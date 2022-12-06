ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Arizona

Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger and some fries and you also happen to live in Arizona, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Arizona that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh ingredients.
ARIZONA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona

If you live in Arizona and you want to try new restaurants here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never visited any of them, add them to your list and go try their delicious food.
ARIZONA STATE
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

10 Most Expensive Zip Codes in Arizona, Report

The overall housing market saw lower sales and slower price growth rates in 2022, but it also reached new heights, with 86% of the 100 most expensive zip codes in the U.S. experiencing an increase in median sale prices. Among them is 85253 in Paradise Valley, Ariz., which claimed its...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Lottery officials looking for 2 lucky Arizonans to claim their big winnings

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Lottery officials are looking for 2 lucky Arizonans who could bring home some serious lottery winnings this week from the Powerball prize. On Tuesday, one winner claimed their Triple Twist draw of a $333,694 jackpot after finding a lucky ticket at the Circle K on Cactus Road in Phoenix. On Monday, one Powerball player landed the PowerPlay jackpot at a Sun Mart in San Simon, growing their win from $50,000 to $100,000! Also on Monday, a Powerball player at a One Stop Market in Tucson won a jackpot of $50,000! Neither of the Powerball winners has claimed their prize yet, so check those tickets.
ARIZONA STATE
roselawgroupreporter.com

Will the Phoenix housing market crash again?

Phoenix, for more than a half-century, has exploded in terms of its population. From a population of a little over 100,000 in 1950, Phoenix’s population grew by 311.1% to 439,170 in 1960, and has kept rising ever since. The city’s population now stands at roughly 1,624,569, as of July 2021, according to the Census Bureau’s City and Town Population Totals: 2020-2021. This makes Phoenix, now, the fifth largest city in the United States. A considerable part of this growth over the years is due to Americans moving to Phoenix, rather than organic growth of the city’s population. What’s more, this 1.6 million population doesn’t include the sprawling suburbs that surround Arizona’s capital.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man wins largest table games jackpot in Arizona history

CHANDLER, Ariz. - Christmas came early for a Phoenix man playing blackjack at an Arizona casino. Officials say 21-year-old Luis Rodriguez Gomez won over $1 million at Gila River Resorts and Casino's Lone Butte location. Gomez's $1,100,075 prize is the largest table games jackpot in state history, officials said. "I...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Gas prices in Arizona continue to fall

PHOENIX — There is no denying this has been a wild year for gas prices. The average price at the pump in Arizona hit record highs in June, and fell slightly during the summer before jumping again in September. Prices have been on a gradual decline since. The gas...
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

3 things to know about Phoenix residential real estate market

In recent months, reports have cited Phoenix as a residential real estate market that’s finally lowering home prices after almost two full years on a steep incline. Realtor.com reports the Valley as a cooling market for buyers with the median home list price dropping 9.9% from June to September of this year. However, the September 2022 list price was still 4.4% higher than it was in September of 2021, proving the city of Phoenix continues to be on the cutting edge of real estate.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

What you should expect from Arizona's Tier 2 water restrictions

Phoenix taco truck owner tried to save victims in fiery car crash that killed 3 people. Edgar Ramirez tried to help the victims by using a fire extinguisher and said he gave it everything he had. “I sprayed the vehicle on fire, but there was absolutely no calming that fire down."
PHOENIX, AZ
azbex.com

Bisnow Event Shows Clear Split Over Scottsdale Development

Had they taken place at the same time, Scottsdale Mayor David Ortega’s introductory comments and the responses of the Multifamily development panel at last week’s Bisnow Scottsdale State of the Market event would have added up to a spirited debate. As it was, with Ortega giving the event’s...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Aviation Fascination soars at Falcon Field

For more than a decade, Aviation Fascination has climbed to new heights at Falcon Field in Mesa and last month’s event was no exception, drawing hundreds of people to one of Mesa’s two major air traffic hubs. The event started when the Arizona Commemorative Air Force Museum approached...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Motorcyclist dies after collision on US 60 in Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after his motorcycle collided with another car Thursday morning on a freeway in Mesa. The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Superstition Freeway (US 60) near Greenfield Road. The Arizona Department of Public Safety confirms the man who was riding the motorcycle died at the scene, but other information was not immediately available. It’s unclear if anyone else was hurt.
MESA, AZ
franchising.com

Scooter’s Coffee Opens First Location In Casa Grande

New Store to Celebrate with Grand Opening Event on December 16. December 08, 2022 // Franchising.com // Casa Grande, AZ - Scooter’s Coffee, best known for its amazingly fast drive-thru, specialty coffee, and baked-from-scratch pastries, added a new location at 964 East Cottonwood Lane, Casa Grande, Arizona. To celebrate, the drive-thru location will be hosting a Grand Opening on Friday, December 16, where customers can get half off any drink when they pay with the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app!
CASA GRANDE, AZ
