ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WJHL

Stay at Hobbiton: ‘Lord of the Rings’ set goes up on Airbnb

By Russell Falcon, Nexstar Media Wire
WJHL
WJHL
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SxC7B_0jZbgJAB00

(NEXSTAR) — Have you ever wished you could stay in the Shire? While you won’t find Frodo or Bilbo Baggins there anymore, starting Dec. 13, a few lucky guests will be able to book stays at “Hobbiton” — the shooting location for “The Lord of the Rings” and “The Hobbit” trilogy films.

Located in New Zealand’s Waikato region, the area came to be known as “Hobbiton” after its verdant green acres served as the idyllic home of the Hobbits, small humanoid creatures central to J.R.R. Tolkien’s “The Lord of the Rings” and “The Hobbit” books. And now, it’s up for short term rental, Airbnb announced in a release Tuesday.

7 Brew to open its first Johnson City coffee drive-thru in March 2023

The One-and-Only Hobbiton ” listing goes live Dec. 13 at 9 p.m. GMT. The cost to stay is only $6 USD per night — but you’re going to need some luck securing a booking. Only three individual two-night bookings (for up to four guests) will be accepted, Airbnb says. Stays will be hosted in 2023 on March 2-4, March 9-11 and March 16-18.

Guests must also be at least 18 years of age, and have verified Airbnb profiles with positive stay histories.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00M0lI_0jZbgJAB00
(Courtesy of Larnie Nicolson/Airbnb)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gu27B_0jZbgJAB00
(Courtesy of Larnie Nicolson/Airbnb)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ccGhe_0jZbgJAB00
(Courtesy of Larnie Nicolson/Airbnb)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vzX37_0jZbgJAB00
(Courtesy of Larnie Nicolson/Airbnb)

In addition to lodging, Airbnb says guests will be treated to an evening banquet at the Shire’s most famous local pub and restaurant, The Green Dragon Inn , along with a behind-the-scenes private tour of the Hobbiton set and more. Overnight stays will take place inside “a two-bedroom Hobbit-inspired home” decorated by the film trilogies’ creative director.

Best of luck if you try booking. Visit Airbnb for more details.

Impact of the ‘Rings’

While Tolkien’s works remained popular after his death, the introduction of the first film trilogy — which began with 2001’s “The Fellowship of the Ring” — catapulted Middle Earth and its characters into another stratosphere. The three films were critical hits (“The Return of the King” won the 2003 Academy Award for Best Picture) and commercial blockbusters (box office gross of about $2.9 billion).

Together, the “Lord of the Rings” and “Hobbit” movies have earned around $5.8 billion globally across six films, according to box office data resource The Numbers .

What kind of cancer did Kirstie Alley have?

The films, especially the first trilogy, are widely considered among the greatest blockbuster films — or films, period — and their impact continues into new iterations. Commerce giant Amazon paid nearly $250 million to Tolkien’s estate for television rights to create its “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” prequel series, which premiered in September.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

Related
WJHL

Abingdon woman accused of cutting man’s throat

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – An Abingdon woman was arrested Friday after police say she cut a man’s throat. According to a release from the Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), deputies and officers with the Abingdon Police Department were called to a home on Shelton Drive shortly after midnight. When they arrived, deputies met with […]
ABINGDON, VA
WJHL

Carter Co. warns of fentanyl-laced pills

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) —The Carter County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning as law enforcement said they’re seeing deaths caused by suspected fentanyl-laced pills. The sheriff’s office said they’ve seen three overdose deaths in less than fives weeks. Capt. Jeff Markland Criminal Investigations Division said fentanyl has been confirmed in one of those deaths, and […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Fired Sullivan Co. SRO found dead after allegations of student misconduct

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A former Sullivan County deputy who served as a school resource officer (SRO) was found dead shortly after he was terminated from his position after reports that he had engaged in inappropriate conduct with a student. According to Second District Attorney General Barry Staubus, his office began investigating after receiving […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
TMZ.com

'Lord Of The Rings' Movie Set Listed On Airbnb For 2-Night Stay

"Lord of the Rings" fans can properly geek out ... because anyone wanting to travel to Middle-earth and channel their inner Bilbo Baggins can do so by spending the night in one of the most iconic sets the franchise has to offer. The original Hobbiton village, featured in the 'LOTR'...
WJHL

Police: Suspect arrested after fatal shooting in Bristol, Virginia

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – A Bristol, Virginia man has been arrested after a deadly shooting that occurred on Harvey Lane in Bristol on Thursday, according to police. A release from the Bristol, Virginia Police Department states Wynston Scott Rhinehart, 25, has been arrested and charged with one count of first-degree murder, one count of malicious […]
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

SCSO: Sullivan Heights teacher arrested for falsely reporting stabbing

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — After an investigation by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), the reported stabbing at Sullivan Heights Middle School on Monday has been determined to be falsely reported. According to a release from the SCSO, Harold Dalton, 53, of Kingsport has been arrested and charged on offenses of false reports for […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

100+ pound paddlefish call East Tennessee lake home

(WJHL) – Tennessee is a world-class fishing destination for anglers. The Volunteer State is the home of world-record fish, and its lakes, rivers, reservoirs and streams are teeming with one of the widest selections of freshwater species in North America. In addition to sporting fish, Tennessee also is home to spots that offer unique opportunities […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

BVPD: Shooting kills 1, hospitalizes another | Suspect still at large

UPDATE Dec. 9, 10:11 p.m.: The Bristol Virginia Police Department has identified the victim of a shooting that happened on Harvey Lane in Bristol on Thursday. According to the release, Christopher D. Carter, 29, of Bristol, Virginia died due to his injuries. The other victim remains in critical condition. The suspect still remains unidentified, but […]
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

WJHL

44K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy