Phenix City, AL

WTVM

Columbus police searching for suspect in multiple car break-ins

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is looking to identify a suspect in a string of car break-ins and stolen cars. According to police, officers received multiple overnight reports of car break-ins in the Whitesville Walk, Veterans Parkway and Milgen Road areas. The crime even stretched to Harris County.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Russell County Sheriff Office searching for missing man

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Russell County Sheriff’s Office searches for a missing man. Anthony “Tony” Baker was last seen on Dec. 4 at his Phenix City residence around 2:30 a.m. Anyone with information on this missing man’s whereabouts should contact Lieutenant Jarod Barr at 334-664-9851.
RUSSELL COUNTY, AL
wrbl.com

UPDATE: Suspect identified in Columbus standoff on Fifth Avenue

UPDATE 12/7/22 12:27 p.m.: The Columbus Police Department released more information on this standoff. The male suspect in this case has been identified as Jermaine Cobb, 23. For around an hour, officers contacted Cobb over the phone as he refused to come out of the apartment. When Cobb came out...
COLUMBUS, GA
Opelika-Auburn News

Opelika police arrest suspect involved in deadly shooting on Saturday

Opelika police arrested Anthony Durrell Ashford, 44, of Opelika on Sunday in connection to the murder of Montavian Demond Collier, 37, of Opelika. The deadly shooting occurred on Saturday in the 1000 block of York Avenue, police said. Around 2 a.m., police say they responded to a call regarding a...
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

East Alabama sees increase in catalytic converter thefts

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Law enforcement in the Auburn-Opelika area are warning residents of an increase in catalytic converter thefts within the past few weeks. It only takes a few minutes to saw off this car piece from the bottom of your car, also known as a catalytic converter. According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, the part contains valuable metals that can be resold for as little as 50 dollars or up to thousands of dollars per ounce.
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

Columbus Police search for information in Victory Drive hit-and-run

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is investigating a fatal hit-and-run on Victory Drive. Columbus Police responded to the 1800 block of Victory Drive on Dec. 5 at 6:11 p.m. Officers found Tomisha Hayes, 28, lying in the roadway. Hayes was pronounced dead by Deputy Coroner Dustin Harrelson at 7:47 p.m. Police say […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Single-vehicle wreck leaves 1 injured in Salem

SALEM, Ala. (WTVM) - A single-vehicle wreck has left one person injured in Salem. The crash occurred in the early morning hours of December 8 on Lee Road 179 - near Lee Road 206. It’s unknown at this time what caused the wreck, however, we can report that the driver...
SALEM, AL
WTVM

Local daycare falls victim to air conditioning unit theft

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A daycare center in Columbus is forced to make costly repairs plus replace some of their air conditioner units. News Leader 9 is told they were either damaged or stolen. As staff came into work Monday morning, employees at the Growing Room Child Development Center on...
COLUMBUS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

LaGrange police arrest wrong sister for crime

LAGRANGE, Ga. - LaGrange police have had to issue an apology after the wrong sister was arrested in a shoplifting incident. On Nov. 8, officers responded to the Home Depot on Lafayette Parkway. Employees called the police on a woman stealing from the store. Toni Maddox was identified as the...
LAGRANGE, GA
wrbl.com

LaGrange man arrested for burglary and obstruction

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – An 18-year-old man has been taken into custody by LaGrange Police after allegedly burglarizing SOS Mini Mart on Vernon St. According to authorities, officers responded to a burglar alarm at 9:32 p.m. and recognized that the front door to the store had been shattered. When...
LAGRANGE, GA
WTVM

Toy and bike giveaway event to take place in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Phenix City Christmas is hosting its 5th annual Toy and Bike Giveaway next week. The event is set to take place December 17, from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m., at Meadowlane Park in Phenix City. The annual Christmas toy/bike giveaway helps many underprivileged children throughout...
PHENIX CITY, AL

