wa54321
3d ago
Well isn’t that some bs the mayor put the road tax increase on the ballot and promised if it passed every penny would go to improving the roads now city council is trying to steal the funds for other projects go figure f’n democrats can’t trust any of them to do what they say
Enjoy 20 Different Kinds of Pies at this Ohio DinerTravel MavenToledo, OH
Medical Debt Relief for Thousands of Americans Worth Up To $240 MillionAneka DuncanToledo, OH
PHOTOS: '1000-Lb. Sisters' ' Tammy Slaton Marries While in RehabAMY KAPLANGibsonburg, OH
This city in Ohio is paying off $1.6 million in medical debtJake WellsLucas County, OH
Help Honor Missing Michigan Woman, Dee Ann Warner this Holiday SeasonTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
13abc.com
Upgrades to Toledo’s wastewater treatment plant looms
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo prepares for another round of improvements for its water and sewer system. The upcoming improvements will take place at the wastewater treatment plant and will cost the city a big price tag. The latest round of improvements is much needed as a wastewater plant has...
bgindependentmedia.org
BG to get 131 acres ‘shovel-ready’ for industry with annexation and zoning change
Bowling Green officials are trying to get acres “shovel-ready” for industrial development. Bowling Green Planning Commission voted Wednesday evening to annex 131 acres on the north edge of the city, and change the zoning there from agricultural to industrial zoning. The goal is to be ready when an...
Perrysburg businesses report $70,000 in stolen checks
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Over $70,000 in checks have been stolen from mailboxes at the Fort Meigs Business center in Perrysburg, and local business owners who work in the area say it's been happening for over a month. Owners told WTOL 11 they didn't realize the checks were missing at...
13abc.com
Neighborhood Nuisance: Torched apartment building leaves behind a mountain of rubble
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Neighbors living near the corner of Fulton and Winthrop streets in Toledo claim the torn apartment building has been a problem for the community since its demolition. Residents in the community have begun piling trash on top of the rubble, turning the site into a dumping...
wlen.com
Commission Votes to Give Admin. Authority to Take Actions to Accomplish Kiwanis Trail Tunnel Project
Adrian, MI – The Adrian City Commission voted to give Administration the authority to take all actions necessary to accomplish the construction of the South Main Street Pedestrian Tunnel project. City Administrator Greg Elliott talked to WLEN News about the next steps…. Tune into our local and state newscasts,...
bgindependentmedia.org
BG Council to hold special meeting on annexation and zoning of 131 acres
Bowling Green City Council will hold a special meeting Thursday, Dec. 8, immediately following a 6:30 p.m. public hearing to consider the following legislation:. Ordinance accepting annexation of approximately 131.09 acres of land in Center Township, from Maurer Family Farms LLC, petitioners. Ordinance establishing interim zoning of M-2 general industrial...
Jackson recount disturbance prompts warnings from Michigan AG, SOS
In the first days of a massive recount of Proposals 2 and 3, which state officials hoped to keep calm, tempers have already flared. In Jackson, a couple challengers observing the Prop 3 recount for Blackman and Henrietta townships demanded to touch or inspect election equipment and to see the entire ballot – not just the proposal section, a Michigan Department of State source told MLive.
thevillagereporter.com
WILLIAMS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Commissioners Hold Second Hearing With MVPO For Montpelier Critical Infrastructure
CDBG SECOND HEARING … Williams County Commissioners Lew Hilkert and Brian Davis, along with Bart Westfall who will become step into the position of commissioner in January, listened as MVPO Dennis Miller gave the information via Zoom for a second hearing. The hearing was for some critical infrastructure work that needs to be done in Montpelier. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF)
13abc.com
Perrysburg Police Division Investigates Theft of Checks
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Perrysburg Police Division is investigating the theft of checks and the fraudulent cashing of the stolen checks. The Perrysburg Police Division is working alongside its Federal Law Enforcement to complete its investigations. Residents who believe they have experienced the following are encouraged to make a...
