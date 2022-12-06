ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

msn.com

What Bear Market? The Dow Is Officially In A Bull Market And The S&P 500 May Follow Suit

The Dow Jones Industrial Average index has surged about 20% since Oct. 13 after printing a double bottom pattern near the $28,700 mark and forming a V-shaped reversal. Although the S&P 500 has rebounded 15% since that same date, it hasn’t been able to prove the recent bear market is over, whereas the Dow entered into a confirmed bull cycle on Nov. 10.
ambcrypto.com

DOT could be stuck in a range, but that may not interrupt profit-seeking investors

Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. At press time, DOT was in a bearish market structure. DOT could witness a fall to $5.01. Polkadot [DOT] fell below $5.494 after BTC lost support at $17.03K. As...
kitco.com

Gold prices drop solidly below $1,800 as ISM services PMI rise to 56.5 in November

(Kitco News) - The gold market is losing ground, pushing further below $1,800 an ounce as the U.S. service sector sees stronger-than-expected activity in November, according to the from Institute for Supply Management (ISM). Monday, the ISM said its Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index, rose to 56.5 last month, up from...
NASDAQ

3 Top Stocks to Buy in 2022 If You Think the Economy's Taking a Hit in 2023

These are scary times to be a consumer of financial news. There's no shortage of talking heads predicting that a recession is coming in 2023. The only question -- they would have you believe -- is whether it will land soft or hard. I'm an optimist. I see silver linings...
ambcrypto.com

Solana hovers near $14 but here’s why a foray toward $15 might not be bullish

Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The former bullish order block in the $15 vicinity has prevented Solana bulls from progressing. Declining open interest meant futures traders do not anticipate a rally. Since mid-November,...
ambcrypto.com

How UNI’s bearish divergence could turn into a shorting opportunity for traders

Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. UNI fell below $6.381 after BTC’s short-term downward move. A break below the $6.10 support level provides a shorting opportunity. Uniswap [UNI] fell below $6.381 after Bitcoin...
ambcrypto.com

Ethereum sees increase in this set of holders; should you anticipate a rally?

According to data from glassnode, addresses holding 32 ETH and above had increased to an all-time high. An increase in this metric did not however reflect on the daily active address and 7-day active address metrics. In recent weeks and months, the price of Ethereum (ETH) has not been very...
NBC Miami

Used Vehicle Demand and Prices Continue to Decline From Record Highs

Wholesale prices of used vehicles reached their lowest level in more than a year last month, as retail sales decline amid interest rate hikes, rising new vehicle availability and recessionary fears. The Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index, which tracks prices of used vehicles sold at its U.S. wholesale auctions, has...
NASDAQ

U.S. Stocks Seeing Considerable Volatility Following Recent Sell-Off

(RTTNews) - Stocks have seen considerable volatility over the course of morning trading on Wednesday, with the major averages bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line after moving sharply lower over the two previous sessions. Currently, the major averages are turning in a mixed performance. While the Nasdaq is...
NEWSBTC

Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction: Bears Target Fresh Lows Below $0.28

Cardano’s price started a fresh decline after it failed to surpass $0.33. ADA remains at a risk of more losses below $0.30 and $0.28 in the near term. ADA price is showing a lot of bearish signs below the $0.320 support against the US dollar. The price is trading...
ambcrypto.com

ETH key addresses intensify accumulation, weak hands continue to sell at a loss

Key sharks and whales have grown their ETH holdings in the last month. Even after a price decline, ETH sees fewer sell-offs. Despite the continued decline in Ethereum’s [ETH] price due to the collapse of FTX, sharks, and whales (holders of 100 to one million ETH tokens) on the network exhibit no signs of slowing down accumulation, data from Santiment showed.
TheStreet

Goldman: These Stocks Can Gain as Inflation Slows

Amid signs inflation is beginning to slow dow, Goldman Sachs has identified 10 stocks that stand to benefit. Inflation has begun to subside a bit, with consumer prices rising 7.7% year-on-year in October, compared to 8.2% in September. Goldman Sachs economists believe that trend will continue. “Our economists expect by...

