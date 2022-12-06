BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck police arrested a Fort Yates man after they claim he beat up a woman and struck her with her car, before he fled at high speeds. Police say a woman told them Sunday that 22-year-old Jayden Ironroad took her car, accelerated while she tried to stop him, and ran her over. When police found Ironroad, they say they attempted to stop him as he sped through icy residential areas. They found him a second time in a parking lot on S. Washington Street and say he wrestled with and struck an officer.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 5 DAYS AGO