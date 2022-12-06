ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coral Gables, FL

caneswarning.com

Miami football offers 2 transfer DL and 1 DB

The Miami football program has offered transfer defensive back A’Zyrian Alexander of Southeast Louisiana plus defensive linemen Shane Cokes of Dartmouth and Thomas Gore of Georgia State as announced by all three via Twitter on Thursday. Miami has to add depth on the DL and secondary for the 2023 season.
CORAL GABLES, FL
Yardbarker

The 25 best players in Miami football history

Graciously known as "The 'U,'" for those who lived it, the University of Miami Hurricanes football program seems like its own universe, what with the trash-talking, smoke-filled entrances and the Orange Bowl etc. And of course, there are the players. Here's our list of the 25 best, listed in chronological order.
CORAL GABLES, FL
lazytrips.com

Is there a ferry from Miami to Key West?

Key West is located south of Miami, at the end of a chain of islands called the Florida Keys. It is the southernmost point of Florida and is connected to the mainland by US Route 1. To the west is the Gulf of Mexico, while Cuba and the Caribbean islands sit to the South.
KEY WEST, FL
FanSided

Miami football could sign high school-transfer brother tandems

The Miami football program could sign a pair of high school transfer brother tandems. Five-star Miami commit Francis Mauigoa‘s brother Francisco who was a linebacker at Washington State entered the transfer portal this week. Miami is targeting 2023 CB Damari Brown and his brother Davonte is transferring from UCF.
MIAMI, FL
multihousingnews.com

Affordable Housing Community Opens in Miami

Residences at Dr. King Boulevard sits in an Opportunity Zone within the Liberty City neighborhood. Co-developers Atlantic Pacific Communities and Martin Luther King Economic Development Corp., alongside partners Miami-Dade County, the City of Miami, the Florida Housing Finance Corporation, Citi Community Capital and Wells Fargo, have completed Residences at Dr. King Boulevard, a 120-unit affordable housing community in Miami. An opening ceremony is scheduled for December 12th.
MIAMI, FL
communitynewspapers.com

FIOLA MIAMI OPENENED LA TERRAZZA, ITS EXCLUSIVE ROOFTOP RESTAURANT AND LOUNGE, ON WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 2ND

The Celebrated Coral Gables Restaurant Invites Guests to Experience Its Stunning Rooftop Venue Featuring An Exclusive Menu, Curated Nightly Programming, and Fiola’s World-Class Service and Hospitality. Fiola Miami opened its rooftop restaurant and lounge, La Terrazza, on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. The open-air space is located on the penthouse...
MIAMI, FL
Scorebook Live

Cypress Bay's Ryder Lewin named MVP of BCAA All-Star game

DAVIE, FLORIDA – Broward County boasts some of the best football schools in the state of Florida. For that matter, the country. A statement was made on Thursday night when the nationally-ranked Chaminade-Madonna Lions mauled Clearwater Central Catholic, 49-14, to win the 1M state championship in ...
DAVIE, FL
Miami New Times

Where to Get Locally Made Coquito in Miami

If you love coconut, creamy cocktails, eggnog, and rum, chances are you love coquito. Often described as the Puerto Rican version of eggnog, it shows up mid-November and finds its way to the table at holiday parties throughout December and January. While most Puerto Ricans have been indulging in their...
MIAMI, FL
thenewtropic.com

Lost Restaurants of Miami: Part V

WHEN IT CAME TO GREAT RESTAURANTS, WE WERE NEVER A BACKWATER TOWN!. As we conclude our series on Greater Miami’s great restaurants of the past, we want to make certain that, for now well more than 100 years, our town has had great places to eat, dine, enjoy a meal or a snack or even, as my partner in the food and beverage business, the late, great Lloyd Apple would often say to me, “let’s take a break and have a coffah cuppee!”
MIAMI, FL
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Miami Gardens, FL

Miami Gardens is a populous city in Miami-Dade County, Florida, located just 16 miles from Downtown Miami. With well over 110,000 residents as of the 2020 census, Miami Gardens is the most populous city in Florida, making it a hotbed of all sorts of things to do. Perhaps the most...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
thewestsidegazette.com

The Girl’s Cross Country Team From Dillard High continues its rise to the top

The casual high school sports fan has probably never even given cross country a passing thought- understandable but nevertheless disappointing. While hundreds of students and parents eagerly attend Dillard football games, the same attention and enthusiasm falls woefully short when speaking of cross country, a sport that demands courage, endurance, sacrifice and commitment sans the physicality, immediate excitement and anticipation inherent in football or other traditional sports . I continue to draw the comparison because both are fall sports held at similar times. However, on many high school and college campuses, the sport’s popularity has skyrocketed. For example, who knows or has ever heard of Katelin Tuohy or Charles Hicks? Allow me the privilege of sparing you the aggravation. Katelin led the Atlantic Coast Conference North Carolina State University Wolfpack to the 2022 NCAA Division I XC championship, winning her first individual title in 19:27 while garnering the team’s second consecutive title. Stanford’s Charles Hicks won the men’s individual XC title, setting a course record at Oklahoma State University with a time of 28:43, one second ahead of pre-race favorite Nic Young of Northern Arizona, NCAA men’s XC ‘22 champs. Dillard’s program, under the astute, capable leadership of Coach Davidson Gill, has quickly, albeit quietly, risen in stature locally and statewide. For the novice or unfamiliar , Coach Gill offers some basic machinations of the sport. Cross country races in high school are normally 5k or 3.1 miles and major races normally consist of around 150 to 200 kids. 7 runners from each team entering a given meet usually compete with only the top 5 runners from each team count scoring wise to determine individual and team finishes unless a tie breaker is needed. In that case , the top 5 runners‘ places are tallied up and the lowest score determines the winner. Coach Gill attributes the success of Dillard Cross Country to a stellar group of dedicated and talented athletes who epitomize the heart, grit, endurance and stamina needed to successfully compete. Christina Coleman is a high school junior who started running on the high school team her 7th grade year and has been top 6 runner in the state the last 3 years. Her personal best time is 18:15 ; so far she has distinguished herself as an individual district, regional and county champion.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Ash Jurberg

The two brothers who are giving away millions in Miami

John and James Knight were newspaper publishers and editors who owned several publications across the United States, including the Miami Herald. The brothers were very successful and wished to give back to the communities that supported them. So in 1950, they established the Knight Foundation, an American non-profit foundation that provides grants for journalism, communities, and the arts.
MIAMI, FL
HipHopDX.com

Future Purchases $7.5M Bentley-Branded Miami Home

Future has enjoyed the Miami lifestyle for some years now and he’s picked up another beachside residence in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida after dropping a seven-figure bag. According to the New York Post, Pluto is in contract talks to purchase a splashy ocean-view apartment for $7.5 million at the Bentley Residence from Gil Dezer, CEO of Dezer Development.
SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL
