q4 Earnings Beat, Solid Near-Term Outlook
Broadcom (AVGO) - Get Free Report shares moved higher Friday after the chipmaker posted better-than-expected fourth quarter earnings and a solid near-term outlook as business spending on broadband and IT infrastructure continues to expand. Broadcom's adjusted earnings of $10.45 per share topped Street forecasts by around 17 cents, while revenues...
NBC San Diego
Hestia Capital Could Be Preparing to Shake Up the Board at Pitney Bowes
Company: Pitney Bowes (PBI) Business: Pitney Bowes is a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services to businesses, including more than 90% of the Fortune 500, retailers and government clients around the world. It operates through three business segments: (i) Global Ecommerce, (ii) Presort Services and (iii) SendTech Solutions.
NBC San Diego
Tech's Pandemic Hiring Boom Continues to Bust as Fintech Plaid Adds to Mounting Layoffs
Fintech firm Plaid is laying off about 260 employees, adding to the recent wave of cuts from tech companies. Meta, Twitter, Lyft and Coinbase are among the companies that have had recent layoffs, while at least one third of CNBC Disruptor 50 companies have announced layoffs in the last year.
NBC San Diego
Billionaire Investor Charlie Munger: ‘The World Is Not Driven by Greed, It's Driven by Envy'
Billionaire investor Charlie Munger says he's never cared about comparing his riches to the money of others. Rather, he says his motivation in accumulating wealth has always been about securing independence, the freedom to do what he wishes in business and in life — and he wishes more people would follow his example.
NBC San Diego
Economists Think Inflation Has Peaked. Main Street Is Preparing for More Pain
An overwhelming majority of small business owners say they expect inflation to continue to rise, according to a quarterly poll conducted by CNBC and SurveyMonkey. That comes amid conflicting economic indicators and consumer sentiment data related to peak inflation, ranging from a higher than expected PPI reading to gas prices falling below the level from a year ago.
SKF conducts strategic review of its Aerospace business
Dec 8 (Reuters) - Swedish bearings maker SKF (SKFb.ST) said on Thursday it was reviewing the ownership of its aerospace business, confirming earlier reports. "CEO Rickard Gustafson will announce that the group is conducting a strategic review of its Aerospace business, considering ongoing consolidation in the industry," SKF said in a statement ahead of its capital markets day presentation on Thursday.
Turkey's MNG Airlines to go public on NYSE
Dec 7 (Reuters) - Turkey's MNG Airlines will list on the New York Stock Exchange through a merger with Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp (GFX.N), a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), the Turkish cargo carrier said on Wednesday.
Greek economy shrinks in Q3 on higher imports, lower public spending
ATHENS, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Greece's economy shrank in July-to-September compared with the second quarter, as declining net exports and public spending offset strong tourism, statistics service (ELSTAT) said on Wednesday.
TechCrunch
GitHub launches Copilot for Business plan as legal questions remain unresolved
Called GitHub Copilot for Business, the new plan, which costs $19 per user per month, comes with all the features in the single-license Copilot tier along with corporate licensing and policy controls. That includes a toggle that lets IT admins prevent suggested code that matches public code on GitHub from being shown to developers, a likely response to the intellectual property controversies brewing around Copilot.
TechCrunch
Salesforce to expand Sustainability Cloud into full ESG reporting tool
Ari Alexander, GM for Salesforce Net Zero Cloud and Net Zero Marketplace, says the idea is to take advantage of the range of Salesforce tooling from MuleSoft for connecting to data sources to Tableau for data visualization to help companies better understand their progress towards ESG goals. “ESG is a...
Ars Technica
A quick look at AMD’s Radeon RX 7900 XTX, which is smaller than an RTX 4080
AMD's next-generation Radeon RX 7900 XTX and 7900 XT graphics cards launch next week on December 13. Powered by the chiplet-based RDNA3 architecture, these $999 and $899 GPUs will compete with Nvidia's $1,200-and-up RTX 4000-series and will attempt to address some of the shortcomings of the outgoing RX 6000-series (lackluster real-time raytracing performance, for one).
Soft Gear will be Launching Their Online Multiplayer Game and Metaverse Development Service Strix Cloud in Korean
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Soft Gear Co., Ltd. (head office: Shinjuku, CEO: Kengo Aoki), which develops networking libraries and conducts business in server development for online multiplayer games, has launched their service, which is a server solution for developing online multiplayer games and Metaverses called “Strix Cloud”, to the Korean market. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005004/en/ Strix Cloud Service Launched for Korea (Graphic: Business Wire)
Euro zone banks hand back another $472 billion of ECB cash
FRANKFURT, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Euro zone banks are set to repay early another 447.5 billion euros ($472 billion) in multi-year loans from the European Central Bank, bringing the total reduction of outstanding loans to nearly 800 billion euros in just a few weeks, the ECB said on Friday.
TechCrunch
Product demo startup LeadrPro wants to help companies pay for your attention
There are startups out there developing ways to create better product demonstrations, but Chris Sheng wants to help those companies then find people to do the demos. He told TechCrunch that people should get paid, even when they are being marketed to. You might remember Sheng from the commercial business...
GSK, Sanofi shares brighten as thousands of Zantac lawsuits are dismissed
LONDON/PARIS (Reuters) - Shares of GSK and Sanofi surged in early trading on Wednesday, following the dismissal of thousands of U.S. lawsuits claiming that the heartburn drug Zantac caused cancer.
Meta battles U.S. antitrust agency over future of virtual reality
SAN JOSE, Calif./ WASHINGTON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Thursday accused Meta Platforms Inc (META.O) of trying to buy its way to dominance in the metaverse, kicking off a high-profile trial to try to prevent the Facebook parent from buying virtual reality app developer Within Inc.
Entegris Expands Impact Across Corporate Social Responsibility Priorities
BILLERICA, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Entegris (Nasdaq: ENTG), a leading supplier of advanced materials and process solutions for the semiconductor and other high-tech industries, today issued its latest Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) report. The report, Collaborative Innovation to Build a Better Tomorrow, is available online. It provides a comprehensive overview of Entegris’ progress toward reaching its 2030 CSR goals and outlines the company’s continued progress across the four pillars of its CSR strategy: Innovation, Safety, Personal Development and Inclusion, and Sustainability. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005184/en/ Entegris publishes latest CSR Report -- Collaborative Innovation To Build A Better Tomorrow (Graphic: Entegris)
Amalgam Rx Named to the 2022 CB Insights’ Digital Health 150 List
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- CB Insights today named Amalgam Rx to its fourth-annual Digital Health 150, showcasing the 150 most promising private digital health companies of 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005487/en/ Amalgam Rx Named to the 2022 CB Insights’ Digital Health 150 List (Photo: Business Wire)
