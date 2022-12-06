VIDEO: Brevard County leaders consider $20 million plan to restore beaches damaged by hurricanes It’s been nearly a month since Hurricane Nicole devastated parts of Florida’s east coast, and there’s still heavy damage and erosion on local beaches. (Melonie Holt, WFTV.com/WFTV)

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — It’s been nearly a month since Hurricane Nicole devastated parts of Florida’s east coast, and there’s still heavy damage and erosion on local beaches.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Brevard County officials are still hopeful they’ll receive federal assistance for restoring beaches battered by Hurricanes Ian and Nicole.

With the erosion on Brevard County’s beaches, the buildings along the 14-mile stretch of shoreline from Spessard Holland Park to Sebastian Inlet are at risk.

“After Hurricane Ian, the Board of County Commissioners approved a significant project to place almost 90,000 cubic yards of sand in the south beaches with a total estimated project cost of just over $8 million,” said Mike McGarry of Brevard County’s Natural Resources Management Department. “But Hurricane Nicole came along and caused roughly four times the erosion damage than Ian did!”

At their regularly scheduled board meeting Tuesday evening, Brevard County commissioners will consider pursuing a project to repair damage done by Hurricane Nicole at an estimated cost of just over $20 million.

The county has a limited amount of time to repair some of the damage before turtle nesting season in May. There’s also still the possibility the county may receive some federal assistance.

©2022 Cox Media Group