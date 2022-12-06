Shopping for the holidays is exhausting and the crowds make going to the store worse than any other time of year. Trying to browse and shop for family and friends takes its toll and getting what everyone wants can be tough, and sometimes a chore. Instead of going to crowded stores that everyone else is going to, why not try a different approach and go to a vendor sale, where you will find one of kind items, deal with fewer crowds, and be sure to find something that you haven't thought of yet? There is a holiday vendor sale taking place this weekend, that may help you find those last gifts you need, as well as the ones you don't know you want yet.

TWIN FALLS, ID ・ 3 DAYS AGO