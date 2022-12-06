Read full article on original website
Intruder Breaks Into New Iberia Home With Gun, Ends Up Dead
A male accused of breaking into a home in New Iberia late Tuesday night is now dead. According to the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies received the call around 10:30 PM that someone had broken into a home in the 9000 block of Old Jeanerette Road in New Iberia. Investigators say the alleged intruder went inside the home with two other men and fired his gun at the homeowners. That's when the homeowner shot the intruder, fatally wounding him before deputies arrived on scene.
1 killed in shooting on Winbourne Avenue overnight, officials say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was shot and killed in Baton Rouge overnight, according to emergency officials. Police units and caution tape could be seen in the area of Winbourne Avenue and N. Foster Drive around 2 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 8. The victim was pronounced dead once officials...
brproud.com
WBR work release inmate charged with Terrorizing after walking into bank and demanding ‘all the money’
BRUSLY, La. (BRPROUD) – A work release inmate named Darrick Arceneaux, 39, of Lake Charles apparently decided to walk off from a work release program on Tuesday, December 6. After walking off, Arceneaux was said to have made his way to the Cottonport Bank in Brusly. While at the...
Can You Help Rayne Police Find a Fugitive?
Officials with Acadia Crime Stoppers are trying to help the Rayne Police Department find a fugitive.
IPSO: Loreauville burglary suspect wore uniquely colorful tennis shoes
suspect sporting bright multicolor shoes
Loved ones celebrate life of 28-year-old Da’Ja Davis with balloon release
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Family, friends, and loved ones are mourning the loss of 28-year-old Da’Ja Davis. A balloon release was held in her memory Wednesday night (Dec. 8) at Howell Park on Winbourne Avenue. Those who knew her best came together to honor Davis, as they clutched...
klax-tv.com
Alexandria man arrested after pursuit, released yesterday on a $100,500.00 bond
On December 6th, 2022 at approximately 7 pm, a K9 Deputy assigned to the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit observed a black Ford Mustang driving recklessly on Dallas Street. The deputy activated his overhead lights to initiate a traffic stop and immediately heard three gun shots coming from what he believed was the driver and sole occupant of the black Mustang.
Lafayette Police locates over $267K in cocaine, one arrested
Lafayette Police Department Narcotic Agents conducted an investigation in Nov., finding two and a half kilos of illegal substances.
Woman holds Elton man at gunpoint after he broke into her car
An Elton man has been arrested after he was held at gunpoint for allegedly breaking into a woman's car, according to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office (JDPSO).
Eunice News
Eunice Police Arrests report
The following are arrests by Eunice Police. December 7 Brianna Sam, 29, 1700 block of Amazon, Eunice. Theft, bench warrant for failure to appear.
Lafayette Police working the scene of major vehicle crash
Lafayette Police Traffic Investigators are currently working the scene of a major vehicle crash involving two vehicles.
theadvocate.com
Jury finds Lafayette man guilty of murder in 2018 shooting on Lafayette Street
A Lafayette jury on Tuesday found 30-year-old Brent Johnson guilty of murder in a 2018 shooting on Lafayette Street. Johnson was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of 39-year-old Jason Carbin, who died after suffering a single gunshot wound to the abdomen at a residence in the 300 block of Lafayette Street on Sept. 6, 2018.
Vermilion Crime Stoppers: Help needed in solving burglary
Crime Stoppers and the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking for help from the public in solving the crime of the week.
kadn.com
St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office inform elderly about scam/fraud-prevention tips
St. Landry Parish, La (KADN)- Vendors filled the Yambilee building in Opelousas with information to help senior citizens keep up with their finances. "It's about a sixty percent rate higher than the elderly get scammed." says. St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz. Guidroz tells NEWS15 the goal was to keep...
wbrz.com
Person found dead in bushes near Airline Highway Thursday morning
BATON ROUGE - A person was found dead in bushes near a residential area off Airline Highway early Thursday morning. Officials told WBRZ a body was found in bushes at the intersection of Hanks and Victoria Drives. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said it was investigating it as a "possible traffic fatality," but it was not immediately clear whether a crime took place.
Ville Platte man arrested after picking up juvenile in Calcasieu Parish
A Ville Platte man was arrested on multiple counts of contributing to he delinquency of a juvenile.
Teens arrested in connection with Port Barre High School bomb threat
On Dec. 5, Port Barre High School received a third bomb threat in a three week span.
wbrz.com
Man arrested for alleged bank robbery on Corporate Boulevard
BATON ROUGE - Officers arrested a man for an alleged bank robbery that happened Monday on Corporate Boulevard. The Baton Rouge Police Department said it arrested Floyd Hose Jr., 37, after he allegedly walked into Cottonport Bank on Corporate Boulevard and passed a note to the teller demanding money and advising them not to say anything.
Teen wanted for alleged involvement in shooting that injured juvenile
ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - The Zachary Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a young man wanted on principle to attempted second-degree murder charges. According to police, Jalen Edwards, 18, was allegedly involved in the shooting injury of a juvenile male. The victim is receiving ongoing treatment...
Lake Charles American Press
Woman accused of fatally beating roommate
An Oberlin woman is accused of beating her roommate to death last month during an altercation. Tiffany Laird Demaioribus, 37, was arrested Thursday on first-degree murder and obstruction of justice charges in connection with the Nov. 26 death of her roommate, 68-year-old Norbert Broussard, also of Oberlin. Demaioribus was initially...
