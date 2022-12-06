Olivia Culpo Recently Rocked These $40 Faux-Leather Leggings — On Sale Now

Courtesy of Olivia Culpo/Instagram

Faux-leather leggings always make Us feel fabulous. The perfect blend of dressy-casual, these pants are sleek and stretchy at the same time. Cute enough to wear out of the house yet comfy enough to lounge in, faux-leather leggings are perfect for people who prefer to be cozy at all times.

We’ve seen this luxe look everywhere recently, from Winter House on Bravo to #OOTD snaps on Instagram. One celebrity who just confirmed that this luxe look is in? Olivia Culpo . The always-chic star sported a pair of pleather leggings during an Amazon Live appearance promoting cold-weather style.

“For a game day ‘fit, I would wear a legging like this,” the model said, “and then I would put it with either a chunky boot, a hat, either a beanie or a baseball cap.” Throughout the duration of her livestream, Culpo tried on the leggings in both black and taupe , teaming the pants with monochromatic matching tops. Talk about outfit inspo!

Shoppers say they prefer these faux-leather leggings over Spanx! Keep reading to learn more about this affordable alternative — on sale now from Amazon!

Get the Tagoo Women's Stretchy Faux Leather Leggings for just $40 (originally $60) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 6, 2022, but are subject to change.

These Tagoo Women’s Stretchy Faux Leather Leggings will instantly elevate your winter wardrobe. If you love wearing oversized sweaters with leggings, then this is an easy way to take your style to the next level. This shiny fabric just feels so fashionable!

Made with four-way stretch, these soft leggings are also lined with thin fleece for extra warmth. The high-rise cinches your waist and provides tummy control, while the butt-lifting bottoms sculpt your silhouette. The result? Ultra-flattering pants that contour your body like shapewear!

One other perk? These wet-look leggings act as a water-resistant shield in wet weather. Much more practical in the rain or snow than regular cotton leggings!

According to reviews, these faux-leather leggings rival pricier pairs from luxury brands! As one shopper said, “I own SPANX leggings and I like these more!” And another customer commented, “I think they fit and flatter me just as well as the Aritzia brand but for a third of the price! These are perfect if looking for the classic shiny faux leather look and they are so comfortable!”

We suggest styling these pants with booties, sneakers or tall boots and a relaxed tee or sweater. Great for a casual date night or even ice skating! If you’ve been searching for a similar style, then this is your sign to grab these faux-leather leggings .

