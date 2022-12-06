WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Zach Edey had a double-double in the first half and finished with 23 points and 18 rebounds to help No. 4 Purdue rout Hofstra 85-66. He’s now scored at least 20 points in eight consecutive games, the longest streak in coach Matt Painter’s 18-year tenure. Purdue is 9-0. Hofstra played without leading scorer Aaron Estrada. He missed the game with an ankle injury. Amar’e Marshall scored a season-high 24 points, including half of the Pride’s 34-point first half.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO