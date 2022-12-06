ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middlesex County, MA

FraminghamSOURCE

Man Tries To Stab Individuals at Stop & Shop & Target

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a man on multiple assault with a dangerous weapon charges, after he tried to stab individuals at Stop & Shop & Target on Thursday afternoon. Framingham Police responded to Target yesterday, December 8, for a disturbance at 2:54 p.m. At 3:23 p.m. Police arrested...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
WHAV

Haverhill and Lawrence Police and Fire Receive State Help to Make Up For Underfunded Years

Haverhill and Lawrence Police and Fire Departments are receiving a fresh round of state aid to make up for previously underfunded budgets. The Massachusetts Municipal Public Safety Staffing Grant Program awarded $198,160 to Haverhill Police, $80,000 to Haverhill Fire and a about a million each to Lawrence Police and Fire Departments. The program is intended to boost public safety departments in cities with least 60,000 people and budgets of less than $200 per capita as of 2010.
HAVERHILL, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Baker-Polito Administration Awards Framingham Police & Fire $123,774 To Support First Responder Staffing

BOSTON — Continuing their commitment to ensure the safety of residents across Massachusetts, the Baker-Polito administration today, December 8 announced nearly $4.8 million in funding to support municipal police and fire staffing in 10 communities, including the City of Framingham. The Massachusetts Municipal Public Safety Staffing (MUNI) Grant Program...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: Driver Cited in Grant Street Crash

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police cited a driver after a crash at Grant and Howard streets. The 2-vehicle crash happened on December 7 at 5:59 p.m. One person was injured and transported to MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham, said Lt. Mickens. One driver was cited for “stop sign violation,” said...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
WWLP

First cadet class may diversify State Police

Out in New Braintree, nearly 50 people are in the midst of the second week of training as part of the inaugural class of the Massachusetts State Police's Cadet Program, established under 2020 policing reform law in hopes of encouraging young people from diverse backgrounds to pursue a career in law enforcement.
NEW BRAINTREE, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

St. Vincent Hospital Agrees to Pay $1.8 Million for Medicare Billing

WORCESTER - Saint Vincent Hospital in Worcester has reached a settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) to pay $1.784 million to resolve allegations it received impermissible payments from Medicare. According to a statement by the office of U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts Rachael Rollin's on Friday,...
WORCESTER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts State Police: Serious crash on Route 495 claims the life of Massachusetts woman

A serious crash on Route 495 has claimed the life of a Massachusetts woman this evening. According to Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 6 p.m. tonight Troopers assigned to State Police-Millbury responded to 911 reports of a single vehicle crash on Route 495 southbound at mile marker 47 in Bellingham. Upon the arrival of Troopers, they discovered a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado with a single occupant suffering from life-threatening injuries.
BELLINGHAM, MA
hyannisnews.com

ASSISTANT D.A. TASERED AFTER ALLEGEDLY ASSAULTING BARNSTABLE POLICE OFFICERS WHILE MAKING BRADY LIST THREATS, COPS REPORT

HN Photo: New Bedford District Court, 12/8/2022. On December 1st, Kathleen Flannery’s case (including all files) was ordered transferred from Barnstable District Court to New Bedford District Court by a Regional Administrative Justice. CENTERVILLE, Massachusetts – A veteran attorney with the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office was reportedly tasered by...
BARNSTABLE, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

FBI: Natick Man Convicted of Role in Business Email Compromise Scheme

BOSTON – A federal jury in Boston convicted a Natick man today, December 9, for his role in a business email compromise (BEC) scheme. Gustaf Njei, 27, was convicted following a five-day jury trial of two counts of wire fraud, one count of structuring to avoid reporting requirements, one count of unlawful monetary transactions, and one count of money laundering conspiracy. U.S. District Court Chief Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV scheduled sentencing for March 9, 2023. A federal grand jury indicted Njei in June 2021.
NATICK, MA
