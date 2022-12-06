Read full article on original website
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Trina McGee Shocks Fans With Revelation She Was Pregnant While Filming ‘Boy Meets World’
Actress Trina McGee, best known for her role as Angela Moore on '90s sitcom, Boy Meets World, bewildered fans with a shocking confession in a recent TikTok video.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Keke Palmer Has the Perfect Response to Haters Who Called Her 'Ugly' Without Makeup
Keke Palmer is shutting down the haters who tried to criticize her for showing off her natural makeup-free face.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
How To Stay at the Hotel Where ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Filmed
After watching HBO's hit show The White Lotus, who doesn't want to book an Italian vacation?.
Georgia Mother Receives 'Disturbing' Text Message From Missing Daughter
She tried to call the number and was immediately disconnected.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Dua Lipa Gets Her Very Own Wax Figure at Madame Tussauds
Dua Lipa is joining the many other well-known celebrities in Madame Tussauds, with her very own wax figure.
Pastor Jamal Bryant Says Growing Weed May Help Bring Black Men To Church
'I’m looking for people that smell like weed,' Bryant declared.
Man drags victim into hotel room and assaults him in front of girlfriend, 2 children, police say
CARROLLTON, Ga. — Carrollton police say an Alabama man kidnapped another man, dragged him into a motel room and assaulted him in front of his girlfriend and two young children. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said the incident happened on at a Super...
Couple injured in Atlanta home invasion robbery after woman finds strange man in garage
ATLANTA — A man was arrested in a home invasion robbery that left a man and a woman injured Monday night, Atlanta police said. Police said they responded to reports of a burglary at a home on the 3000 block of Nancy Creek Road in northwest Atlanta. The homeowners told police that a man, later identified as 34-year-old Jesse Snyder, had entered their home and physically assaulted them.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Ashley Graham's Optical Illusion Dress Will Make Your Head Spin
Ashley Graham is absolutely stunning in her latest look!.
Mother who lost son to gun violence and was later shot in the head gets help for holidays
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A local organization is blessing a mother of seven who lost her son to gun violence two years ago and was then shot in the head by a stray bullet this year. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was in Dekalb County, where mom Tanae Durden was...
fox5atlanta.com
Nearly 6 months after her disappearance, loved ones hold vigil in celebration of Atlanta woman's birthday
ATLANTA - It’s been nearly six months since the disappearance of a Metro Atlanta woman police now believe was murdered by two men at an apartment complex in Midtown. Family and friends of Allahnia Lenoir gathered at Piedmont Park Tuesday night to honor her memory with a vigil on what would’ve been her 25th birthday.
Coweta firefighter fired after neo-Nazi claims
A Georgia firefighter in Coweta County was fired after allegations surfaced that he is a neo-Nazi and affiliated with White Lives Matter, a white supremacist group.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Baker Mayfield’s Wife Emily Takes to Instagram After Waiver Claim
It's been quite the year for Baker Mayfield and his wife Emily.
wrbl.com
“We’re just a bit desperate this time to find him help”: LaGrange mother pleads with community to find assistance for disabled son
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – 22-year-old Gabriel Wentz is one of five children and throughout his life he has been diagnosed with a series of medical conditions. He is developmentally delayed, schizoaffective and autistic. He is currently experiencing a schizoaffective episode where he is experiencing symptoms of bipolar disorder and schizophrenia at the same time.
Man who confessed to touching girls inappropriately to spend life in prison, prosecutors say
MCDONOUGH, Ga. — A Henry County man is spending the rest of his life in prison after he was accused and plead guilty Tuesday to molesting two young girls, the district attorney said. The 42-year-old man confessed to police that he touched a 10-year-old girl inappropriately and had sexual...
wfxg.com
MISSING: Teen disappears after taking bus to Atlanta
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a teen who went missing from a bus headed to Atlanta. Eighteen-year-old Javon Bradley was last seen Nov. 30 at 12:30 a.m. boarding a Southeastern Stages bus in Augusta en route to Atlanta. He reportedly arrived in Atlanta shortly before 3 a.m. and was supposed to transfer to a Greyhound Bus. However, officials says he did not get on that Greyhound bus.
15 & 16 y.o. in Atlanta arrested for Murder in shooting deaths of 12 & 15 y.o.
ATLANTA (AP) — Two teenagers were in custody Wednesday on charges linked to a shooting last month in Atlanta that left a 15-year-old and a 12-year-old dead, authorities said. Atlanta Police Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. announced the arrests Wednesday, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. The suspects’ names were not released. Both face two counts of […]
fox5atlanta.com
Divorce attorney shot and killed; law firm set on fire
A Gwinnett County man was arrested and charged with murdering his wife's divorce attorney, and setting that law office on fire. Lawrenceville police apprehended the suspect near the crime scene.
Gwinnett teachers walk out to send message following repeated acts of school violence
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Dozens of teachers in Gwinnett County Public Schools are calling out of the classroom this week in an attempt to make a statement over repeated acts of violence in school. It comes after one teacher was assaulted and others have been hurt trying to break up fights in the last week.
fox5atlanta.com
Witnesses describe chaos following shooting at Kennesaw Walmart
Law enforcement officers swarmed a Walmart in Kennesaw on Wednesday after a reported shooting. Witnesses describe the immediate aftermath of the shooting that left one person injured and holiday shoppers shaken.
