Opelousas, LA

Intruder Breaks Into New Iberia Home With Gun, Ends Up Dead

A male accused of breaking into a home in New Iberia late Tuesday night is now dead. According to the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies received the call around 10:30 PM that someone had broken into a home in the 9000 block of Old Jeanerette Road in New Iberia. Investigators say the alleged intruder went inside the home with two other men and fired his gun at the homeowners. That's when the homeowner shot the intruder, fatally wounding him before deputies arrived on scene.
NEW IBERIA, LA
Alexandria man arrested after pursuit, released yesterday on a $100,500.00 bond

On December 6th, 2022 at approximately 7 pm, a K9 Deputy assigned to the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit observed a black Ford Mustang driving recklessly on Dallas Street. The deputy activated his overhead lights to initiate a traffic stop and immediately heard three gun shots coming from what he believed was the driver and sole occupant of the black Mustang.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Eunice Police Arrests report

The following are arrests by Eunice Police. December 7 Brianna Sam, 29, 1700 block of Amazon, Eunice. Theft, bench warrant for failure to appear.
EUNICE, LA
Jury finds Lafayette man guilty of murder in 2018 shooting on Lafayette Street

A Lafayette jury on Tuesday found 30-year-old Brent Johnson guilty of murder in a 2018 shooting on Lafayette Street. Johnson was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of 39-year-old Jason Carbin, who died after suffering a single gunshot wound to the abdomen at a residence in the 300 block of Lafayette Street on Sept. 6, 2018.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Person found dead in bushes near Airline Highway Thursday morning

BATON ROUGE - A person was found dead in bushes near a residential area off Airline Highway early Thursday morning. Officials told WBRZ a body was found in bushes at the intersection of Hanks and Victoria Drives. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said it was investigating it as a "possible traffic fatality," but it was not immediately clear whether a crime took place.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
Man arrested for alleged bank robbery on Corporate Boulevard

BATON ROUGE - Officers arrested a man for an alleged bank robbery that happened Monday on Corporate Boulevard. The Baton Rouge Police Department said it arrested Floyd Hose Jr., 37, after he allegedly walked into Cottonport Bank on Corporate Boulevard and passed a note to the teller demanding money and advising them not to say anything.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Teen wanted for alleged involvement in shooting that injured juvenile

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - The Zachary Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a young man wanted on principle to attempted second-degree murder charges. According to police, Jalen Edwards, 18, was allegedly involved in the shooting injury of a juvenile male. The victim is receiving ongoing treatment...
ZACHARY, LA
Woman accused of fatally beating roommate

An Oberlin woman is accused of beating her roommate to death last month during an altercation. Tiffany Laird Demaioribus, 37, was arrested Thursday on first-degree murder and obstruction of justice charges in connection with the Nov. 26 death of her roommate, 68-year-old Norbert Broussard, also of Oberlin. Demaioribus was initially...
OBERLIN, LA

