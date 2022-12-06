ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton County, GA

Rockdale County Adoptable Pets - Week of December 8. Several animals in Rockdale County are looking for their forever home. The animals in this gallery are house at the Rockdale County Animal Services shelter. Animals are listed by their intake number.
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
After watching HBO's hit show The White Lotus, who doesn't want to book an Italian vacation?.
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
Dua Lipa is joining the many other well-known celebrities in Madame Tussauds, with her very own wax figure. Clayton County Adoptable Pets - Week of December 7. Several animals in Clayton County are looking for their forever home. Each animal in this gallery is listed by their name and intake number. If you are interested in a specific animal, send an email to rescue.coordinator@claytoncountyga.gov and include the intake number.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
Couple injured in Atlanta home invasion robbery after woman finds strange man in garage

ATLANTA — A man was arrested in a home invasion robbery that left a man and a woman injured Monday night, Atlanta police said. Police said they responded to reports of a burglary at a home on the 3000 block of Nancy Creek Road in northwest Atlanta. The homeowners told police that a man, later identified as 34-year-old Jesse Snyder, had entered their home and physically assaulted them.
ATLANTA, GA
Ashley Graham is absolutely stunning in her latest look!.
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
It's been quite the year for Baker Mayfield and his wife Emily.
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
“We’re just a bit desperate this time to find him help”: LaGrange mother pleads with community to find assistance for disabled son

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – 22-year-old Gabriel Wentz is one of five children and throughout his life he has been diagnosed with a series of medical conditions. He is developmentally delayed, schizoaffective and autistic. He is currently experiencing a schizoaffective episode where he is experiencing symptoms of bipolar disorder and schizophrenia at the same time.
LAGRANGE, GA
MISSING: Teen disappears after taking bus to Atlanta

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a teen who went missing from a bus headed to Atlanta. Eighteen-year-old Javon Bradley was last seen Nov. 30 at 12:30 a.m. boarding a Southeastern Stages bus in Augusta en route to Atlanta. He reportedly arrived in Atlanta shortly before 3 a.m. and was supposed to transfer to a Greyhound Bus. However, officials says he did not get on that Greyhound bus.
ATLANTA, GA
15 & 16 y.o. in Atlanta arrested for Murder in shooting deaths of 12 & 15 y.o.

ATLANTA (AP) — Two teenagers were in custody Wednesday on charges linked to a shooting last month in Atlanta that left a 15-year-old and a 12-year-old dead, authorities said. Atlanta Police Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. announced the arrests Wednesday, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. The suspects’ names were not released. Both face two counts of […]
ATLANTA, GA

