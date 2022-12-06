ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County, AL

December 6, 2022 Calhoun County Sheriff Most Wanted

By Jim Evancho
Calhoun Journal
Calhoun Journal
 2 days ago

Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and has been placed on probation by the courts. “SORNA” means Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.

The Sheriff’s Office would like to remind everyone to not take any actions on their own but to contact the Sheriff’s Office or local Police Department for them to investigate further. There are times when a warrant may be recalled, and the person is no longer wanted.

*If the photos are not showing in the Newsbreak app please visit www.calhounjournal.com for the full article.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZCcs3_0jZbgK2u00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17mkez_0jZbgK2u00

Lisa Smith

Last Known City: Anniston, AL

Charges: FTA – Theft of Property 3rd

Probation Violation – Theft of Property 2nd

Lisa Smith

Eric Benavides

Last Known City: Houston, TX

Charges: FTA – Theft of Property 1st

Eric Benavides

Aliah Verwayne

Last Known City: Decatur, GA

Charges: FTA – Obstructing Justice Using False Identity

Aliah Verwayne

Decarlos Woodgett

Last Known City: Jacksonville, AL

Charges: Motion to Revoke Bond – Assault 2nd

FTA – Probation Revocation

Decarlos Woodgett

Jimmy Huff

Last Known City: Oxford, AL

Charges: FTA – Distribution of Controlled Substance

Jimmy Huff

Djarris Mckenzie

Last Known City: Jacksonville, AL

Charges: Probation Revocation – Theft of Property 3rd

Djarris Mckenzie

Devin Lee

Last Known City: Bessemer, AL

Charges: FTA – Burglary 3rd (x2)

Devin Lee

Ambrose Patton

Last Known City: Anniston, AL

Charges: FTA – Theft of Property 2nd

Ambrose Patton

Crystal Smith

Last Known City: Heflin, AL

Charges: FTA – Obstructing Justice Using False Identity

Crystal Smith

Cameilo Bryant

Last Known City: Oxford, AL

Charges: Probation Violation – Distribution of Controlled Substance

Cameilo Bryant

If you have any information please contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 241-8040 , or contact your local police department.

