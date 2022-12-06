ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dakotanewsnow.com

Pipestone employees pack 14,000 boxes for Feeding South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Every single week, Feeding South Dakota assists in providing temporary food assistance to approximately 21,000 hungry individuals and families. That is in part due to the help of many volunteers. Employees at Pipestone took three hours out of their day on Friday to...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Shedding the pounds through hard work

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The holidays and losing weight don’t often go hand-in-hand. But, one Sioux Falls woman has dropped the pounds, and is keeping off the weight, through hard work and help from others. A snowstorm wasn’t enough to prevent Brenda Girouard from making it to...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Local grocer not giving up after attack on store

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Hayder Hayyawi’s father was a truck driver for the U.S. Army in Iraq. When the military left the region in 2011, so did the family. Eventually, they ended up in Sioux Falls. Hayyawi spent most of his childhood in Najaf, a city of...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
findplace.xyz

Best Hospital In Sioux Falls

Are you finding for a finalized list of hospital in the Sioux Falls town? You are going to get a hospital finalized list details in Sioux Falls. You will get a details address, Contact Number, Website Link details, approximate people reviews, and also a direction link from your home. All details has been picked from these hospital ‘, official webpage.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls campaign aims to curb unsafe driving habits

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Wednesday morning’s crash at a restaurant along Minnesota Ave. not only resulted in the driver of the vehicle being charged with reckless driving, it almost caused another accident along the road. “The vehicle tried to flee the area, and then drove across...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Inwood day care provider allegedly causes injuries to two children

INWOOD, Iowa (KCAU) — An Inwood day care provider faces felony charges after she was accused of causing injuries to children under 2 years old who were in her care. According to complaint documents filed by the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, Hannah Olson, 27, of Inwood, was arrested on Sunday and charged with two counts of child endangerment causing serious injury.
INWOOD, IA
KELOLAND TV

Making the case for replacing the pen

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem’s call to start laying the groundwork for a possible new penitentiary in South Dakota is gaining interest from both lawmakers and law enforcement. During her budget address on Tuesday, Noem called for millions of dollars to get the process going.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
moodycountyenterprise.com

Home for the Holidays

“Things are going well,” said Jenny Stone LeBrun, of the family’s quadruplets. Everyone — mom, dad, the three older of the crew, and newborns Cru, Grayson, Levi, and Oakley, are finally home after being kept in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Avera in Sioux Falls since their birth on October 2nd. The quads were ten and a half weeks early.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

SFFR: House fire in Sioux Falls remains under investigation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a house fire in northwest Sioux Falls late Friday morning. Responders arrived at the home in the 800 block of N Mallard Place at around 11:30 a.m. On arrival, they reported light smoke coming from the roof. No one was inside the home, according to Battalion Chief Pat Donelan.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Neighbor: SWAT raid ‘a scary sight’

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — People in a central Sioux Falls neighborhood are shaken, but relieved, that a weekend raid by the SWAT team led to the arrest of three murder suspects. The three teenagers are charged in the killing of Paul Billion back in August. The neighbors watched as SWAT team members took their positions.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
gowatertown.net

Drag show at SDSU addressed at Board of Regents meeting

RAPID CITY, S.D.–After the leader of South Dakota’s university system announced “process improvements” in response to controversy about a recent drag show, critics denounced the handling of the show and a state senator pledged legislation to address it. The show took place Nov. 16 at South...
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Development booming in northwestern Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s a boom going on in northwestern Sioux Falls. For some, that growth means another affordable option for groceries, something that couldn’t have come at a better time for many. Aldi is now open in the northwestern part of the city, and...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Minnesota Ave. crash; New organ for Cathedral; Snow chances

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Good morning. Here’s today’s KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know to start your day. A man accused of murdering three people in the town of Scotland has three months to make a plea deal with prosecutors. A 52-year-old...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Digging out the thundersnow

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — It’s going to be a weekend of digging out for many people following the winter storm that brought lightning, thunder and heavy snow across KELOLAND. Sioux Falls saw anywhere from 7-and-a-half to ten-and-a-half inches come down. Some homeowners have been on dig-out duty since the snow first started falling.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Railroad safety reminders following deadly Harrisburg crash

HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) – The South Dakota Department of Highway Safety is investigating a crash involving a pickup and a train that killed a woman and a child. This was the scene Wednesday night after a pickup truck collided with a train on a gravel road south of Harrisburg. Two people died, a 45-year-old woman and a 12-year-old girl. The 44-year-old man who was driving the pickup, was airlifted to Sioux Falls with life-threatening injuries.
HARRISBURG, SD
kelo.com

Fire severely damages Sious Falls home

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — As if the recent snow was bad enough, a house fire is even worse. Friday morning at 11:30 Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a reported structure fire at the 800 Block of N Mallard Place. Upon arrival, the first on scene crew reported...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy