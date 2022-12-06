Read full article on original website
Framingham Police Association Will Deliver Meals on Christmas; Registration Opens December 10
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police Association for the 50th year will deliver meals to those in need on Christmas. This year, the Framingham Police have partnered with Lavender. Meals will be delivered around noon time. Individuals can start requesting meals stating Saturday, December 10. The deadline to register is December...
Four Cambridge construction workers hospitalized after overdosing on job site
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Four Cambridge construction workers were transported to a local hospital after overdosing on the job site Friday. According to a Cambridge Police spokesperson, first responders from the Cambridge Fire Department, Police Department and EMS responded to the Charles Park construction site around 11: 55 a.m. after reports of multiple overdoses.
Man Tries To Stab Individuals at Stop & Shop & Target
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a man on multiple assault with a dangerous weapon charges, after he tried to stab individuals at Stop & Shop & Target on Thursday afternoon. Framingham Police responded to Target yesterday, December 8, for a disturbance at 2:54 p.m. At 3:23 p.m. Police arrested...
WCVB
Foundation pays off full mortgage for fallen Mass. State Police Sgt. Douglas Weddleton
BROCKTON, Mass. — Tunnels to Towers Foundation has paid off the mortgage of the Brockton, Massachusetts home of Massachusetts State Police Sgt. Douglas Weddleton, who was killed by a drunken driver nearly 12 years ago. Weddleton was struck and killed by a drunken driver on June 18, 2010, while...
Framingham Police Sgt. Curtis Disarms Man With Gun & Saves 2 Lives
FRAMINGHAM – On Thanksgiving weekend, Framingham Police were dispatched to a CVS parking lot on Concord Street, for a man with a gun. When Police Officers arrived one of the officers described an individual in a vehicle “with a firearm in hand holding it to head.”. Close to...
Haverhill and Lawrence Police and Fire Receive State Help to Make Up For Underfunded Years
Haverhill and Lawrence Police and Fire Departments are receiving a fresh round of state aid to make up for previously underfunded budgets. The Massachusetts Municipal Public Safety Staffing Grant Program awarded $198,160 to Haverhill Police, $80,000 to Haverhill Fire and a about a million each to Lawrence Police and Fire Departments. The program is intended to boost public safety departments in cities with least 60,000 people and budgets of less than $200 per capita as of 2010.
Worker, 58, Dies After 150-Foot Fall At Boston Construction Site: Police
A 58-year-old construction worker from Methuen has died after they fell 150 feet from a crane at a South Boston construction site, authorities said.The man was said to have collapsed or fallen from a platform at Conley Container Terminal, located at 700 Summer Street in Boston, just before 9:45 a.m…
UPDATED: Police Search For Individual, Prompts Stay in Place at High School, Which Has Been Lifted
FRAMINGHAM – A stay in play at Framingham High has been lifted, just before noon, today December 9. Scanner indicates police are looking for a suspect, outside the high school building. The search appears to be unrelated to the high school. SOURCE has contacted Police for additional information. “Students...
Baker-Polito Administration Awards Framingham Police & Fire $123,774 To Support First Responder Staffing
BOSTON — Continuing their commitment to ensure the safety of residents across Massachusetts, the Baker-Polito administration today, December 8 announced nearly $4.8 million in funding to support municipal police and fire staffing in 10 communities, including the City of Framingham. The Massachusetts Municipal Public Safety Staffing (MUNI) Grant Program...
Framingham Police: Driver Cited in Grant Street Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police cited a driver after a crash at Grant and Howard streets. The 2-vehicle crash happened on December 7 at 5:59 p.m. One person was injured and transported to MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham, said Lt. Mickens. One driver was cited for “stop sign violation,” said...
First cadet class may diversify State Police
Out in New Braintree, nearly 50 people are in the midst of the second week of training as part of the inaugural class of the Massachusetts State Police's Cadet Program, established under 2020 policing reform law in hopes of encouraging young people from diverse backgrounds to pursue a career in law enforcement.
Framingham Police Investigating Thousands of Dollars in Fraud
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police is investigating a fraud case. Framingham Police were called to Branches on Pleasant Street at 2:21 on December 5 for larceny. The individual reported “fraudulent bank activity” that account to “several thousand dollars,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. “These...
Framingham Police: 3 Men Steal $600 in Clothing & Leave in Florida Vehicle
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a theft at Shoppers World that happened last Friday, December 2. Police were called to TJ Maxx at 1 Worcester Road at 5:37 p.m. for shoplifting. “Three males were observed taking clothing,” said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens. The value of the...
Mass State Police Identify Holliston Woman Killed in Route 495 Crash
BELLINGHAM – Troopers assigned to State Police-Millbury responded to 911 reports of a single vehicle crash on Route 495 southbound at mile marker 47 in Bellingham yesterday, December 8. Upon the arrival of Troopers, they discovered a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado with a single occupant suffering from life-threatening injuries. Preliminary...
Framingham Police: 4 Vehicles and Trailer Broken Into With Tools Stolen
FRAMINGHAM _ Four vehicles and a Trailer were reported broken into on Wednesday, December 7, said Framingham Police. At 12:15 p.m., Police received a call from a resident about a burglary at 39 Taylor Street. “Two vehicles and a trailer were broken into,” said Framingham Lt. Rachel Mickens. “One...
thisweekinworcester.com
St. Vincent Hospital Agrees to Pay $1.8 Million for Medicare Billing
WORCESTER - Saint Vincent Hospital in Worcester has reached a settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) to pay $1.784 million to resolve allegations it received impermissible payments from Medicare. According to a statement by the office of U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts Rachael Rollin's on Friday,...
Framingham Police Arrest Peabody Driver Stuck On Train Tracks
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested the driver of a vehicle struck on train tracks early Thursday morning, December 8. Police arrested at 12:57 a.m. Michael A Gutierrez, 42, of 54 Fulton Street of Peabody. “Police responded to a vehicle that was stuck on the train tracks,” said Framingham Police...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police: Serious crash on Route 495 claims the life of Massachusetts woman
A serious crash on Route 495 has claimed the life of a Massachusetts woman this evening. According to Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 6 p.m. tonight Troopers assigned to State Police-Millbury responded to 911 reports of a single vehicle crash on Route 495 southbound at mile marker 47 in Bellingham. Upon the arrival of Troopers, they discovered a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado with a single occupant suffering from life-threatening injuries.
hyannisnews.com
ASSISTANT D.A. TASERED AFTER ALLEGEDLY ASSAULTING BARNSTABLE POLICE OFFICERS WHILE MAKING BRADY LIST THREATS, COPS REPORT
HN Photo: New Bedford District Court, 12/8/2022. On December 1st, Kathleen Flannery’s case (including all files) was ordered transferred from Barnstable District Court to New Bedford District Court by a Regional Administrative Justice. CENTERVILLE, Massachusetts – A veteran attorney with the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office was reportedly tasered by...
FBI: Natick Man Convicted of Role in Business Email Compromise Scheme
BOSTON – A federal jury in Boston convicted a Natick man today, December 9, for his role in a business email compromise (BEC) scheme. Gustaf Njei, 27, was convicted following a five-day jury trial of two counts of wire fraud, one count of structuring to avoid reporting requirements, one count of unlawful monetary transactions, and one count of money laundering conspiracy. U.S. District Court Chief Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV scheduled sentencing for March 9, 2023. A federal grand jury indicted Njei in June 2021.
