Cristiano Ronaldo is now causing trouble for Portugal at the World Cup after his dramatic Manchester United exit
Ronaldo appeared to react angrily to being substituted during Portugal's most recent match at the World Cup in Qatar.
Why Portugal benched Cristiano Ronaldo in a crucial World Cup knockout match
Ever since Cristiano Ronaldo made his World Cup debut in 2006 as a 21-year-old star from Manchester United, he had been the undisputed face of the Portugal national team. They’d go as far as Ronaldo could take them. Well, fast forward to 2022, and that’s not necessarily the case...
Cristiano Ronaldo watched his Portugal replacement score World Cup hat trick
Cristiano Ronaldo at least had a great view of the goals. After starting Portugal’s first three games of the World Cup, the 37-year-old Ronaldo was benched and named as a reserve for the team’s 6-1 win over Switzerland in the Round of 16. He was replaced by 21-year-old Goncalo Ramos at striker in the lineup, who immediately made manager Fernando Santos’ decision look spot-on. Just 17 minutes into the game, Ramos, who plays for Portuguese club side Benfica, received a pass from Joao Felix a few feet inside the left side of the box. Although he seemingly lacked an angle to shoot,...
Cristiano Ronaldo spotted walking down the tunnel as Portugal team-mates stay on pitch to celebrate famous World Cup win
CRISTIANO RONALDO left his team-mates celebrating on the pitch as he walked down the tunnel at the end of Portugal's win over Switzerland. Portugal won 6-1 in the last-16 clash to set up a tie with Morocco. Ronaldo was dropped by manager Fernando Santos after throwing a strop following his...
Portugal forced to deny sensational claims Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to LEAVE World Cup squad over Switzerland snub
PORTUGAL have strongly denied sensational claims Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to LEAVE the World Cup after being dropped for their emphatic win over Switzerland. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner, 37, started his country's opening four games in Qatar. But he was then left out of Fernando Santos' XI for the Switzerland...
FOX Sports
The 'FIFA World Cup Now' crew agrees with Portugal's decision to not start Ronaldo against Switzerland
Portugal's Head Coach Fernando Santos has decided to not start Cristiano Ronaldo against Switzerland. The "FIFA World Cup Now" weigh in on the decision.
Portugal responds to scandalous report Cristiano Ronaldo tried to quit World Cup after benching
Reports out of Portugal have revealed Cristiano Ronaldo was set to leave Qatar immediately after he was benched for his nation’s Round of 16 clash against Switzerland. Portugal dominated the Swiss in a 6-1 drubbing. Ronaldo’s replacement Goncalo Ramos scored a hat trick in his starting debut. The 21-year-old became the youngest player to strike three times in a World Cup knockout match since Pele in 1958, justifying the decision of coach Fernando Santos to leave Ronaldo out of the starting side. Subbed in late for Ramos, Ronaldo unleashed a blistering goal that was called back for offside. It comes after the final group match...
Cristiano Ronaldo was dropped by Portugal's manager, and his replacement scored the tournament's first hat trick to help the team through to the quarterfinals
Ronaldo's replacement, 21-year-old Gonçalo Ramos, had played just 33 minutes of international soccer before the match.
CBS Sports
Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Portugal World Cup team? Portuguese FA denies exit threat rumors ahead Morocco game
The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) has denied suggestions that Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to walk out of their World Cup squad following a row with head coach Fernando Santos. Portuguese publication Record reported on Thursday that Ronaldo, without a club since his contract with Manchester United was terminated on the eve...
Portugal vs Switzerland confirmed line-ups: Team news as Cristiano Ronaldo dropped for World Cup fixture
Portugal’s pursuit of a first World Cup trophy continues as they play Switzerland in the last 16 in Qatar.Six years after claiming their first major honours at Euro 2016, the Portuguese are out to become world champions in what is likely captain Cristiano Ronaldo’s final shot at the trophy.Portugal vs Switzerland LIVE: World Cup team news and build-upFirst, however, they must avoid an upset by Switzerland, in a competition that has already seen several shocks.The Swiss finished runners-up to Brazil in their group, qualifying with a dramatic win against Serbia on the final matchday, while Portugal’s first round ended...
Hat-trick hero Goncalo Ramos insists Cristiano Ronaldo is 'still an important' player for Portugal despite outshining his captain against Switzerland after replacing the dropped 37-year-old
Goncalo Ramos says Cristiano Ronaldo is still an 'important' member of the Portugal squad despite being dropped to the bench for their last-16 clash with Switzerland. Ramos was selected ahead of the Portugal captain for Tuesday's game as Fernando Santos made the decision to drop Ronaldo after he reacted angrily to being substituted against South Korea last Friday.
Portugal's Pepe now second-oldest World Cup scorer – overtaking Cristiano Ronaldo
The veteran central defender turns 40 in February and has just bagged one of the most significant goals of his enduring career
Who needs Cristiano Ronaldo? Goncalo Ramos hat-trick powers Portugal into World Cup quarter-finals
Seventy per cent of Portugal fans cannot be wrong. Those who voted to drop Cristiano Ronaldo from the starting line-up, in a highly-publicised poll by sports daily A Bola, got their wish. And if that was an indication that Portuguese football is ready to turn its back on the greatest goalscorer of his generation, his replacement scoring a hat-trick in an emphatic 6-1 win over Switzerland to reach the World Cup quarter-finals confirmed it.Ask the previously unheralded Goncalo Ramos and - like the rest of Portugal’s next generation - he would surely praise a living and just about still...
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: Portugal defeats Switzerland, 6-1
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Tuesday on FOX, with Portugal defeating Switzerland 6-1 at Qatar's Lusail Stadium in the tournament's last match of the round of 16. Portugal advances to play Morocco in the quarterfinals, which on Saturday, Dec. 10. Here are the top plays!. Ronaldo on the bench.
Gonçalo Ramos: Meet the striker who replaced Cristiano Ronaldo and made World Cup history at Qatar 2022
Talk about performing under pressure and making an impression at Qatar 2022, Gonçalo Ramos certainly rose to the occasion for Portugal.
Portugal vs Switzerland prediction: How will World Cup fixture play out?
Who will go through to play Spain or Morocco in the quarter-finals of the Qatar World Cup? Portugal and Switzerland will vie for a spot in that match as they meet in the last 16 here.Portugal will be favourites no doubt, but there have been bigger upsets in this competition than the prospect of the Swiss seeing off Cristiano Ronaldo and co.Portugal vs Switzerland LIVE: World Cup team news and build-upThe Portuguese were in fact victims of one such shock result, as they ended their group-stage campaign with a defeat by South Korea – though Portugal secured top spot...
Yardbarker
Jamie Carragher gives honest opinion on Ronaldo being dropped by Portugal and says reaction not the reason
Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher has stated that he thinks Cristiano Ronaldo was dropped for Portugal’s match with Switzerland as a result of his poor performances rather than his reaction to coming off against South Korea. Portugal boss Fernando Santos stated yesterday that he didn’t like the 37-year-old’s reaction...
Soccer-Ronaldo benched for Portugal's last-16 clash with Switzerland
LUSAIL, Qatar, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Portugal coach Fernando Santos benched skipper and all-time top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo for their World Cup last-16 clash against Switzerland on Tuesday, with veteran defender Pepe taking the captain's armband.
