“Things are going well,” said Jenny Stone LeBrun, of the family’s quadruplets. Everyone — mom, dad, the three older of the crew, and newborns Cru, Grayson, Levi, and Oakley, are finally home after being kept in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Avera in Sioux Falls since their birth on October 2nd. The quads were ten and a half weeks early.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 4 DAYS AGO