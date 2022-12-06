Here’s the deal with that confusing tax document sent to Cleveland residents

There have been questions raised about a letter some people are getting in the mail. It is causing concern because it asks for a lot of sensitive information.

The letter says it is from the CCA Division of Taxation says records show they're missing a municipal income tax return or exemption certificate for you.

News 5 investigated and confirmed the agency and letter are legitimate.

The CCA is the central collection agency for the city of Cleveland.

The administrator says they sent out several thousand of these letters to residents of Cleveland.

"The letters we mailed out are the result of the city of Cleveland or the CCA, cross-referencing some data that we have on our books against data that we get from the state of Ohio and the IRS, and as a result of some of that data not matching up these letters came to be," said Kevin Preslan, income tax administrator for the city of Cleveland and CCA.

He says it's been several years since the CCA has mailed out letters like this, in large part due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

So, that is likely why people are unsure what to make of them.

The letter asks you for personal information, including name, birthday, address, and social security number. However, if you're not comfortable with mailing that information in, you have other options, says Preslan.

"You can fax it in, or we are located at 205 W St. Clair Ave. in Downtown Cleveland. We have a drop box that’s locked and secure inside the building that people can walk in and walk out and it’s a 5-second transaction. Or there’s a security guard who can get you to our floor and to someone who can further assist you in person."

Preslan says you can also call them at if you have any questions. CLICK HERE for more info.

