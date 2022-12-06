December 6, 2022 Calhoun County Sheriff Most Wanted
Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and has been placed on probation by the courts. “SORNA” means Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.
The Sheriff’s Office would like to remind everyone to not take any actions on their own but to contact the Sheriff’s Office or local Police Department for them to investigate further. There are times when a warrant may be recalled, and the person is no longer wanted.
*If the photos are not showing in the Newsbreak app please visit www.calhounjournal.com for the full article.
Lisa Smith
Last Known City: Anniston, AL
Charges: FTA – Theft of Property 3rd
Probation Violation – Theft of Property 2ndSubmit Tip
Eric Benavides
Last Known City: Houston, TX
Charges: FTA – Theft of Property 1stSubmit Tip
Aliah Verwayne
Last Known City: Decatur, GA
Charges: FTA – Obstructing Justice Using False IdentitySubmit Tip
Decarlos Woodgett
Last Known City: Jacksonville, AL
Charges: Motion to Revoke Bond – Assault 2nd
FTA – Probation RevocationSubmit Tip
Jimmy Huff
Last Known City: Oxford, AL
Charges: FTA – Distribution of Controlled SubstanceSubmit Tip
Djarris Mckenzie
Last Known City: Jacksonville, AL
Charges: Probation Revocation – Theft of Property 3rdSubmit Tip
Devin Lee
Last Known City: Bessemer, AL
Charges: FTA – Burglary 3rd (x2)Submit Tip
Ambrose Patton
Last Known City: Anniston, AL
Charges: FTA – Theft of Property 2ndSubmit Tip
Crystal Smith
Last Known City: Heflin, AL
Charges: FTA – Obstructing Justice Using False IdentitySubmit Tip
Cameilo Bryant
Last Known City: Oxford, AL
Charges: Probation Violation – Distribution of Controlled SubstanceSubmit Tip
If you have any information please contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 241-8040 , or contact your local police department.
Comments / 0