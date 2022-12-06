Read full article on original website
A Massive 100-Boat Winterfest Parade Will Be A Sea of Neon Floating Through Florida This WeekendUncovering FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
NJ Teacher Shared Inappropriate Pics & Now Upset Invite To Art Show Was Based On Her Looks & Not Her ArtBridget MulroyMiami Beach, FL
The two brothers who are giving away millions in MiamiAsh JurbergMiami, FL
A Girlfriends Guide to Fort LauderdaleChampagne LivingFort Lauderdale, FL
Popular discount retail chain opens another new location in Florida this weekKristen WaltersPembroke Pines, FL
caneswarning.com
Miami football offers 2 transfer DL and 1 DB
The Miami football program has offered transfer defensive back A’Zyrian Alexander of Southeast Louisiana plus defensive linemen Shane Cokes of Dartmouth and Thomas Gore of Georgia State as announced by all three via Twitter on Thursday. Miami has to add depth on the DL and secondary for the 2023 season.
Oregon transfer Seven McGee potential Miami football playmaker
The Miami football program will receive a visit from speedy Oregon transfer Seven McGee this weekend. McGee announced the visit via a tweet late on Thursday night. Oregon signed McGee as a running back in 2021 before switching him to wide receiver as a true freshman under former head coach Mario Cristobal.
Florida transfer S Donovan McMillon critical Miami football target
After losing safety Brian Balom to the transfer portal on Thursday the Miami football program is down to three players at the position. Florida transfer safety Donovan McMillon tweeted on Thursday afternoon he received an offer from Miami. Seven of the 15 Miami transfers are defensive backs. McMillon had 30...
Yardbarker
The 25 best players in Miami football history
Graciously known as "The 'U,'" for those who lived it, the University of Miami Hurricanes football program seems like its own universe, what with the trash-talking, smoke-filled entrances and the Orange Bowl etc. And of course, there are the players. Here's our list of the 25 best, listed in chronological order.
lazytrips.com
Is there a ferry from Miami to Key West?
Key West is located south of Miami, at the end of a chain of islands called the Florida Keys. It is the southernmost point of Florida and is connected to the mainland by US Route 1. To the west is the Gulf of Mexico, while Cuba and the Caribbean islands sit to the South.
Miami football could sign high school-transfer brother tandems
The Miami football program could sign a pair of high school transfer brother tandems. Five-star Miami commit Francis Mauigoa‘s brother Francisco who was a linebacker at Washington State entered the transfer portal this week. Miami is targeting 2023 CB Damari Brown and his brother Davonte is transferring from UCF.
multihousingnews.com
Affordable Housing Community Opens in Miami
Residences at Dr. King Boulevard sits in an Opportunity Zone within the Liberty City neighborhood. Co-developers Atlantic Pacific Communities and Martin Luther King Economic Development Corp., alongside partners Miami-Dade County, the City of Miami, the Florida Housing Finance Corporation, Citi Community Capital and Wells Fargo, have completed Residences at Dr. King Boulevard, a 120-unit affordable housing community in Miami. An opening ceremony is scheduled for December 12th.
communitynewspapers.com
FIOLA MIAMI OPENENED LA TERRAZZA, ITS EXCLUSIVE ROOFTOP RESTAURANT AND LOUNGE, ON WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 2ND
The Celebrated Coral Gables Restaurant Invites Guests to Experience Its Stunning Rooftop Venue Featuring An Exclusive Menu, Curated Nightly Programming, and Fiola’s World-Class Service and Hospitality. Fiola Miami opened its rooftop restaurant and lounge, La Terrazza, on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. The open-air space is located on the penthouse...
Kimbop to Expand to Second Location in Pompano Beach
At Kimbop guests "Eat like Kings and Queens"
Cypress Bay's Ryder Lewin named MVP of BCAA All-Star game
DAVIE, FLORIDA – Broward County boasts some of the best football schools in the state of Florida. For that matter, the country. A statement was made on Thursday night when the nationally-ranked Chaminade-Madonna Lions mauled Clearwater Central Catholic, 49-14, to win the 1M state championship in ...
Miami New Times
Where to Get Locally Made Coquito in Miami
If you love coconut, creamy cocktails, eggnog, and rum, chances are you love coquito. Often described as the Puerto Rican version of eggnog, it shows up mid-November and finds its way to the table at holiday parties throughout December and January. While most Puerto Ricans have been indulging in their...
thenewtropic.com
Lost Restaurants of Miami: Part V
WHEN IT CAME TO GREAT RESTAURANTS, WE WERE NEVER A BACKWATER TOWN!. As we conclude our series on Greater Miami’s great restaurants of the past, we want to make certain that, for now well more than 100 years, our town has had great places to eat, dine, enjoy a meal or a snack or even, as my partner in the food and beverage business, the late, great Lloyd Apple would often say to me, “let’s take a break and have a coffah cuppee!”
