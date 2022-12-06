ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

kelo.com

Fire severely damages Sious Falls home

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — As if the recent snow was bad enough, a house fire is even worse. Friday morning at 11:30 Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a reported structure fire at the 800 Block of N Mallard Place. Upon arrival, the first on scene crew reported...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Railroad safety reminders following deadly Harrisburg crash

HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) – The South Dakota Department of Highway Safety is investigating a crash involving a pickup and a train that killed a woman and a child. This was the scene Wednesday night after a pickup truck collided with a train on a gravel road south of Harrisburg. Two people died, a 45-year-old woman and a 12-year-old girl. The 44-year-old man who was driving the pickup, was airlifted to Sioux Falls with life-threatening injuries.
HARRISBURG, SD
KELOLAND TV

Drunk man charged with kidnapping

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man faces kidnapping charges and police are reminding parents to keep an eye on their kids. Police say some children got off the bus and were playing on a snowbank when an intoxicated man grabbed one of the kids. Police say...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Shop with a cop this week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This week some Sioux Falls police officers will be swapping out the city streets for store isles. Over the next several days the department will be taking part in three different shopping events. “The kids show up and they are paired with an officer...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

23-year-old charged with filing false police report

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities have released new details on an unusual case outside a Sioux Falls gas station near 12th Street and West Avenue. A man called 9-1-1 last night around 8 p.m. He told police someone shot at him and stole his car, but police say...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

3 teens arrested for murder

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Three teenagers are in the Minnehaha County jail tonight facing several charges, including first-degree murder. They were taken into custody this weekend for the death of Paul Billion whose body was found in his home back in August. Police say the investigation took some...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Neighbor: SWAT raid ‘a scary sight’

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — People in a central Sioux Falls neighborhood are shaken, but relieved, that a weekend raid by the SWAT team led to the arrest of three murder suspects. The three teenagers are charged in the killing of Paul Billion back in August. The neighbors watched as SWAT team members took their positions.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Third case of vandalism for Sioux Falls Mediterranean Store in 2022

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The owner of a Sioux Falls Mediterranean store, Hayder Hayyawi, said the establishment has been vandalized three times since opening on East 12th Street in January 2022. According to Hayyawi, the front door was locked before they began their closing routine, as they...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

dakotanewsnow.com

KELOLAND TV

KELOLAND TV

KELOLAND TV

nwestiowa.com

Man jailed for gun threat, assault, more

LARCHWOOD—A 66-year-old Larchwood man was arrested about 5:55 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, on charges of first-offense domestic abuse assault resulting in injury or mental illness, assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent, assault while participating in a felony, first-degree harassment, interference with official acts and child endangerment.
LARCHWOOD, IA

