Natrona County Arrest Log (12/7/22 – 12/8/22)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
Natrona County Sheriff’s Office spotlights sworn and civilian staff at annual ceremony
CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office held its annual awards ceremony this week, recognizing sworn and civilian staff for outstanding work in 2021. Below are the honorees and information shared by the office in a series of posts this week. “We invite you to join us...
Judge Dismisses Case of Alleged Accomplice in Garage Burglary
A judge dismissed charges against a Casper woman who allegedly worked with a man accused of multiple burglary-related counts during her preliminary hearing in Natrona County Circuit Court last week. Amber Sue Carpin, born in 1989, was charged with theft and accessory before the fact when she helped Dylan O'Neal...
Casper Man Charged in Garage Burglary Bound Over for Trial
A Casper man charged with multiple burglary counts, including allegedly stealing $35,000 in cash -- was bound over for trial after waving his preliminary hearing in Natrona County Circuit Court on Tuesday. Dylan O'Neal, 24, is charged with grand theft by stealing $35,000 from a garage, another burglary, conspiracy to...
Natrona County divorce filings (11/28/22–12/5/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who filed for a divorce from Nov. 28 through Dec. 5. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
Natrona County recent applications for marriage (11/30/22–12/6/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Natrona County. Here is a list of those who applied for a marriage license from Nov. 30 through Dec. 6. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the County Clerk’s Office.
Threat Written on KWHS Bathroom Stall Prompts Concern from Students, Parents
The Natrona County School District recently confirmed that a threat had been written on a bathroom stall at Kelly Walsh High School. "Today, December 9th, 2022, Kelly Walsh High School administration received information regarding an alleged safety concern," a release from the school district stated. "A statement was written on a bathroom stall identifying an alleged safety threat to KWHS. There was no specified threat to any individual student or staff member. KWHS Administration and the School Resource Officer have investigated this report and have not found any evidence of a credible threat. Student and staff safety is our priority, and we will continue to have a heightened awareness in regard to the situation."
NCHS student arrested for possession of firearm at school Tuesday
CASPER, Wyo. — A Natrona County High School student has been arrested and charges are pending after the student was found to be in possession of a firearm at the school Tuesday, according to Casper Police Lt. Scott Jones. Jones told Oil City News that the student was reportedly...
Humphrey warns locked Casper store may be blocking residents’ access to over $30K of their own property
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, Casper City Councilmember Kenyne Humphrey said she has heard allegations against a “Sew More Than Vacuums,” a business at 275 S. Montana Ave. in the Hilltop Shopping Center, that she thinks the public should be aware of. “We have quite a few...
Obituaries: Hunter; Miller
Timothy R. Hunter of Casper, Wyoming, died November 28, 2022 at the age of 65. He was born in Worland, Wyoming on June 22, 1957 to the late Rex and Dona Hunter. He attended school and graduated form Worland High School in 1975. He attended the University of Wyoming. Tim...
Casper City Council approves Yellowstone Garage liquor license transfer to new owners
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council voted 8–0 to authorize the transfer of ownership of the retail liquor license associated with the Yellowstone Garage Bar, Grill and Venue. Councilmember Amber Pollock abstained from the vote. On Dec. 2, the Yellowstone Garage announced its new owners...
Obituary: Robert Edward “Rob” Dobler Jr.
A Celebration of Life for Robert Edward “Rob” Dobler Jr., 60, will be held at 2:00 P.M. Sunday, December 11, 2022 at Racca’s, 430 South Ash Street, Casper, Wyoming. Rob Dobler passed away at his home in Glenrock, Wyoming on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 of natural causes.
Cars Collide at Second and Jackson Streets; Avoid the Area
Please avoid the area of East Second and South Jackson streets where first responders are working the scene of a two-car crash shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday. A Casper Police officer said one person was taken to the Banner Health Wyoming Medical Center for injuries, but the severity of the injuries is not know.
Annual Resolution Run scheduled for New Year’s Eve
CASPER, Wyo. — It’s time for Casper runners to dust off their sneakers, because the Windy City Striders Club’s New Year’s Eve Resolution Run is officially scheduled for Dec. 31. The 5K run will kick off at 9 a.m. at Best Western Downtown, located at 123...
Casper City Council green-lights agreement with WYDOT for final phase of Midwest Avenue reconstruction
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council authorized the City of Casper to enter a cooperative agreement with the Wyoming Department of Transportation for the final phase of the Midwest Avenue reconstruction project. The final phase of Midwest Avenue reconstruction will include work between Walnut and Poplar...
Casper Humane Society calling for artwork for ‘Paws for Art’ fundraising show at Backwards Distilling Co.
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Humane Society is calling for artists to submit work for a “Paws for Art” fundraising show that will be held Sunday, Feb. 20, 2023, at Backwards Distilling Co., 214 S. Wolcott St. The theme for the show is “Forever Wyoming,” and donated...
Altitude Veterinary Hospital looks to aid Metro Animal Shelter with donation drive
CASPER, Wyo. — December is known as the giving season, and this year those at Altitude Veterinary Hospital aim to ensure that our four-legged friends are able to enjoy gifts too, with a donation drive supporting Metro Animal Shelter. “We know that this time of year, they’re really filled...
Wyoming-Based Visionary Broadband Announces $100 Million Expansion
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The little town of Lusk in the eastern part of Wyoming is among communities that have made the short list for the latest expansion of fiber optic internet in the West. To that end, Gillette-based Visionary Broadband has announced a $100...
Do Pets Get Buried Somewhere Special In Wyoming?
If you're a pet owner, you dread the thought of burying a pet. Eventually it's probably going to happen, but how do you go about it here in Wyoming?. A pet and human have a special bond and the thought of your cat, dog or other pet, crossing the rainbow bridge is heartbreaking. When it does happen, how do you take care of the situation?
Mills to Evansville Road Closed to Light, High-Profile Vehicles
Here's the tweet from @WYDOT_Central about five hours ago and it hasn't improved on Casper's Outer Drive. "09-DEC-2022 01:12 - WY258 Mills - Evansville: Closed to light, high-profile veh BOTH DIR due to Gusting Winds." WYDOT District 2 posted this to their Facebook Page:. "Our weather station near the McKinley...