Chaminade-Madonna makes it look easy, cruises by CCC in Florida Class 1M state title game
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.- On a clear, brisk, 69-degree night at Gene Cox Stadium, Chaminade-Madonna made the case be known: They're coming for a national championship in Las Vegas. If there was any doubts about the Lions' greatness, they shut those down on Thursday night. Chaminade-Madonna ...
Now Open: Vicky Bakery Welcomes Customers to Coral Springs Location
It’s a dream crumb true for Vicky Bakery fans after opening its 20th franchise in Coral Springs on Wednesday. Known for its delicious sandwiches, croquettes, and Cuban Pastelitos, a homemade pastry recipe passed down for generations. The Coral Springs location continues this tradition at its newest location at 2528...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Miami Gardens, FL
Miami Gardens is a populous city in Miami-Dade County, Florida, located just 16 miles from Downtown Miami. With well over 110,000 residents as of the 2020 census, Miami Gardens is the most populous city in Florida, making it a hotbed of all sorts of things to do. Perhaps the most...
Joseph Kittinger, who set longtime parachute record, dies
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — (AP) — Retired Air Force Col. Joseph Kittinger, whose 1960 parachute jump from almost 20 miles (32 kilometers) above the Earth stood as a world record for more than 50 years, died Friday in Florida. He was 94. His death was announced by former...
pointpubs.com
Former Laundromat in Old Town Pompano Beach to Become Steak and Seafood Restaurant
The Pompano Beach Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) has plans to transform a former laundromat in Old Town into a steak and seafood restaurant with rooftop seating and an indoor/outdoor bar. The CRA recently accepted a proposal from Palm 78 LLC to design, fund, maintain and operate the restaurant on a...
thewestsidegazette.com
The Girl’s Cross Country Team From Dillard High continues its rise to the top
The casual high school sports fan has probably never even given cross country a passing thought- understandable but nevertheless disappointing. While hundreds of students and parents eagerly attend Dillard football games, the same attention and enthusiasm falls woefully short when speaking of cross country, a sport that demands courage, endurance, sacrifice and commitment sans the physicality, immediate excitement and anticipation inherent in football or other traditional sports . I continue to draw the comparison because both are fall sports held at similar times. However, on many high school and college campuses, the sport’s popularity has skyrocketed. For example, who knows or has ever heard of Katelin Tuohy or Charles Hicks? Allow me the privilege of sparing you the aggravation. Katelin led the Atlantic Coast Conference North Carolina State University Wolfpack to the 2022 NCAA Division I XC championship, winning her first individual title in 19:27 while garnering the team’s second consecutive title. Stanford’s Charles Hicks won the men’s individual XC title, setting a course record at Oklahoma State University with a time of 28:43, one second ahead of pre-race favorite Nic Young of Northern Arizona, NCAA men’s XC ‘22 champs. Dillard’s program, under the astute, capable leadership of Coach Davidson Gill, has quickly, albeit quietly, risen in stature locally and statewide. For the novice or unfamiliar , Coach Gill offers some basic machinations of the sport. Cross country races in high school are normally 5k or 3.1 miles and major races normally consist of around 150 to 200 kids. 7 runners from each team entering a given meet usually compete with only the top 5 runners from each team count scoring wise to determine individual and team finishes unless a tie breaker is needed. In that case , the top 5 runners‘ places are tallied up and the lowest score determines the winner. Coach Gill attributes the success of Dillard Cross Country to a stellar group of dedicated and talented athletes who epitomize the heart, grit, endurance and stamina needed to successfully compete. Christina Coleman is a high school junior who started running on the high school team her 7th grade year and has been top 6 runner in the state the last 3 years. Her personal best time is 18:15 ; so far she has distinguished herself as an individual district, regional and county champion.
The two brothers who are giving away millions in Miami
John and James Knight were newspaper publishers and editors who owned several publications across the United States, including the Miami Herald. The brothers were very successful and wished to give back to the communities that supported them. So in 1950, they established the Knight Foundation, an American non-profit foundation that provides grants for journalism, communities, and the arts.
HipHopDX.com
Future Purchases $7.5M Bentley-Branded Miami Home
Future has enjoyed the Miami lifestyle for some years now and he’s picked up another beachside residence in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida after dropping a seven-figure bag. According to the New York Post, Pluto is in contract talks to purchase a splashy ocean-view apartment for $7.5 million at the Bentley Residence from Gil Dezer, CEO of Dezer Development.
