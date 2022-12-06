Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
82-Year-Old Alabama Grandmother Arrested Unpaid $77 Trash BillAMY KAPLANValley, AL
4 Great Seafood Paces in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
82-Year-Old Elderly Black Woman Arrested and Told 'Don't Cry' by Valley, AL Officer Because She Can't Afford $77.80 BillZack LoveValley, AL
This Town in Georgia Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places in the United StatesJoe MertensColumbus, GA
Security guards, metal detectors, and pat downs at the Columbus Democratic Party officeEdy ZooColumbus, GA
Related
Phenix City double homicide investigation continues; Riverwalk users express some safety concerns
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — It has been five days since two men were gunned down in broad daylight on the Phenix City riverwalk. Phenix City police tell us that there has not been an arrest in the shooting deaths of John Arthur Burkus, 32, and Darrely Harris, 40. Hours after the double homicide Phenix […]
Columbus Police release description of suspect vehicle in fatal hit-and-run
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is providing more details in a hit-and-run investigation. The hit-and-run on Dec. 5 claimed the life of Tomisha Shuntria Hayes, 28. Police say Hayes was crossing Victory Drive in front of Dolly Madison Bakery when she was hit by a light colored, four-door sedan. The sedan may […]
WTVM
Columbus police searching for suspect in multiple car break-ins
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is looking to identify a suspect in a string of car break-ins and stolen cars. According to police, officers received multiple overnight reports of car break-ins in the Whitesville Walk, Veterans Parkway and Milgen Road areas. The crime even stretched to Harris County.
WTVM
Russell County Sheriff Office searching for missing man
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Russell County Sheriff’s Office searches for a missing man. Anthony “Tony” Baker was last seen on Dec. 4 at his Phenix City residence around 2:30 a.m. Anyone with information on this missing man’s whereabouts should contact Lieutenant Jarod Barr at 334-664-9851.
wrbl.com
UPDATE: Suspect identified in Columbus standoff on Fifth Avenue
UPDATE 12/7/22 12:27 p.m.: The Columbus Police Department released more information on this standoff. The male suspect in this case has been identified as Jermaine Cobb, 23. For around an hour, officers contacted Cobb over the phone as he refused to come out of the apartment. When Cobb came out...
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika police arrest suspect involved in deadly shooting on Saturday
Opelika police arrested Anthony Durrell Ashford, 44, of Opelika on Sunday in connection to the murder of Montavian Demond Collier, 37, of Opelika. The deadly shooting occurred on Saturday in the 1000 block of York Avenue, police said. Around 2 a.m., police say they responded to a call regarding a...
Lanett Police officer placed on leave during ‘excessive use of force’ investigation
LANETT, Ala. (WRBL) — An investigation into an “excessive use of force” has left one Lanett Police officer on leave, according to the Lanett Police Department. The Lanett Police Department received the complaint of excessive force on Tuesday, Dec. 6. The incident is currently being investigated by an outside agency. The officer is on leave, […]
WTVM
East Alabama sees increase in catalytic converter thefts
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Law enforcement in the Auburn-Opelika area are warning residents of an increase in catalytic converter thefts within the past few weeks. It only takes a few minutes to saw off this car piece from the bottom of your car, also known as a catalytic converter. According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, the part contains valuable metals that can be resold for as little as 50 dollars or up to thousands of dollars per ounce.
82-Year-Old Alabama Grandmother Arrested Unpaid $77 Trash Bill
According to Insider, Martha Louis Menefield, an 82-year-old grandmother was arrested for failing to pay her trash bill. The arrest occurred on Sunday, Nov. 27 after her trash bill went unpaid for several months.
LaGrange Police issues statement regarding initial arrest mistake in Home Depot shoplifting incident
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – On Nov. 8, the LaGrange Police Department responded to Home Depot located at 1500 Lafayette Parkway, in LaGrange regarding a report of Theft by Shoplifting. According to the police department, Toni Maddox was initially identified as a suspect, and warrants were issued for her arrest. At the time of her arrest, […]
Columbus Police search for information in Victory Drive hit-and-run
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is investigating a fatal hit-and-run on Victory Drive. Columbus Police responded to the 1800 block of Victory Drive on Dec. 5 at 6:11 p.m. Officers found Tomisha Hayes, 28, lying in the roadway. Hayes was pronounced dead by Deputy Coroner Dustin Harrelson at 7:47 p.m. Police say […]
WTVM
Single-vehicle wreck leaves 1 injured in Salem
SALEM, Ala. (WTVM) - A single-vehicle wreck has left one person injured in Salem. The crash occurred in the early morning hours of December 8 on Lee Road 179 - near Lee Road 206. It’s unknown at this time what caused the wreck, however, we can report that the driver...
WTVM
Teen arrested on burglary charge after attempting to flee from LaGrange officers
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - An 18-year-old was arrested after fleeing from officers during a burglary in LaGrange. On December 5, at approximately 9:32 a.m., officers responded to the SOS Mini Mart on Vernon Street in reference to a burglar alarm at the location. Upon arrival, officers observed the glass in...
WTVM
Local daycare falls victim to air conditioning unit theft
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A daycare center in Columbus is forced to make costly repairs plus replace some of their air conditioner units. News Leader 9 is told they were either damaged or stolen. As staff came into work Monday morning, employees at the Growing Room Child Development Center on...
77-year-old Alabama cancer patient reportedly one of dozens arrested for unpaid trash bills
At least two dozen people have been arrested for failure to pay garbage fees in Valley, several of them people of color, disabled people or those facing financial difficulties, a Birmingham TV station has reported. CBS 42 is reporting that one of them, Dee Kent, a 77-year-old cancer patient, was...
fox5atlanta.com
LaGrange police arrest wrong sister for crime
LAGRANGE, Ga. - LaGrange police have had to issue an apology after the wrong sister was arrested in a shoplifting incident. On Nov. 8, officers responded to the Home Depot on Lafayette Parkway. Employees called the police on a woman stealing from the store. Toni Maddox was identified as the...
wrbl.com
LaGrange man arrested for burglary and obstruction
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – An 18-year-old man has been taken into custody by LaGrange Police after allegedly burglarizing SOS Mini Mart on Vernon St. According to authorities, officers responded to a burglar alarm at 9:32 p.m. and recognized that the front door to the store had been shattered. When...
Update: Both victims of Saturday Phenix City Riverwalk shooting have now been identified
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — One of the shooting victims of a double-homicide Saturday afternoon in Phenix City has been identified. John Arthur Burkus, 32, was one of two people shot to death on the Phenix City Riverwalk just north of the Troy University campus, his parents, Dr. Kenneth Burkus and Michelle Burkus tell WRBL. […]
Alabama man killed early Tuesday when SUV overturns, troopers report
An Alabama man was killed early Tuesday when his SUV struck a highway embankment and overturned, state troopers report. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, and claimed the life of a Union Springs man. Prestic R. Faulk, 49, was fatally injured when the 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe he...
WTVM
Toy and bike giveaway event to take place in Phenix City
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Phenix City Christmas is hosting its 5th annual Toy and Bike Giveaway next week. The event is set to take place December 17, from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m., at Meadowlane Park in Phenix City. The annual Christmas toy/bike giveaway helps many underprivileged children throughout...
Comments / 0