13abc.com
UT Community Care Clinics removing barriers to healthcare for all
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - At least twice a week students and people affiliated with the University of Toledo Medical School host pop-up Community Care Clinics around the city of Toledo. The clinics have become the largest student-run clinic in the country, providing over $4 million of care each year. The...
bgindependentmedia.org
Penalty for rooftop solar discouraging new installations in BG
Regarding the recent article, “BG Council rejects rebates for rooftop solar systems tied into city’s grid,” it is good to see that this issue warrants continued serious consideration by city council, but the real issue is still not addressed. That is the influence that American Municipal Power has over BG Utilities and the unsubstantiated penalty for rooftop solar that was implemented.
Lima News
Craig Riedel: Honored to have served you
It’s hard to believe that six years have gone by so quickly as I finish these last few weeks as a state representative. It’s been an honor to represent so many wonderful Ohioans at the Statehouse over my three terms. My wife, Danette, and I have met so...
13abc.com
LC4 seeking donations for third annual Presents for Pups
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lucas County Care & Control is hosting their third annual Presents for Pups and are asking for donations from the community. LC4 says you can help make a homeless dog’s holiday season a little merrier by creating a care package of dog friendly items and dropping it off at LC4 on Dec. 18 between 11:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. You will also get to choose the dog that receives your donation.
Toledo union shopping trip supports local kids in need
TOLEDO, Ohio — Each year, hundreds of people come out to show support for the kids serve by Lucas County Children Services as part of WTOL 11's Gift of Joy toy drive downtown gift drop. Among them are union members from the city of Toledo's fleet operations and department of transportation.
13abc.com
Police: Three arrested for assaulting, robbing former Lucas Co Democratic leader, leading TPD on chase
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police arrested three people after they allegedly assaulted and robbed a former local Democratic Party Chairman. According to Toledo Police records, officers took the suspects into custody Thursday night after police say they jumped former Lucas County Democratic Party Chairman John Irish, 74, and took his car and money clip. It happened around 9:30 in the 3000 block of River Road Thursday night. Police say Irish was parking his car when four men approached him with guns. One suspect hit Irish in the face and took the car and the cash.
13abc.com
East Toledo homicide makes 2022 second deadliest year ever
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man found shot on the 400 block of Platt St. Thursday evening later died at the hospital, becoming the 62nd homicide victim of 2022 in Toledo. The victim was identified as Stephon Graves, 49. Police say they found him suffering from a gun shot wound outside of his residence at 8:25 p.m.
bgindependentmedia.org
Customers – armed with gun, knife and left hook – confront alleged shoplifters in BG
Two Michigan men were arrested for felony shoplifting after customers at Home Depot intervened in their escape when they reportedly stole tool kits valued at $4,732. The customers brandished an unloaded gun, slashed a tire with a knife, and punched another customer who was mistaken for the shoplifter. The alleged...
Beacon
Real Estate Transfers 12-8-22
12/02/2022 Shank and Son LLC to Troy J Bullock and Jennifer Bullock, 21291 State Route 579, $109,000. 11/28/2022 Cyrus Wagner and Bernadine Gangemi fka Bernadine Wagner to Sweet Home Enterprises LLC, 1725 North Oak Street, $5,000. 11/28/2022 Michael A Nickle Jr to Lauren Wheeler, 1750 North Elm Street, $147,000. 11/30/2022...
UTMC department chair placed on leave; investigation underway
TOLEDO, Ohio — The chairman of the University of Toledo Medical Center's orthopedic surgery department is under investigation, the school confirmed Wednesday. Dr. Nabil Ebraheim was placed on paid leave last week, according to UT spokeswoman Meghan Cunningham. He is also a professor in the College of Medicine and Life Sciences.
huroninsider.com
Man accused of entering restricted area of hospital, stealing phone from office
SANDUSKY – A 36-year-old man was arrested and charged with multiple felonies on December 2 after he allegedly entered a restricted area of Firelands Regional Medical Center and stole an iPhone from an office. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, officers responded to the hospital after...
