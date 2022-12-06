Read full article on original website
Equal Justice Initiative to provide food relief for 20 families in Perry County
In an announcement on his Facebook page, Commissioner Albert Turner Jr. said that he and Sheriff Billy Jones will provide 20 families in Perry County with food relief through the Equal Justice Initiative. "Inflation has exacerbated hunger problems, especially in rural America. Perry County is no exception," Turner said in...
Community Foundation of Uniontown to hold community meeting on Dec. 13
Community Foundation of Uniontown will hold a meeting about the state of the city on Friday, Dec. 13 from 5:15 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. The title of the meeting is "Our Region, Our City: Progress, Potential and Possibility". Local leaders will discuss updates about the city and plans for the future.
Breakfast with Santa planned for Dec. 17
Reading is Fun is hosting a Breakfast with Santa for children on Dec. 17 at George Evans Conference Center. The free event hosted by Alpha Kappa Alpha and Zeta Eta Omega and Women and Youth Services will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Lawrence St. It will include...
Work continues on turning Gus Mitchell store into a museum where folks can step back in time
A special meeting was held at the Marion Arts Center Nov. 17 to discuss development of the historic Gus Mitchell store and surrounding buildings. Tommie Lee Bryant, who owns the site and started the restoration in 2010, said work is continuing to turn the historic store into a museum. “We would like it to be a place where the community can come to step back in time and see what an old country store was like,” said Project Administrator Jeannetta Edwards.
Legal Notices, December 8, 2022
Default having being made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated May 28, 1998 executed by Jerry W. Longcrier, Jr., a single man, in favor of Green Tree Financial Corp. - Alabama, said Mortgage being recorded May 29, 1998, in Book 1154, Page 555, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Dallas County, Alabama; having later been assigned to U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee, for Manufactured Housing Contract Senior/Subordinate Pass-Through Certificate Trust 1998-6 by instrument recorded in , in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Dallas County, Alabama. Said default continues and notice is hereby given that the undersigned, U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee, for Manufactured Housing Contract Senior/Subordinate Pass-Through Certificate Trust 1998-6, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash at the main entrance to the County Courthouse, Dallas County, Alabama on 12/14/2022, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate situated in Dallas County, Alabama, to-wit:
Christmas on the Lawn in Camden set for Dec. 15
Christmas on the Lawn in Camden is set for Dec. 15 at the J. Paul Jones Hospital Lawn. The event is presented by J. Paul Jones Hospital, as well as Cahaba Medical Care - Camden, and the UAB Sanitation Health Program. The event will feature Santa, food, family friendly activities, caroling and more.
Christmas parade takes place in downtown Marion tomorrow
The City of Marion will hold its Christmas lights parade tomorrow starting at 5 p.m. downtown. There will also be food, music and vendors beginning at 12 p.m. Churches, businesses, schools and organizations can still enter by singing up at the City Clerk's office. For updates, and a video of...
Sewell welcomes Gee's Bend Quilters to Washington DC
Rep. Terri Sewell welcomed several quilters from Gee's Bend to Washington D.C. and moderated a discussion with Etsy and Nest on entrepreneurship. "With their gorgeous stitch work and world renowned tapestries, the Gee’s Bend Quilters have carried on their ancestors’ barrier-breaking legacy, propelled their small community into the global spotlight, and used their craft to create a pathway toward economic independence," Sewell said on her Facebook page.
City gets first new garbage truck in 25 years with hopes of reducing maintenance costs
Marion Mayor Dexter Hinton said the city’s new garbage truck is a sign that things are picking up in the city. . “The city has not had a new garbage truck in 25 years,” Hinton said. “The 25-year-old truck has been retired.” . The old truck...
Morgan well represented on AISA West All-Star Football Team
Morgan Academy was well represented at the AISA All-Star football game played Friday, Dec. 2 at the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery. Danny Raines, Morgan Academy head football coach at athletic director, was one of the coaches for the West, which lost to the East by a score of 36-22. Lucy...
Selma High football standout DaKaari Nelson shines in warmup for allstar game on Saturday in Mobile
Selma High football standout DaKaari Nelson has been shining this week in practice for the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star game that is being held in Mobile on Saturday. A report on 24/7 sports called Nelson one of the more "interesting defensive chess piece in the South." As the D-line practices for the...
Southside Panthers and Selma Saints basketball teams take rivalry to basketball court
The Southside Lady Panthers beat the Selma High Lady Saints 52-20, while the boys teams had a true crosstown rivalry. LaTerika Edwards led the Lady Panthers in scoring with 20 points and 8 rebounds. Shamya Allison added 14 points and 7 steals. Makahia Tolbert led the Lady Saints in scoring with 8 points.
Southside basketball teams score wins against Hayneville
The Southside Lady Panthers secured another victory at home on Wednesday defeating the Central Hayneville Lady Lions 52-24. LaTerika Edwards led the Lady Panthers in scoring with 17 points. Jakeria Robinson finished with 13 points and 11 steals. Shamya Allison had 10 points and 10 assists and Markeria Robinson added 10 points. I. Patternson led the Lady Lions in scoring with 11 points.
