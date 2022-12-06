ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WJHL

Hawkins Co. Sheriff: Students might have eaten laced cookie

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two Volunteer High students were taken to the hospital by parents after eating “an edible brownie or cookie laced with something while in Art Class,” Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson said. Authorities say the incident occurred on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. when a school nurse and the principal notified the school […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

ETSU ROTC program to commission graduates as second lieutenants

Family, friends and program supporters will gather this week as cadets in the Army ROTC Program at East Tennessee State University will be commissioned as second lieutenants. The 3 p.m. ceremony is in the Brown Hall Auditorium, located on the university’s main campus along Stout and Sherrod Drive near University School, on Friday, Dec. 9.
WJHL

Sullivan Heights band teacher bonded out Wednesday night

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — New details emerged in a case that left Sullivan County parents and community members scrambling for answers. A false report suspect, 53-year-old Harold Dalton, is listed as a band teacher at Sullivan Heights Middle School. The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that the agency had arrested Dalton for false […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Pastor, city leader call for Narcan vending machine in Johnson City

“In the society in which we live and in the culture in which we live, I think 100%, most definitely, Jesus would have been carrying Narcan with him.” Rayford Johnson, Pastor, Jubilee World Outreach Church JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Pastor Rayford Johnson was shaken enough when the first phone call came after Labor Day […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

ETSU Health, Ballad Health bring pediatric rheumatology care to Appalachian Highlands

ETSU Health and Ballad Health have partnered to welcome rheumatologist Ashley Blaske, M.D., to Johnson City as the only board-certified pediatric rheumatologist serving the Appalachian Highlands east of Nashville. Blaske will see pediatric patients at Ballad Health’s Pediatric Subspecialties office and adult patients at ETSU Health’s Internal Medicine – Johnson...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Northside Elementary student designs Johnson City Schools Christmas card

Alaysia Wilkins, a fifth grader at Northside Elementary, is the designer of this year's Johnson City Schools Christmas card. In a schoolwide competition, Northside Elementary students submitted their holiday drawings in hopes of being the artist to represent Johnson City Schools on the district's Christmas card.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

TCAT Elizabethton students nominated to national honor society

ELIZABETHTON — The Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton has announced that 17 students have been nominated to the National Technical Honor Society for the fall of 2022, according to Patricia Henderson, student services coordinator for the school. To become a member of the honor society, students must have...
WJHL

Police: Sullivan Heights band teacher lied that student stabbed him

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn . (WJHL) — News Channel 11 obtained court documents that show 53-year-old Harold Dalton, a Sullivan Heights band teacher at the center of a Monday incident, told authorities a student stabbed him. An affidavit drafted by responding Sullivan County detective Preston White said Dalton told officers that when he left the band […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Affidavit: Band director's story about two students in hallway fabricated

KINGSPORT — A Sullivan Heights Middle School band director allegedly made a false report Monday morning about two male students acting “suspiciously” in a hallway, one of whom he claimed stabbed him. A court document indicates Harold E. “Eddie” Dalton made a false report of two male...
KINGSPORT, TN
The Tomahawk

First cookie walk declared a success

Johnson County Welcome Center hosted its first-ever Cookie Walk last Saturday, playing a major role in the Christmas holiday kickoff festivities. Visitors came from all over to participate in the special day, and proceeds benefited the Johnson County Historical Society. While locals came to support the Johnson County Historical Society, some felt the patrons were the ones who gained the most from the event.
JOHNSON COUNTY, TN
wjhl.com

A Visit to Tricities Senior Massage

(WJHL) Amy sits down with Angela Tyree, owner of Tricities Senior Massage in Johnson City to learn about the services she provides to area seniors. For more information please call 423-880-5496 or visit their website.
JOHNSON CITY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy