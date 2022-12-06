Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Eagles WR A.J. Brown fined by NFL for spanking field goal post
During the Eagles' 35-10 beatdown of the Titans, Brown celebrated a touchdown, which officials later overturned after review, by spanking the field goal post with a towel. After the game, Brown told reporters it was a message to the Titans, where he played the first three seasons of his career before being dealt to Philly during the 2022 draft.
KSN News
Derby’s Dylan Edwards announces college destination
After flipping his commitment from Kansas State to Notre Dame, and then decommitting from Notre Dame last week, 4-star Derby running back Dylan Edwards has a new home.
No. 10 Alabama rallies out of 15-point deficit in second half to upset No. 1 Houston
For the second time this season Alabama upset the No. 1 team in the country, rallying from 15 points down in the second half to defeat Houston.
Column: Peter Seidler isn't shooting for Mars, just elusive World Series
Sez Me: Elon Musk thinks interplanetary thoughts with his billions. Padres Chairman Peter Seidler uses his with singular goal of bringing San Diego a World Series title
