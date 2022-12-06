Default having being made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated May 28, 1998 executed by Jerry W. Longcrier, Jr., a single man, in favor of Green Tree Financial Corp. - Alabama, said Mortgage being recorded May 29, 1998, in Book 1154, Page 555, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Dallas County, Alabama; having later been assigned to U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee, for Manufactured Housing Contract Senior/Subordinate Pass-Through Certificate Trust 1998-6 by instrument recorded in , in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Dallas County, Alabama. Said default continues and notice is hereby given that the undersigned, U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee, for Manufactured Housing Contract Senior/Subordinate Pass-Through Certificate Trust 1998-6, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash at the main entrance to the County Courthouse, Dallas County, Alabama on 12/14/2022, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate situated in Dallas County, Alabama, to-wit:

DALLAS COUNTY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO