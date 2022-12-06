Read full article on original website
Tips to prevent a Christmas tree fire this holiday season
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Did you buy a live Christmas tree this year? If you did, you are at risk of a fire. Gabriel Hammet, a Fire Marshal has some tips on how to prevent a tree fire. Hammet says the best location to keep your Christmas tree...
Popular food chain opening another new location in Idaho this month
A popular food chain is opening another new location in Idaho this month. Read on to learn more. Having a new pizza restaurant open in town is a great benefit for all local residents. It provides another tasty option for those looking for an enjoyable meal and contributes to the local economy by creating jobs in the area.
Don’t Drink and Drive, making the right choice after your holiday parties
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With Christmas less than three weeks away, that means holiday parties and events are going to start picking up day after day. Typically, these festivities will include alcohol. Which means the chances of you encountering an impaired driver on Idaho’s roadways are high this time of year.
SCAM: Bogus Missed Delivery Email Targeting Twin Falls Residents
Tis the season for scammers attempting to infiltrate hard-working Americans' savings accounts. Many Idahoans have been warned already about various December scams that have been crashing bank accounts and putting spending at a standstill, and now we are being alerted on our smartphones by bogus postal notifications. Just a few...
Week of Giving donates to local food pantries
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Les Schwab Tires and the United Way’s annual Week of Giving is here, and on Thursday they dropped off pallets of food to the Mustard Seed Food Pantry. The executive director of the Mustard Seed says this will be a huge help to...
Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Backyard Farms
FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Schouten’s had their eye on a property in Filer for years, after their third time considering a purchase, the land was theirs. “We homesteaded this property and about 2 years later we decided to start buying some animals and it just grew from there,” said Jim Schouten for Backyard Farms.
Furry Friday: Tips
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Tips is a 5 year old Border Collie. He is up for adoption at the Twin Falls Animal Shelter. You can contact them at this number. (208) 736-2299.
Christmas Train Show to take place this Saturday in Filer
FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For many people, setting up a train around your Christmas tree is a tradition. But this weekend, you have a chance to see model trains in action. The Magic Valley Model Railroaders are hosting their annual Christmas Train Show this Saturday. All of the displays are Christmas themed, including a Polar Express Train and Santa’s Village.
First Federal Bank – Twin Falls
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — KMVT is partnering with Twin Falls businesses to provide drop-off locations for this years Toys for Tots toy drive. KMVT will be doing live shots at the drop-off locations during the 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. newscasts Nov 28-30, Dec 1, Dec 5-8, and Dec 12-15.
I.T.D. getting crews ready to battle adverse road conditions this winter
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The public aren’t the only ones preparing for a winter storm. “We like to get out there before the snow freezes to the road,” said Chuck Sharp, I.T.D’s local maintenance foremen in Twin Falls. I.T.D. has been hard at work the...
Tommy’s Express Car Wash - Twin Falls
Southern Idaho company takes home top prize at international competition
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Southern Idaho based company has made a splash on the international stage for its innovation in the world of Agri-Tech. Jerome-based Hempitecture won the top prize at New York Grow, a competition involving nearly 400 companies from around the world showcasing their unique developments in agriculture.
Don’t Miss the Holiday Vendor Sale Taking Place in Twin Falls
Shopping for the holidays is exhausting and the crowds make going to the store worse than any other time of year. Trying to browse and shop for family and friends takes its toll and getting what everyone wants can be tough, and sometimes a chore. Instead of going to crowded stores that everyone else is going to, why not try a different approach and go to a vendor sale, where you will find one of kind items, deal with fewer crowds, and be sure to find something that you haven't thought of yet? There is a holiday vendor sale taking place this weekend, that may help you find those last gifts you need, as well as the ones you don't know you want yet.
Christmas season a time for increased concern about drug deaths
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Historically, the Christmas season a time where the country sees a spike in drug-related deaths. Now, according to officials there is even more cause for concern. They say it’s important to have conversations with those who you believe are struggling with substance abuse.
Twin Falls mother donates 400 onesies to St. Luke's NICU
TWIN FALLS, Idaho — An Idaho mom donated 400 onesies to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, or NICU. Kori Bowers delivered her twins three years ago. “They were born seven weeks premature, and we spent 21 and 24 days in the NICU,” Bowers said. “While we were there, there was so many generous people that donated quilts, and people brought little treats for me and for the babies. It made such a hard experience so much easier to bare."
Gebauer, Frieda Armilda
HEYBURN—Frieda Armilda Ruhaak Gebauer, age 95, went peacefully to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, November 28, 2022, at her home in Heyburn. Frieda was born on March 28,1927, on the family farm south of Akron, Colorado, to parents, Frank and Lois (Luellen) Ruhaak; she was the third of five children. She enjoyed growing up on the farm and all the experiences associated with farm life as well as close relationships with her brothers, sisters, cousins, and extended family. Frieda graduated from Goldenrod School, a one- room country school. Her mode of transportation to school was a one-horse buggy driven by her older brother and accompanied by her older sister. During the winter, her father would heat rocks by the heating stove during the night and then place them in the buggy in the morning for warmth on the ride to school.
Wrigley, Steven H.
BURLEY—Steven H. Wrigley, a 49-year-old resident of Burley, passed away at his home on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, of natural causes. He was born Jan. 30, 1973, in Burley, Idaho. He began school here and in 1983 the family moved to Delta Junction, Alaska. He finished his schooling and graduated from Delta High School. Steven enjoyed managing the high school basketball team, playing ball and being with the team and players. He loved working on the family farm and enjoyed the baby pigs. He also worked at the IGA in Delta Junction stocking shelves, giving hugs, and was the manager over the dairy department.
Jerome Airport to hold open house to discuss changes to runway
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Next week, Jerome County Airport will be hosting a public house event to discuss possible changes coming for the runway. The idea in question is an expansion of the landing space at the airport, from 5000 feet in length to 6500. An expansion would...
The Largest House for Sale in Twin Falls Has Some Serious Log Cabin Vibes
This story has been updated from the original version with new details. Since Christmas is just a few days away, your house is probably like most other houses: getting filled with Christmas decorations and presents. There are probably areas of your house where any other time of year you would be able to walk around freely, but now you have to maneuver around the Christmas joy because you've decked the halls too much.
Movie night for a good cause at the Orpheum Theater
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Happening this weekend, a showing of How the Grinch Stole Christmas at the Orpheum Theater is giving the community an opportunity to help a local homeless shelter. Jaci Walker with Keller Williams Realty Group wanted to do something to give back to the community...
