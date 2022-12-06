Read full article on original website
Memorial Highway project in Mandan delayed
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Astute Mandan residents might have noticed a planned improvement to Memorial Highway set for 2022 hasn’t happened yet. An off-highway construction project, which will consist of new storm sewer piping between Main Street and 46th Avenue Southeast, has been delayed to address stormwater drainage challenges. City staff and leaders still need to coordinate on a funding source, among other things.
‘Pets aren’t presents.’ ND shelter discusses ‘hard year’ for stray and abandoned animals, matching pets to suit lifestyle
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - During the cold weather, animal shelters in Bismarck and Mandan are at and over capacity. Staff now worry that pets given as gifts could find their way into the shelters after the holidays. Your News Leader spoke with the Central Dakota Humane Society about gifting animals and alternatives.
It’s a beaut Clark!
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There are many Christmas themed destinations in Bismarck and Mandan, like the holiday light display in Dykshoorn Park, Chmielewski’s Christmas Corner and Candy Cane Lane. Now add one more to that list. There is an old-fashioned Christmas car driving around town, that’s right out of...
Popular Christmas toys this year
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Each year there are specific gifts under the Christmas tree that are more in demand than others. Some fifth graders from Highland Acre Elementary School talked about what they are wishing for. Just like the popular Christmas movie Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and the Island of...
Espresso keeps them warm
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Many of us pick up a hot coffee to help us stay warm, but how do small coffee shops like Bitty Bean stay warm during frigid weather themselves?. Those at Bitty Bean say their customers are frequently worried about them staying warm in the below zero winter weather. Between such a small space, and constantly opening the drive through window, it is assumed it would get chilly inside, but it is quite the opposite.
Bismarck School Board member speaks out following police incident
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Earlier this week, Dr. Emily Eckroth, a family physician and Bismarck School Board member, pled guilty to obstructing police during a traffic stop in September. Below is her statement on the matter. I have accepted responsibility for my regrettable actions that occurred on September 3, 2022....
Rail bridge dispute continues
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Friends of the Rail Bridge are continuing their fight to preserve the historic structure. The group is taking more legal action a month after the US Coast Guard ruled BNSF has the right to tear down the bridge. Friends of the Rail Bridge are making...
Burgum proposes $161 million for a new women’s correctional facility
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - $161 million: that’s the price tag for a new women’s correctional facility that will be constructed in Mandan. And according to leaders familiar with the operation, it’s sorely needed. This dormitory is used instead of individual rooms for inmates at the Dakota Women’s...
Kids born during the Pandemic have shown certain delays
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Pandemic presented many challenges that have changed the way the world works, but for kids who are just starting their life, these changes could be more than just a slight bump in the road. Some of the kids have been observed to have developmental issues...
Ronald McDonald House helps families during the holiday season
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As the holiday season comes around many families look forward to spending time together at home. For the Greene family that might not be possible. The family has been living at the Ronald McDonald House since October 16 since their new daughter was born two months early.
Burgum issues disaster declaration for Nov. 9-11 storm
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As another major winter storm looms, Gov. Doug Burgum, R-ND, issued an executive order Dec. 9 declaring a statewide winter storm disaster for the storm that hit Nov. 9-11. The three-day storm dropped record breaking amounts of snow in various places across the state. In Bismarck, the reported total on Nov. 10 was 17.1 inches. That’s eight inches more than the previous record for that day of 9.1 inches in 2012.
New underwater treadmill helps dogs heal, stay active
BISMARCK, N.D. – Water aerobics are a fun, low impact way to add some exercise to your life. Research shows exercising in water not only helps build strength, but it can also help people recover from injuries, increase endurance and can even help with pain. Believe it or not,...
Bismarck remembers K9 Bala
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - K9 Bala, police dog and beloved member of the Bismarck Police force, passed away on Monday after a sudden medical issue. Bala began service with the Bismarck Police Department in 2015 and patrolled with Sgt. Dan Salander over the years. She had more than 2,000 hours of training and was deployed more than 1,500 times over the span of her career. She worked on drug detection cases, car stops, building searches, tracking cases, and searched for missing people.
Proposed wind farm near New Salem
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota is not only a leader in oil production, but wind power as well. A new wind farm was proposed last night at the Morton County commission. The facility would be constructed near New Salem in Morton and Oliver counties. The proposed 81 turbine farm would produce an expected minimum capacity of 200 megawatts. The project will be owned and operated by a subsidiary of NextEra Energy resources. The wind farm is pending local and state approvals. It is expected to begin commercial operation by the end of 2025.
Cold, Flu and RSV, Oh my! Schools hit hard with illnesses
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Hospitals aren’t the only place battling an early and unusual spike in influenza and RSV. Schools are also noticing an increase in absent students. Nurses Dana’s office isn’t empty very often these days. It’s cold and flu season but this year there’s also Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV which is keeping students out of class. Bismarck Public Schools says absences are increasing but their tracking system doesn’t differentiate between sickness and vacation days.
Judge considers plea agreement for Bismarck School Board member
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck doctor and school board member signed a plea agreement for obstructing police during a traffic stop. Prosecutors say 46-year-old Emily Eckroth was a passenger in her husband’s car when officers pulled them over for a suspected traffic violation on Sept. 3. Police report Eckroth was yelling obscenities, saying she was a doctor, and refusing commands.
5 Unique Locally Owned Restaurants To Experience In Bismarck, North Dakota
From a mobile coffee shop with delicious lunches to a restaurant owned by a competitor on Top Chef, we discovered exceptional choices for great food and atmosphere in Bismarck, North Dakota. We have breakfast, lunch, and dinner in Bismarck covered. This vibrant capital city with a small-town vibe lies on...
Fort Yates man accused of hitting woman while stealing car
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck police arrested a Fort Yates man after they claim he beat up a woman and struck her with her car, before he fled at high speeds. Police say a woman told them Sunday that 22-year-old Jayden Ironroad took her car, accelerated while she tried to stop him, and ran her over. When police found Ironroad, they say they attempted to stop him as he sped through icy residential areas. They found him a second time in a parking lot on S. Washington Street and say he wrestled with and struck an officer.
YIKES! Wicked Winter Storm Next Week Has NoDak In The Bullseye
Looks like a MAJOR Winter Storm is brewing. Enjoy the next few tranquil days, because another impactful winter storm has its eyes set on North Dakota beginning early next week. This storm has the potential to be the biggest storm of the season. That's hard to imagine since we've already...
Washburn teacher facing felony charges after deputies say he had relationship with student
WASHBURN, N.D. (KFYR) - Deputies arrested a Washburn Public School teacher after investigating claims he was having a relationship with a student. Washburn Sheriff’s Deputies say they met with school officials Wednesday who told them of reports that 32-year-old Joshua Eddy had been communicating inappropriately with a 15-year-old. Deputies say they reviewed text messages between Eddy and the student which they say described physical sexual acts between the two. Court documents report Eddy said his relationship with the student had become sexual.
