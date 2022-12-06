ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Cristiano Ronaldo watched his Portugal replacement score World Cup hat trick

Cristiano Ronaldo at least had a great view of the goals. After starting Portugal’s first three games of the World Cup, the 37-year-old Ronaldo was benched and named as a reserve for the team’s 6-1 win over Switzerland in the Round of 16. He was replaced by 21-year-old Goncalo Ramos at striker in the lineup, who immediately made manager Fernando Santos’ decision look spot-on. Just 17 minutes into the game, Ramos, who plays for Portuguese club side Benfica, received a pass from Joao Felix a few feet inside the left side of the box. Although he seemingly lacked an angle to shoot,...
New York Post

Portugal responds to scandalous report Cristiano Ronaldo tried to quit World Cup after benching

Reports out of Portugal have revealed Cristiano Ronaldo was set to leave Qatar immediately after he was benched for his nation’s Round of 16 clash against Switzerland. Portugal dominated the Swiss in a 6-1 drubbing. Ronaldo’s replacement Goncalo Ramos scored a hat trick in his starting debut. The 21-year-old became the youngest player to strike three times in a World Cup knockout match since Pele in 1958, justifying the decision of coach Fernando Santos to leave Ronaldo out of the starting side. Subbed in late for Ramos, Ronaldo unleashed a blistering goal that was called back for offside. It comes after the final group match...
The Independent

Portugal vs Switzerland confirmed line-ups: Team news as Cristiano Ronaldo dropped for World Cup fixture

Portugal’s pursuit of a first World Cup trophy continues as they play Switzerland in the last 16 in Qatar.Six years after claiming their first major honours at Euro 2016, the Portuguese are out to become world champions in what is likely captain Cristiano Ronaldo’s final shot at the trophy.Portugal vs Switzerland LIVE: World Cup team news and build-upFirst, however, they must avoid an upset by Switzerland, in a competition that has already seen several shocks.The Swiss finished runners-up to Brazil in their group, qualifying with a dramatic win against Serbia on the final matchday, while Portugal’s first round ended...
Daily Mail

Hat-trick hero Goncalo Ramos insists Cristiano Ronaldo is 'still an important' player for Portugal despite outshining his captain against Switzerland after replacing the dropped 37-year-old

Goncalo Ramos says Cristiano Ronaldo is still an 'important' member of the Portugal squad despite being dropped to the bench for their last-16 clash with Switzerland. Ramos was selected ahead of the Portugal captain for Tuesday's game as Fernando Santos made the decision to drop Ronaldo after he reacted angrily to being substituted against South Korea last Friday.
The Independent

Who needs Cristiano Ronaldo? Goncalo Ramos hat-trick powers Portugal into World Cup quarter-finals

Seventy per cent of Portugal fans cannot be wrong. Those who voted to drop Cristiano Ronaldo from the starting line-up, in a highly-publicised poll by sports daily A Bola, got their wish. And if that was an indication that Portuguese football is ready to turn its back on the greatest goalscorer of his generation, his replacement scoring a hat-trick in an emphatic 6-1 win over Switzerland to reach the World Cup quarter-finals confirmed it.Ask the previously unheralded Goncalo Ramos and - like the rest of Portugal’s next generation - he would surely praise a living and just about still...
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 highlights: Portugal defeats Switzerland, 6-1

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Tuesday on FOX, with Portugal defeating Switzerland 6-1 at Qatar's Lusail Stadium in the tournament's last match of the round of 16. Portugal advances to play Morocco in the quarterfinals, which on Saturday, Dec. 10. Here are the top plays!. Ronaldo on the bench.
The Independent

Portugal vs Switzerland prediction: How will World Cup fixture play out?

Who will go through to play Spain or Morocco in the quarter-finals of the Qatar World Cup? Portugal and Switzerland will vie for a spot in that match as they meet in the last 16 here.Portugal will be favourites no doubt, but there have been bigger upsets in this competition than the prospect of the Swiss seeing off Cristiano Ronaldo and co.Portugal vs Switzerland LIVE: World Cup team news and build-upThe Portuguese were in fact victims of one such shock result, as they ended their group-stage campaign with a defeat by South Korea – though Portugal secured top spot...
Citrus County Chronicle

UFC 282: Suddenly vacant light heavyweight belt at stake

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev have been waiting for their shot at the light heavyweight title, and neither expected it to come Saturday. They were supposed to compete in the co-main event of UFC 282 until champion Jiri Prochazka pulled out last month of his fight with second-ranked Glover Teixeira because of a shoulder injury.
Citrus County Chronicle

Man United owners not taking semi-annual dividend

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United's owners have not taken their semi-annual dividend for fiscal year 2023, according to the Premier League club's quarterly financial reports. The decision preceded the Glazer family's recent announcement that it would consider putting the club up for sale.

Comments / 0

Community Policy