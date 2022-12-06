ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABCNY

'Death of a Salesman' actors discuss where they found the inspiration for their roles

ABCNY
ABCNY
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ls9YB_0jZbht6g00

Eyewitness News Entertainment Reporter Sandy Kenyon says "Death of a Salesman" is one of the best productions he's ever seen on Broadway and this week he got to interview some of the cast.

Sharon Clarke is the first Black performer to play Mrs. Loman and recognized the importance of the honor.

"Making history baby!" Clarke said.

Wendell Pierce, who plays Willie Loman, agreed with Clarke during an interview with Sandy Kenyon.

Both stars have found a way to give new meaning to the classic text and make the play more accessible to a wider audience. As Mrs. Loman says: "Attention must be paid!"

"What happens when you have an African-American Loman family is the acute amplification of all of the themes of the play," Pierce said. "When Black audiences see it, they feel it was written uniquely for their experience. It's a group of people that understand the paradox of The American Dream."

"I think every kind of person can look at this in this light and see themselves," Clarke said.

What began in London has flourished on Broadway.

Clarke, who lives there, explained British audiences are more polite and reserved reactions until the end.

It's a contrast to New Yorkers who are a very vocal bunch.

"You know that people are with you," Clarke said. "You hear lots of uh-huh or Whoo or 'don't do it' or 'no' or large intakes of breath, and you know that people are with the story."

They tell the story of Willie and his family by drawing on their past and their parents.

"I thought about the strong women that I was growing up with," said Clarke. "Those women that taught me how to be a strong, Black woman."

She found the key to her character in her own mom who was "a strong loyal, opinionated, fiercely loving woman" from Jamaica.

"I thought how would my mom deal with this situation?" Clarke said.

Pierce recalled his father, a World War II veteran.

"I've always known the men in my family in the face of insurmountable odds to fight," Pierce said. "Yeah, to fight with fire."

His dad came to the opening of "Death of a Salesman," and now 97 years old, his father lived long enough to see his son's triumph.

"I have had a wonderful 35-plus year career, but at times I've always felt like I'm just that small boat looking for a harbor," Pierce said. "I'm looking for my opportunity to leave a legacy and leave a mark on this world and on the work that I do and the business that I'm in."

Now, he need look no further.

"I was given this precious gift to play this role," he said.

Pierce was approached after a recent performance by a 100-year-old member of the audience. She had seen the original production of the play that shook up Broadway back in 1949.

The lady had watched numerous productions since then, and now she had a simple message for him: "You moved me the most."

MORE NEWS: Shop small businesses in NYC holiday markets

NYC shoppers are back in force in stores and at holiday markets. Mike Marza reports.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

‘Fighter’: ‘Supernatural’ Actor Nicki Aycox Dead After Long Health Battle

Actor Nicki Aycox, known for her recurring role as Meg Masters in Supernatural, has died at the age of 47 with her husband by her side. Aycox’s sister-in-law Susan Raab Ceklosky confirmed the news via Facebook, describing her as a “fighter.” “My beautiful, smart, fierce, incredibly talented, and loving sister-in-law, Nicki Aycox Raab, passed away yesterday with my brother, Matt Raab, by her side. Nicki and Matt had a wonderful life together in California. She was definitely a fighter and everyone who knew her loved her,” Raab wrote alongside a gallery of images of the star. A cause of death...
CALIFORNIA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Iconic Award-Winning Singer and Actress Dies

Iconic award-winning actress and singer Irene Cara, who starred in the movie "Fame," has died at the age of 63, The Associated Press reports. Cara's publicist Judith A. Moore announced the news in a statement posted on social media, adding that the acclaimed performer's cause of death was unknown. The exact time of her death has not been disclosed, but Moore did confirm that she died at her home in Florida.
NBC News

Broadway actor Quentin Lee dies from colon cancer at 34

Broadway actor Quentin Lee passed away from colon cancer on Tuesday morning. Lee is most known for his portrayal of the phantom in Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera. "The Phantom family is saddened to hear of the passing of Quentin Oliver Lee," the broadway production captioned a...
Looper

Colin Hanks Claims John Candy Was One Movie Away From Becoming An Amazing Dramatic Actor

John Candy had quite a remarkable career before he passed away at the age of 43 in 1994. The Canadian comedic actor appeared in such classic films as "Cool Runnings," "Planes, Trains and Automobiles," and "Uncle Buck," which are still beloved today. Some have even praised "Planes, Trains and Automobiles" as the best of the best among Thanksgiving movies (per Rolling Stone), and that particular film was finally released on Blu-ray in November 2022, with tons of once-thought-lost footage included (per The Digital Bits).
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rock Guitarist and Actor Dies

We have received sad news out of the United Kingdom with word that Wilko Johnson, a famed actor and rock guitarist, has died at the age of 75, according to Deadline. “This is the announcement we never wanted to make, and we do so with a very heavy heart. Wilko Johnson has died. Thank you for respecting the family’s privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson,” a post on Johnson’s social media pages announced.
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Batman Actor Dies

Tragic news has come out of the entertainment world on Friday as it has been announced that Kevin Conroy, the actor who provided the voice of Batman for decades, has died at 66, according to published reports.
DoYouRemember?

Meet ‘Three’s Company’ Star John Ritter’s Children, Including His Transgender Son

John Ritter, known for his role in the sitcom Three’s Company, was married to his ex-wife, Nancy Morgan, for 19 years, and they had three children: Jason, Carly, and Tyler. In 1999, he wedded Amy Yasbeck, and they had a girl, Stella Ritter. Sadly four years later in 2003, he collapsed while on set at 8 Simple Rules and was rushed to a hospital, where he was diagnosed with aortic dissection, leading to his death a few hours later at 54.
News Breaking LIVE

"Ghostbusters" Star Dies

Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Hollywood Western Star Dies

Television and film western star Andrew Prine, who starred in dozens of westerns over a long career in Hollywood, has died at 86, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Prine died earlier this month while in Paris on vacation with his wife.
News Breaking LIVE

Award-Winning Country Music Star Dies

Up-and-coming country music star Jake Flint has reportedly died at the age of 37, according to Entertainment Weekly. According to reports, Flint died on November 26th in his sleep, just hours after celebrating his new marriage to his wife, Brenda, while in Oklahoma. No cause of death has been determined at this time.
Popculture

Rock Guitarist Found Murdered: What We Know About Dan Fawcett's Death

Daniel Fawcett, better known as the guitarist in the Canadian hard rock band Helix back in the early 2000s, was found murdered on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 at 52 years old. Helix lead singer Brian Vollmer confirmed the tragic passing on Facebook, sharing kind words about the former guitarist. "Yesterday...
Madame Noire

Viola Davis Was Pissed About Being Told She Isn’t Pretty Enough To Land Lead Roles

Viola Davis is confident and happy her self-worth is built upon factors outside of the beauty standards other people value. For the December/January issue of Harper’s Bazaar, The Woman King actress opened up about how her self-worth has been impacted by others’ hurtful comments about her appearance. “The...
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
131K+
Followers
16K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy