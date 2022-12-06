Read full article on original website
Hawkins Co. Sheriff: Students might have eaten laced cookie
ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two Volunteer High students were taken to the hospital by parents after eating “an edible brownie or cookie laced with something while in Art Class,” Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson said. Authorities say the incident occurred on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. when a school nurse and the principal notified the school […]
Salvation Army of Greater Kingsport accepts National Commander’s Challenge
KINGSPORT — The Salvation Army of Greater Kingsport has accepted a challenge from its national commander to attempt to raise more money than him in a four-hour period on Friday — part of a nationwide effort to collect $1.5 million in Red Kettle donations in just four hours.
Johnson City suffragist to be honored with historical marker
Johnson City will honor prominent city suffragist Eliza Shaut White on Sunday with the dedication of a Tennessee state historical marker in front of her former home. The event will take place at 2 p.m. at 611 E. Holston Ave.
ETSU ROTC program to commission graduates as second lieutenants
Family, friends and program supporters will gather this week as cadets in the Army ROTC Program at East Tennessee State University will be commissioned as second lieutenants. The 3 p.m. ceremony is in the Brown Hall Auditorium, located on the university’s main campus along Stout and Sherrod Drive near University School, on Friday, Dec. 9.
Sullivan Heights band teacher bonded out Wednesday night
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — New details emerged in a case that left Sullivan County parents and community members scrambling for answers. A false report suspect, 53-year-old Harold Dalton, is listed as a band teacher at Sullivan Heights Middle School. The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that the agency had arrested Dalton for false […]
TBI conducting interviews at Daniel Boone after reported locker room assault
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is conducting student interviews at Daniel Boone High School Wednesday after a reported locker room assault involving members of the football team occurred in November.
Scott County PSA, Hawkins looking to bring clean water to Pink Hill homes
PINK HILL — Officials with the Scott County Public Service Authority and members of Hawkins County government met with residents of the Pink Hill community to talk about extending Scott County's water lines to provide the area with clean drinking water. Water Condition.
Pastor, city leader call for Narcan vending machine in Johnson City
“In the society in which we live and in the culture in which we live, I think 100%, most definitely, Jesus would have been carrying Narcan with him.” Rayford Johnson, Pastor, Jubilee World Outreach Church JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Pastor Rayford Johnson was shaken enough when the first phone call came after Labor Day […]
ETSU Health, Ballad Health bring pediatric rheumatology care to Appalachian Highlands
ETSU Health and Ballad Health have partnered to welcome rheumatologist Ashley Blaske, M.D., to Johnson City as the only board-certified pediatric rheumatologist serving the Appalachian Highlands east of Nashville. Blaske will see pediatric patients at Ballad Health’s Pediatric Subspecialties office and adult patients at ETSU Health’s Internal Medicine – Johnson...
Northside Elementary student designs Johnson City Schools Christmas card
Alaysia Wilkins, a fifth grader at Northside Elementary, is the designer of this year's Johnson City Schools Christmas card. In a schoolwide competition, Northside Elementary students submitted their holiday drawings in hopes of being the artist to represent Johnson City Schools on the district's Christmas card.
TCAT Elizabethton students nominated to national honor society
ELIZABETHTON — The Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton has announced that 17 students have been nominated to the National Technical Honor Society for the fall of 2022, according to Patricia Henderson, student services coordinator for the school. To become a member of the honor society, students must have...
Hardee's 5 Star Student: Sullivan East senior finds passion through the Word of God
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Gavin Patrick, a senior at Sullivan East High School, continues to leave a lasting impact in the hall. Between sports, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and Future Business Leaders of America, Gavin stays busy. And one big inspiration for him through it all is the Word of God.
Elizabethton police, school leaders looking into video of juvenile punching cat
Police and school leaders in Elizabethton are looking into an incident involving a juvenile and an animal.
Some Bristol, Virginia students seeing bus delays due to increased driver sickness
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — During the week ending Dec. 3, 2022, Virginia was at "very high" flu-like illness activity levels -- That's according to the Virginia Department of Health. Some Bristol, Virginia students are experiencing delays getting to and from school. News 5 learned the delays are anywhere between...
Family of East Tennessee murder victim speak out
Philip Glass, 31, had been planning to meet his niece and head to North Carolina to visit his mother on Dec. 1, but he never made it out of Elizabethton.
Police: Sullivan Heights band teacher lied that student stabbed him
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn . (WJHL) — News Channel 11 obtained court documents that show 53-year-old Harold Dalton, a Sullivan Heights band teacher at the center of a Monday incident, told authorities a student stabbed him. An affidavit drafted by responding Sullivan County detective Preston White said Dalton told officers that when he left the band […]
Affidavit: Band director's story about two students in hallway fabricated
KINGSPORT — A Sullivan Heights Middle School band director allegedly made a false report Monday morning about two male students acting “suspiciously” in a hallway, one of whom he claimed stabbed him. A court document indicates Harold E. “Eddie” Dalton made a false report of two male...
First cookie walk declared a success
Johnson County Welcome Center hosted its first-ever Cookie Walk last Saturday, playing a major role in the Christmas holiday kickoff festivities. Visitors came from all over to participate in the special day, and proceeds benefited the Johnson County Historical Society. While locals came to support the Johnson County Historical Society, some felt the patrons were the ones who gained the most from the event.
WCSO: Grinch arrested for aggravated burglary; funds for bond to go to nonprofit
The WCSO on Wednesday arrested the Grinch, who was caught green-handed stealing Christmas. WCSO: Grinch arrested for aggravated burglary; funds …. The WCSO on Wednesday arrested the Grinch, who was caught green-handed stealing Christmas. Providence 8th grader is a chip off the old block …. Providence 8th grader is a...
