Stolen guns, what role do gun owners play in keeping the public safe?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Stolen guns play a significant role in the number of violent crimes committed in Sioux Falls. As we told you yesterday, police say the gun used to shoot and kill Paul Billion back in August was stolen. KELOLAND News asked police what role do...
Fire severely damages Sious Falls home
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — As if the recent snow was bad enough, a house fire is even worse. Friday morning at 11:30 Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a reported structure fire at the 800 Block of N Mallard Place. Upon arrival, the first on scene crew reported...
Authorities in Lincoln County search for Ace Hardware pallet thief
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Authorities in Lincoln County are asking the public’s help in identifying a thief. An overnight burglary was recently reported at Ace Hardware in Harrisburg. A man was seen on surveillance footage driving to the rear of the store and hauling off various items...
Railroad safety reminders following deadly Harrisburg crash
HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) – The South Dakota Department of Highway Safety is investigating a crash involving a pickup and a train that killed a woman and a child. This was the scene Wednesday night after a pickup truck collided with a train on a gravel road south of Harrisburg. Two people died, a 45-year-old woman and a 12-year-old girl. The 44-year-old man who was driving the pickup, was airlifted to Sioux Falls with life-threatening injuries.
Drunk man charged with kidnapping
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man faces kidnapping charges and police are reminding parents to keep an eye on their kids. Police say some children got off the bus and were playing on a snowbank when an intoxicated man grabbed one of the kids. Police say...
Shop with a cop this week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This week some Sioux Falls police officers will be swapping out the city streets for store isles. Over the next several days the department will be taking part in three different shopping events. “The kids show up and they are paired with an officer...
23-year-old charged with filing false police report
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities have released new details on an unusual case outside a Sioux Falls gas station near 12th Street and West Avenue. A man called 9-1-1 last night around 8 p.m. He told police someone shot at him and stole his car, but police say...
3 teens arrested for murder
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Three teenagers are in the Minnehaha County jail tonight facing several charges, including first-degree murder. They were taken into custody this weekend for the death of Paul Billion whose body was found in his home back in August. Police say the investigation took some...
Neighbor: SWAT raid ‘a scary sight’
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — People in a central Sioux Falls neighborhood are shaken, but relieved, that a weekend raid by the SWAT team led to the arrest of three murder suspects. The three teenagers are charged in the killing of Paul Billion back in August. The neighbors watched as SWAT team members took their positions.
Snow blankets eastern KELOLAND; Train, pickup crash investigation
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, December 9. Here’s everything you need to know in news and weather to start your day. It’s been a long night for snow plows across eastern and southern KELOLAND as they clear the roads from last night’s winter storm.
Third case of vandalism for Sioux Falls Mediterranean Store in 2022
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The owner of a Sioux Falls Mediterranean store, Hayder Hayyawi, said the establishment has been vandalized three times since opening on East 12th Street in January 2022. According to Hayyawi, the front door was locked before they began their closing routine, as they...
1 man dead following a house fire in Canton, SD
There are holes where there were once windows, part of the roof has burned away and the siding is charred.
Police: Man drives into Famous Dave’s sign
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a man drove into the Famous Dave’s sign Wednesday morning before continuing to drive recklessly in city streets. According to Lt. Robert Forster, officers were driving in the area around 5 a.m. when they saw smoke coming from the area of 34th Street and Minnesota Ave. On arrival, officers saw a car had crashed into the restaurant’s sign. The car appeared to officers to be rocking back and forth as the driver attempted to free the vehicle from the sign.
SFFR: House fire in Sioux Falls remains under investigation
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a house fire in northwest Sioux Falls late Friday morning. Responders arrived at the home in the 800 block of N Mallard Place at around 11:30 a.m. On arrival, they reported light smoke coming from the roof. No one was inside the home, according to Battalion Chief Pat Donelan.
Lincoln County seeks help to solve South Dakota crime
Those with any information are asked to call the sheriff's office at 605-764-5651 or Sioux Empire Crimestoppers at 605-367-7007.
2 people killed in train vs pickup crash
HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — Two female passengers in a pickup, ages 45 and 12, were pronounced dead at the scene of a pickup and train crash reported at 4:43 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 7, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety said. The 44-year-old male driver of the pickup sustained...
23-year-old arrested after shots fired in western Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police arrested a 23-year-old man in relation to a shots fired call in western Sioux Falls Tuesday night. Police say the call came from a Sioux Falls gas station near 12th Street and West Avenue when a man called 911 around 8 p.m. Isaiah...
Man facing charges after hitting Famous Dave’s sign
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 52-year-old man is facing charges following an early morning crash on Minnesota Avenue. Around 5 a.m., police noticed smoke outside Famous Dave’s. When they got there, they saw a driver had crashed into the restaurant’s sign and was trying to drive away.
Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responds to Friday morning fire
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Fire Rescue said although light smoke came from the roof of a house in a fire reported Friday morning, the fire was out after further investigation. The fire was reported at about 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 9 on the 800 block of...
Man jailed for gun threat, assault, more
LARCHWOOD—A 66-year-old Larchwood man was arrested about 5:55 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, on charges of first-offense domestic abuse assault resulting in injury or mental illness, assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent, assault while participating in a felony, first-degree harassment, interference with official acts and child endangerment.
