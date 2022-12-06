ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olivia Culpo Recently Rocked These $40 Faux-Leather Leggings — On Sale Now

By Hannah Kahn
 4 days ago
Courtesy of Olivia Culpo/Instagram

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Faux-leather leggings always make Us feel fabulous. The perfect blend of dressy-casual, these pants are sleek and stretchy at the same time. Cute enough to wear out of the house yet comfy enough to lounge in, faux-leather leggings are perfect for people who prefer to be cozy at all times.

We’ve seen this luxe look everywhere recently, from Winter House on Bravo to #OOTD snaps on Instagram. One celebrity who just confirmed that this luxe look is in? Olivia Culpo . The always-chic star sported a pair of pleather leggings during an Amazon Live appearance promoting cold-weather style.

“For a game day ‘fit, I would wear a legging like this,” the model said, “and then I would put it with either a chunky boot, a hat, either a beanie or a baseball cap.” Throughout the duration of her livestream, Culpo tried on the leggings in both black and taupe , teaming the pants with monochromatic matching tops. Talk about outfit inspo!

Shoppers say they prefer these faux-leather leggings over Spanx! Keep reading to learn more about this affordable alternative — on sale now from Amazon!

Get the Tagoo Women's Stretchy Faux Leather Leggings for just $40 (originally $60) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 6, 2022, but are subject to change.

These Tagoo Women’s Stretchy Faux Leather Leggings will instantly elevate your winter wardrobe. If you love wearing oversized sweaters with leggings, then this is an easy way to take your style to the next level. This shiny fabric just feels so fashionable!

Made with four-way stretch, these soft leggings are also lined with thin fleece for extra warmth. The high-rise cinches your waist and provides tummy control, while the butt-lifting bottoms sculpt your silhouette. The result? Ultra-flattering pants that contour your body like shapewear!

One other perk? These wet-look leggings act as a water-resistant shield in wet weather. Much more practical in the rain or snow than regular cotton leggings!

According to reviews, these faux-leather leggings rival pricier pairs from luxury brands! As one shopper said, “I own SPANX leggings and I like these more!” And another customer commented, “I think they fit and flatter me just as well as the Aritzia brand but for a third of the price! These are perfect if looking for the classic shiny faux leather look and they are so comfortable!”

We suggest styling these pants with booties, sneakers or tall boots and a relaxed tee or sweater. Great for a casual date night or even ice skating! If you’ve been searching for a similar style, then this is your sign to grab these faux-leather leggings .

Not your style? Shop more from Tagoo here and explore more leggings here ! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team . The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits , purses , plus-size swimsuits , women's sneakers , bridal shapewear , and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com . Happy shopping!

