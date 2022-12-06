Read full article on original website
Local Restaurant Named Best New Restaurant in the CountryGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
4 Great Burger Places in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
14 Day Trips From Phoenix: The Best Things To Do In PhoenixOutside NomadPhoenix, AZ
21 Fun Things To Do In Scottsdale At Night (Absolute Best Things To Do In Scottsdale)Outside NomadScottsdale, AZ
An ocean-themed surf park is coming to Mesa, Arizona in 2023Brenna TempleMesa, AZ
Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger and some fries and you also happen to live in Arizona, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Arizona that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh ingredients.
4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona
If you live in Arizona and you want to try new restaurants here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never visited any of them, add them to your list and go try their delicious food.
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
10 Most Expensive Zip Codes in Arizona, Report
The overall housing market saw lower sales and slower price growth rates in 2022, but it also reached new heights, with 86% of the 100 most expensive zip codes in the U.S. experiencing an increase in median sale prices. Among them is 85253 in Paradise Valley, Ariz., which claimed its...
Three large winning lottery tickets sold across Arizona in two days
If you've bought an Arizona lottery ticket this week, make sure to check it. You could be one of three recent winners of at least $50,000!
AZFamily
Lottery officials looking for 2 lucky Arizonans to claim their big winnings
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Lottery officials are looking for 2 lucky Arizonans who could bring home some serious lottery winnings this week from the Powerball prize. On Tuesday, one winner claimed their Triple Twist draw of a $333,694 jackpot after finding a lucky ticket at the Circle K on Cactus Road in Phoenix. On Monday, one Powerball player landed the PowerPlay jackpot at a Sun Mart in San Simon, growing their win from $50,000 to $100,000! Also on Monday, a Powerball player at a One Stop Market in Tucson won a jackpot of $50,000! Neither of the Powerball winners has claimed their prize yet, so check those tickets.
Buck & Rider’s eatery expansion adds challenges, but exec says it's worth it
Opening a second, larger location of any restaurant concept can be tricky for a restaurateur. The upcoming expansion of Buck & Rider required solving a set of international logistics problems.
Phoenix New Times
'A Pub for the People.' College Students and Professors Flock to the Hidden Thunderbird Pub
There’s no signage in front of the building or in the lobby, no recommendation to take the elevator to the fifth floor or to turn left once the doors open, and follow the sounds of laughter, music, and lively conversation. But for those in the know, this path culminates...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Will the Phoenix housing market crash again?
Phoenix, for more than a half-century, has exploded in terms of its population. From a population of a little over 100,000 in 1950, Phoenix’s population grew by 311.1% to 439,170 in 1960, and has kept rising ever since. The city’s population now stands at roughly 1,624,569, as of July 2021, according to the Census Bureau’s City and Town Population Totals: 2020-2021. This makes Phoenix, now, the fifth largest city in the United States. A considerable part of this growth over the years is due to Americans moving to Phoenix, rather than organic growth of the city’s population. What’s more, this 1.6 million population doesn’t include the sprawling suburbs that surround Arizona’s capital.
fox10phoenix.com
Man wins largest table games jackpot in Arizona history
CHANDLER, Ariz. - Christmas came early for a Phoenix man playing blackjack at an Arizona casino. Officials say 21-year-old Luis Rodriguez Gomez won over $1 million at Gila River Resorts and Casino's Lone Butte location. Gomez's $1,100,075 prize is the largest table games jackpot in state history, officials said. "I...
ABC 15 News
Gas prices in Arizona continue to fall
PHOENIX — There is no denying this has been a wild year for gas prices. The average price at the pump in Arizona hit record highs in June, and fell slightly during the summer before jumping again in September. Prices have been on a gradual decline since. The gas...
azbigmedia.com
3 things to know about Phoenix residential real estate market
In recent months, reports have cited Phoenix as a residential real estate market that’s finally lowering home prices after almost two full years on a steep incline. Realtor.com reports the Valley as a cooling market for buyers with the median home list price dropping 9.9% from June to September of this year. However, the September 2022 list price was still 4.4% higher than it was in September of 2021, proving the city of Phoenix continues to be on the cutting edge of real estate.
Do You Love Breakfast? This Is The Perfect Arizona City For You
Lawn Love compiled a list of the best breakfast restaurants in the United States.
Twisted Sugar Announces Three New Valley Locations Through 2024
Local franchisees Katie and Russ Forsberg, who opened the state’s second Twisted Sugar in Peoria in 2021, have outposts planned for Surprise, Goodyear, North Phoenix, and slightly further afield in Show Low.
1 Arizona Place Ranks Among The Best Cities In America
Clever compiled a list of the best cities in America.
AZFamily
What you should expect from Arizona's Tier 2 water restrictions
Phoenix taco truck owner tried to save victims in fiery car crash that killed 3 people. Edgar Ramirez tried to help the victims by using a fire extinguisher and said he gave it everything he had. “I sprayed the vehicle on fire, but there was absolutely no calming that fire down."
azbex.com
Bisnow Event Shows Clear Split Over Scottsdale Development
Had they taken place at the same time, Scottsdale Mayor David Ortega’s introductory comments and the responses of the Multifamily development panel at last week’s Bisnow Scottsdale State of the Market event would have added up to a spirited debate. As it was, with Ortega giving the event’s...
East Valley Tribune
Aviation Fascination soars at Falcon Field
For more than a decade, Aviation Fascination has climbed to new heights at Falcon Field in Mesa and last month’s event was no exception, drawing hundreds of people to one of Mesa’s two major air traffic hubs. The event started when the Arizona Commemorative Air Force Museum approached...
AZFamily
Motorcyclist dies after collision on US 60 in Mesa
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after his motorcycle collided with another car Thursday morning on a freeway in Mesa. The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Superstition Freeway (US 60) near Greenfield Road. The Arizona Department of Public Safety confirms the man who was riding the motorcycle died at the scene, but other information was not immediately available. It’s unclear if anyone else was hurt.
AZFamily
Progress of Prop 400 in the Valley adds hundreds of new miles of freeways, street projects
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Since Proposition 400 was approved in 2004, the Valley has seen 410 miles of new freeway, 252 miles of street projects, millions of bus service miles and more. That’s according to the 2022 Annual Report on the Status of the Implementation of Prop. 400. “The...
franchising.com
Scooter’s Coffee Opens First Location In Casa Grande
New Store to Celebrate with Grand Opening Event on December 16. December 08, 2022 // Franchising.com // Casa Grande, AZ - Scooter’s Coffee, best known for its amazingly fast drive-thru, specialty coffee, and baked-from-scratch pastries, added a new location at 964 East Cottonwood Lane, Casa Grande, Arizona. To celebrate, the drive-thru location will be hosting a Grand Opening on Friday, December 16, where customers can get half off any drink when they pay with the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app!
Front Office Sports
