Georgia State

11Alive

Republicans look beyond Walker's defeat

ATLANTA — A prominent Republican activist blames anti-Trump Republicans for undermining Herschel Walker's campaign for the US Senate. Walker lost the runoff in a squeaker against the victorious Democrat, U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock. Republicans had a good fall election in Georgia. But the loss of the U.S. senate race...
11Alive

A closer look: How did Raphael Warnock beat Herschel Walker?

ATLANTA — Incumbent Raphael Warnock fended off former football star turned Republican politician Herschel Walker, earning a six-year term to the United States Senate in Tuesday's runoff. The Georgia Democrat won the party's only statewide race in the 2022 midterm cycle, though Walker managed to force the race into...
11Alive

Warnock or Walker? Georgia runoff to settle last Senate seat

ATLANTA — Georgia voters on Tuesday are set to decide the final Senate contest in the country, choosing between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican football legend Herschel Walker after a four-week runoff blitz that has drawn a flood of outside spending to an increasingly personal fight. This year's...
11Alive

'We put up one heck of a fight' | Read Herschel Walker's full concession speech

ATLANTA — Georgia's Senate runoff Election Day ended with Herschel Walker conceding the race. Sen. Raphael Warnock was projected to keep his seat Tuesday night and made a reelection victory speech to mark the occasion. Before the senator made his victory lap, his Republican challenger Walker stepped to the podium to deliver remarks and remind his supporters "we put up one heck of a fight."
11Alive

US Marshals find missing Georgia toddler, arrest 2 in Puerto Rico

OAKWOOD, Ga. — Two Georgia residents were arrested in Puerto Rico Monday after authorities found a missing toddler. The Hall County child had been missing since September, authorities said. U.S. Marshals on the island had been investigating the case as a kidnapping, suspecting the child's noncustodial father, they said.
OAKWOOD, GA
