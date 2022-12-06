ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

FDLE: No disciplinary issues reported for Brevard County deputies involved in shooting

By Phylicia Ashley, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30SLqV_0jZbep2V00

Video: FDLE: No disciplinary issues reported for Brevard County deputies involved in shooting Questions remain after a Brevard County deputy shot and killed another deputy in the apartment where they lived together as roommates. (Phylicia Ashley, WFTV.com)

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Questions remain after a Brevard County deputy shot and killed another deputy in the apartment where they lived together as roommates.

Law enforcement officers are trained on basic gun safety. Melanye Smith, the Southern Police Institute coordinator, said that means deputy Andrew Lawson went against his training when he pointed his gun at his roommate Austin Walsh’s head and pulled the trigger, twice.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

“All law enforcement agencies have policies against horseplay using a weapon: a weapon is a weapon,” Smith said. “Officers are trained to only use a weapon to defray a threat.”

Lawson told investigators he thought the gun was not loaded.

Lawson has been charged with manslaughter, and the charge is enhanced because of the weapon used. Analysts say the maximum sentence he could face is 30 years in prison.

Documents from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement show neither Walsh or Lawson had any documented disciplinary issues before the shooting.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 13

MEJJ
3d ago

First rule of gun safety, Law enforcement or not.Always treat firearms as, if they are loaded.Another rule: Never point a weapon at anything, you don't intend to shoot. No one needs friends like this guy.He will likely have a hard time, living after this. Just sad circumstances.

Reply
5
Linda Derringer
3d ago

If you are going to play the game leave the real guns a lone get you some play guns that was so stupid even civilians who own guns do have respect at least some of us do

Reply
2
Related
WMBB

Orlando man arrested in Panhandle for dozens of defrauding charges

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — An Orlando man is in the Walton County Jail, accused of defrauding a local vacation rental company out of tens of thousands of dollars. Walton County Sheriff’s investigators said 30-year-old Javonte Derand Barnes was printing credit cards and driver’s licenses with stolen identity information, then booking accommodations for himself in […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
veronews.com

Troopers investigating fatal crash in IRC

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a deadly crash that occurred Friday, officials said. The wreck happened about 5:30 p.m. at 4th Street and Old Dixie Highway, west of U.S. 1, according to FHP’s traffic map. The collision led authorities to block the intersection.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Police are looking for man wanted for a burglary in Vero Beach

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Vero Beach Police Department is looking for a man involved in a burglary. Officers say they have photos of a man involved in a burglary on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Police say officers have already arrested another man, Henry Castro Jr. for his involvement...
VERO BEACH, FL
veronews.com

Sheriff pulled over in car with stolen plate

In most instances, there’s nothing especially newsworthy about a sheriff’s deputy stopping the driver of a car bearing a stolen license plate. But when the driver that was pulled over turns out to be the sheriff?. That’s venturing into man-bites-dog territory, which makes it worth at least a...
INDIAN RIVER SHORES, FL
yourislandnews.com

Sheriff’s Office gets break in cold case

Forensic science and genealogy help identify 1995 murder victim as a Florida woman. It took more than 27 years, but the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) has caught a break in the case of an unidentified female murder victim found May 24, 1995 off Cotton Hall Road in Yemassee.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WESH

FHP: Pedestrian dies in Osceola County crash

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A deadly crash occurred in Osceola County on Tuesday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Just after 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, a sedan driving on Poinciana Boulevard near U.S. Highway 192 hit a pedestrian crossing the street. The 66-year-old man who was struck by the vehicle...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
124K+
Followers
142K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy