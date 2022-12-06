Read full article on original website
The Last 747 Ever Built Has Rolled Off Boeing’s Production Line (Updated)
Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty ImagesAfter well over a half century of production, Boeing has built its final example of the iconic 747 Jumbo Jet.
Flying Magazine
Boeing 777X Test Flights Suspended Over Engine Issue
The Boeing 777X will be the largest and most fuel efficient twin-engine jet in the world, according to the manufacturer. [Credit: Boeing]. Boeing [NYSE: BA] has temporarily suspended the flight testing of the 777X pending a potential issue with the General Electric GE9X engines that power the aircraft. “We are...
A US plan to drop bombs from cargo planes hit another milestone, but the Air Force is still figuring out how it would use it in a war
"We are intentionally trying to be provocative without being escalatory," a US officer said before the November 9 test.
MilitaryTimes
Fighter pilot who tailed a civilian plane blamed for destroying F-16
An Oklahoma Air National Guard F-16C fighter jet was recently destroyed in a crash when homeland defense training turned into a real-life attempt to intercept a civilian plane, an accident investigation report has revealed. Investigators blamed the pilot for his jet’s demise, saying the airman could have regained control over...
theaviationgeekclub.com
Former A-10 pilot explains why even though the Warthog is an amazing aircraft USAF doesn’t build more A-10s
‘Building more A-10 Warthog CAS aircraft would be the simple and easy, yet highly effective, solution to a vexing problem that has plagued defense budgets for generations,’ Lynn Taylor, former USAF A-10 Pilot. The A-10 Warthog is the first US Air Force (USAF) aircraft specially designed for close air...
US-China defense race: World’s first sixth-generation aircraft B-21 nuclear bomber debuts
Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC.N) and the U.S. Air Force have finally rolled out the world's first sixth-generation aircraft after over three decades, amid a tight arms race with China. The B-21 "Raider," a long-range nuclear bomber, was unveiled on Friday, at the company's facility in Palmdale, California, according to a...
South Korea scrambles its jets after planes from Russia and China enter air defense zone
South Korea scrambled its fighter jets on Wednesday after several warplanes from both China and Russia entered its air defense zone.
Another U.S. Ballistic Missile Submarine’s Movements Peculiarly Publicized
USNThere have been a string of highly unusual public disclosures about the Navy's Ohio class nuclear ballistic missile submarines this year.
An Iranian patrol vessel tried to blind the bridges of US Navy ships sailing through the Strait of Hormuz, US military says
US forces have repeatedly raised concerns about Iranian influence and activities in waters in and around the Middle East in recent weeks.
US Air Force unveils new B-21 Raider stealth bomber today. Here's what we know
The U.S. Air Force will unveil the new Northrop Grumman-built B-21 Raider stealth bomber today (Dec. 2), an aircraft that has been called "the most advanced military aircraft ever built."
BAE Systems' new drone-hunting missiles can take down unmanned aerial systems
BAE Systems has tested its latest drone hunting missiles machine by conducting ground-to-air test firings, according to a press release by the company published on Tuesday. The experiments were done to prove the effectiveness of 70mm rockets guided by APKWS guidance kits against Class-2 unmanned aerial systems (UAS) that weigh roughly 25-50 pounds and can travel at speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour.
U.S. senator presses FAA for details on Boeing 737 MAX alerting system
WASHINGTON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - A senior U.S. lawmaker wants details from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) about the safety of the cockpit alerting system for the Boeing 737 MAX -- an issue at the heart of a dispute over two new variants of the best selling airplane.
Flying Magazine
General Atomics Receives DARPA Contract To Develop Liberty Lifter Seaplane
A new development phase for the Liberty Lifter, a large military seaplane concept, is under way, roughly on schedule. The Pentagon’s Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) awarded a contract of just under $8 million to General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc. for research and development work on the project. Earlier this year DARPA told FLYING it was evaluating proposals and expected to issue a contract in the fall.
NASDAQ
Lockheed (LMT) Wins Contract to Support CH-53K Aircraft
Lockheed Martin Corp.’s LMT business unit, Sikorsky, recently clinched a modification contract involving the CH-53K helicopter. The award has been provided by the Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, MD. Details of the Deal. Valued at $30.2 million, the contract is expected to get completed by December 2023. Per...
defensenews.com
US Army faces physical space limits in adding electronic warfare tech
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The U.S. Army’s efforts to develop and deploy electronic warfare capabilities face two fundamental hurdles split between the digital and physical realms, according to Undersecretary Gabe Camarillo. The first challenge, he told reporters Dec. 7 on the sidelines of an Army industry conference, is “primarily...
satnews.com
Boeing delivers first two O3b mPOWER satellites to SES that provide more than 5,000 steerable beams per satellite
Boeing recently delivered the first two O3b mPOWER satellites to SES, a leader in global content connectivity solutions. The all-digital satellites are being prepared in Florida for launch to Medium Earth Orbit (MEO), 8,000 km from Earth, where they will provide low-latency, high-throughput connectivity to users around the world. The...
KOCO
US military funding bill protects radar planes at Tinker Air Force Base
OKLAHOMA CITY — More money is coming to Oklahoma's military installations as retiring Sen. Jim Inhofe says a new U.S. military funding bill protects two radar planes that were supposed to be retired. House Resolution 7776, which is called the James M. Inhofe National Defense Authorization Act, includes pay...
The V-2 Rocket: Rise Of The Space Race And Cold War Missiles
Public DomainOriginally a terrifying Nazi vengeance weapon, the V-2 made the many missile and rocket projects in the post-war period possible.
