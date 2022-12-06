ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everett, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Flying Magazine

Boeing 777X Test Flights Suspended Over Engine Issue

The Boeing 777X will be the largest and most fuel efficient twin-engine jet in the world, according to the manufacturer. [Credit: Boeing]. Boeing [NYSE: BA] has temporarily suspended the flight testing of the 777X pending a potential issue with the General Electric GE9X engines that power the aircraft. “We are...
OHIO STATE
MilitaryTimes

Fighter pilot who tailed a civilian plane blamed for destroying F-16

An Oklahoma Air National Guard F-16C fighter jet was recently destroyed in a crash when homeland defense training turned into a real-life attempt to intercept a civilian plane, an accident investigation report has revealed. Investigators blamed the pilot for his jet’s demise, saying the airman could have regained control over...
LOUISIANA STATE
Interesting Engineering

BAE Systems' new drone-hunting missiles can take down unmanned aerial systems

BAE Systems has tested its latest drone hunting missiles machine by conducting ground-to-air test firings, according to a press release by the company published on Tuesday. The experiments were done to prove the effectiveness of 70mm rockets guided by APKWS guidance kits against Class-2 unmanned aerial systems (UAS) that weigh roughly 25-50 pounds and can travel at speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour.
Flying Magazine

General Atomics Receives DARPA Contract To Develop Liberty Lifter Seaplane

A new development phase for the Liberty Lifter, a large military seaplane concept, is under way, roughly on schedule. The Pentagon’s Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) awarded a contract of just under $8 million to General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc. for research and development work on the project. Earlier this year DARPA told FLYING it was evaluating proposals and expected to issue a contract in the fall.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NASDAQ

Lockheed (LMT) Wins Contract to Support CH-53K Aircraft

Lockheed Martin Corp.’s LMT business unit, Sikorsky, recently clinched a modification contract involving the CH-53K helicopter. The award has been provided by the Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, MD. Details of the Deal. Valued at $30.2 million, the contract is expected to get completed by December 2023. Per...
defensenews.com

US Army faces physical space limits in adding electronic warfare tech

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The U.S. Army’s efforts to develop and deploy electronic warfare capabilities face two fundamental hurdles split between the digital and physical realms, according to Undersecretary Gabe Camarillo. The first challenge, he told reporters Dec. 7 on the sidelines of an Army industry conference, is “primarily...
MARYLAND STATE
satnews.com

Boeing delivers first two O3b mPOWER satellites to SES that provide more than 5,000 steerable beams per satellite

Boeing recently delivered the first two O3b mPOWER satellites to SES, a leader in global content connectivity solutions. The all-digital satellites are being prepared in Florida for launch to Medium Earth Orbit (MEO), 8,000 km from Earth, where they will provide low-latency, high-throughput connectivity to users around the world. The...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy