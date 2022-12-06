Read full article on original website
footballscoop.com
Sources: Missouri Western to hire head coach away from fellow Division II school
Southeastern Oklahoma State head coach Tyler Fenwick is taking the same job at Missouri Western, sources told FootballScoop on Tuesday. Fenwick has officially resigned from Southeastern. Fenwick led the Savage Storm since 2019, over the course of three seasons. After a 1-9 debut, Southeastern sat out the 2020 season, and...
Former Ellis AD among KSHSAA Hall of Fame inductees
TOPEKA, Kan. - Five individuals have been selected for induction into the Kansas State High School Activities Association Hall of Fame Class of 2023. Awards will be presented during 2023 in conjunction with a KSHSAA-sponsored state function/ championship, or locally at the inductee's request. The time and location of each induction ceremony will be announced at a later date at www.kshsaa.org.
Heart of a Tiger: Brendan Chapman
I am always inspired by our students’ stories. Listening to Brendan Chapman at a recent donor reception did not disappoint. I found his story filled with courage, perseverance, and a humble confidence. Brendan is a Fort Hays senior finishing his double major in history and secondary education. He aspires...
🏀 Tiger men receiving votes in both national polls
Fort Hays State Men's Basketball is receiving votes in the latest NABC and D2SIDA Top 25 Polls, released on Tuesday. The Tigers will face the No. 1 ranked team in NCAA Division II this Sunday when they travel to Northwest Missouri State. The Tigers are receiving votes in the NABC...
Five with NW Kansas ties recognized as part of NextGen Under 30
Five people with ties to northwest Kansas were honored Friday as part of the NextGen Under 30 program. Fort Hays State University graduates Kaitie Blackburn, Jana’s Campaign executive director, and Kendahl Goetzman, Dierks Law Firm; Mark Faber, FHSU 2021-22 student body president; Kylee Landreth of Paradise Roots Pharmacy of Plainville; and Lucas Goddard of the Northwest Kansas Economic Innovation Center in Norton were honored as part of the program at a black-tie awards dinner in Topeka.
WIBW
Kansas City area to welcome new $400 million sports complex
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WIBW) - Overland Park will welcome a new $400 million sports complex that will be the home of one of the area’s only regulation-sized skating rinks. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Wednesday, Dec. 7, that ground has been broken for a new, 420,000-square-foot multi-sport complex at the Bluhawk development in Overland Park. She said the facility is part of a more than $400 million, 277-acre, mixed-use project funded in part by STAR Bonds.
The 1851 Alois Herbert Double House is a historic duplex in Buchanan County, Missouri that's also known as The Bohot
Alois Herbert Double House in St. Joseph, Missouri.Photo by25or6to4, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The historic Alois Herbert Double House in St. Joseph, Missouri also goes by the name of the Bohot Folk Art house. This building is a duplex that was built in 1851. It's a one-and-a-half-story brick structure that's rectangular shaped. The architectural design is Greek Revival. In 2007, this house was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The house is located at 620 S. 10th Street. The house did lose one of its entrances and porch.
KVOE
Nine area basketball teams ranked in KBCA rankings
Nine area high school basketball teams are ranked in this week’s Kansas Basketball Coaches Associations ranked released Tuesday. The Emporia High girls are still ranked No. 5 in Class 5A. The Olpe boys are still the top-ranked team in Class 1A-Division I. Burlingame is fifth. The Lebo girls are...
🏀TMP-M basketball at Hill City postponed
Friday night's Thomas More Prep-Marian High School basketball at Hill City has been postponed due to illness within the Hill City school district.
kiowacountysignal.com
Hunters, and others, enthralled with the Arikaree Breaks of NW Kansas
In the far northwest corner of Kansas, Brent Rueb is using his hands and mouth to practice a forgotten skill. He’s attempting to re-create the sounds of a wounded rabbit and a howling coyote. There is drama in the sounds — heartache on the wounded cries; euphoria on the...
🏀TMP boys and Hays High girls ranked in 1st KBCA rankings
After a runner-up finish at the Hays City Shootout last week to open the season the Hays High girls enter the 5A girls KBCA rankings at No. 9 this week. The Indians defeated Newton and Washburn Rural, the preseason No. 1 team in 6A, before losing to Fort Smith Northside in the championship game.
Fort Hays State alum gives back to rural biology students
Growing up in a rural community, 1970 Fort Hays State University alumnus Dr. Glenn Tucker recognized the importance of lending a hand. From the small rural Kansas township of Ogallah, with a current population of 83, Tucker understood the challenges young adults from small communities face when considering their futures. Before passing, Tucker included FHSU in his estate plan to assist future generations of biology students from rural Kansas.
Longtime NW Kan. publishers retire, sell six-paper chain
OBERLIN — Steve and Cynthia Haynes surprised their staff at the Oberlin Herald and across northwest Kansas on Friday morning with an announcement that they were retiring from the newspaper business, effective immediately. The six newspapers that make up Nor’West Newspapers have been sold to two brothers from Washington...
4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WIBW
Cities in Kansas ranked among most fun in the nation
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent report has ranked three cities in Kansas among the most fun in the nation. With the average American spending more than $3,500 on entertainment each year, personal-finance website WalletHub.com says that on Wednesday, Dec. 7, it released its report on 2022′s Most Fun Cities in America.
What legal weed in Missouri means for Kansas
JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF) – On Nov. 8, voters in Missouri passed Amendment 3, essentially giving recreational cannabis a green light in the Show-Me-State. But, after Missouri marijuana laws go into effect on December 8, 2022, will legal weed in Missouri create complications for the Sunflower State, where recreational marijuana is illegal? Since cannabis is illegal […]
Two Missouri Hospitals Named Top Hospitals of 2022
Each year the Leapfrog Hospital survey recognizes the top hospitals that excel in preventing medication errors, offer a higher quality of maternity care, and have lower infection rates and other laudable qualities the survey evaluates. This year two Missouri hospitals make the list. This isn't an easy award to get...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 arrests in north Missouri on Thursday
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is reporting three arrests on Thursday, December 8 2022. A Brookfield man was arrested late Wednesday afternoon by the Highway Patrol in Linn County. Sixty-two-year-old Jeffery Hurdle has been accused of driving while intoxicated and driving while his license was revoked – third or subsequent offense. Hurdle also was wanted on an Adair County warrant for driving while revoked. He was taken to the Adair County Jail and was listed as bondable.
Marijuana now legal in Missouri, but you can't buy it yet
O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — As of Thursday, it's lawful for adults to possess and use marijuana in Missouri. That doesn't mean you can legally buy it just yet, or use it everywhere. Medical marijuana has been legal in the state since a ballot measure passed in 2018, but voters...
Ellis County Historical Society recognized at state museum conference
The Ellis County Historical Society continues to work toward goals set in the spring of 2021 when a new administration and expanded board took the helm. Much work has been happening behind the scenes but one important goal Executive Director Amanda Rupp has her focus on is being more visible and relevant in the community.
Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas.
