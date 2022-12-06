Read full article on original website
Ex-Yankees infielder re-signs to return to Korea
The Samsung Lions of the Korea Baseball Organization announced on Tuesday that they have re-signed their foreign-born players. One such player is Jose Pirela. The outfielder made his major league debut with the New York Yankees in 2014 and in seven games he batted .333 with two triples and three RBIs. During 2015 Spring Training he suffered a concussion and came back to play 18 games before being optioned to Triple-A.
This Is What Terry Francona Had To Say After The Guardians Signed Josh Bell
Terry Francona hinted at more moves for the Guardians following Cleveland's signing of free agent Josh Bell.
Guardians fill void at first base in a big way with surprising signing
The Cleveland Guardians have signed former All-Star first baseman Josh Bell to play first base. Bell was arguably the best first baseman remaining on the free-agent market. Josh Bell will fill a void at first base, a role that was previously held by the likes of Josh Naylor and Owen Miller. Cleveland signed Bell to a short-term deal at a relatively higher AAV, which is a common theme at the 2022 MLB Winter Meetings.
MLB
Contreras, Cardinals agree to 5-year deal (source)
SAN DIEGO -- A Cardinals franchise determined to leave MLB’s Winter Meetings with a catcher for the 2023 season and one to replace legend Yadier Molina landed star free-agent Willson Contreras on Wednesday morning. Contreras confirmed he was coming to St. Louis in a post on The Players Tribune...
Josh Bell adds contact, walks and a bit more pop to Guardians lineup
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The first shoe has dropped in the Guardians offseason quest to fortify a lineup that at times lacked power last season, and could stand to see upgrades at first base, designated hitter and catcher in pursuit of a return to the playoffs in 2023. Cleveland agreed...
Cleveland Guardians reportedly targeting a top slugger in MLB free agency
The Cleveland Guardians are looking to upgrade first base in MLB free agency, and one particular veteran slugger is reportedly
MLB
2022 Rule 5 Draft results: Pick by pick
SAN DIEGO -- The return of the Rule 5 Draft at the Winter Meetings for the first time since 2019 brought a packed house and plenty of activity in the Major League phase on Wednesday afternoon. A total of 15 players were taken in that portion of the Rule 5,...
MLB
Red Sox add closer Jansen on 2-year deal (source)
SAN DIEGO -- The Red Sox got the centerpiece of their revamped bullpen on Wednesday’s final day of the Winter Meetings, agreeing to terms on a two-year, $32 million contract with veteran righty Kenley Jansen, a source told MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand. ESPN’s Jeff Passan was first to report...
MLB
Taillon agrees to 4-year, $68 million deal with Cubs (source)
SAN DIEGO -- The Cubs entered this offseason with the goal of adding at least one impact arm to a rotation rife with question marks. The North Siders zeroed in on free agent Jameson Taillon from the jump and pushed a deal up to the finish line late Tuesday night.
MLB
Red Sox agree to deal with Japanese OF Yoshida (source)
SAN DIEGO -- The Red Sox completed a productive final day of the Winter Meetings on Wednesday by making an international splash, acquiring the corner-outfield bat they needed in Masataka Yoshida. A source told MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand that the Sox agreed to a five-year, $90 million deal with the Japanese...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Free Agency Rumors: Andrew McCutchen Interest
The Los Angeles Dodgers went into the offseason facing needs at shortstop and their starting rotation, and the outfield became another area on the roster to address after the team’s decision to non-tender Cody Bellinger. Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said there is interest in re-signing Bellinger....
MLB
Aledmys Díaz agrees to 2-year deal with A's (report)
Aledmys Díaz is set to stay in the AL West. The veteran infielder has reportedly agreed to a two-year, $14.5 million deal with the Oakland A's, according to MLB Network insider Joel Sherman. The club has not confirmed. During his Astros tenure, Díaz was hampered by injuries, playing only...
Mets steal Yankees pitching prospect in Rule 5 Draft
SAN DIEGO — The Yankees and Mets blood feud knows no boundaries. In a ruthless act of thievery, the Mets selected Yankees righty reliever Zach Greene with the 27th overall pick in the Rule 5 Draft at the 2022 MLB Winter Meetings on Wednesday. Want to bet on MLB?
Red Sox ink Japanese star Masataka Yoshida to huge five-year deal
ESPN's Jeff Passan reports that the deal is for five years and will pay Yoshida $90 million. Meanwhile, the Orix Buffaloes, Yoshida's Nippon Professional Baseball club, will receive a posting fee of $15.4 million, bringing the total cost of Yoshida's deal to $105.4 million. The 29-year-old shined in 2022 for...
MLB
Bogaerts, Padres reach deal for 11 years, $280 million (sources)
SAN DIEGO -- The Padres closed down their hometown Winter Meetings in style by adding the big-time bat they'd been searching for all week long. Xander Bogaerts is headed to San Diego, sources told MLB.com on Wednesday night. The longtime Red Sox shortstop has agreed to an 11-year deal worth $280 million -- a deal which is pending a physical and has not yet been confirmed by the club. Bogaerts' contract features no opt-outs and a full no-trade clause.
MLB
5 big questions raised by Judge's massive deal
At the end of the day, Aaron Judge had to stay a Yankee, didn’t he? Whatever changes the organization may or may not have gone through over the last decade, if the Yankees -- the Yankees! -- were outspent on their best, most beloved, most iconic player … well, would they even be the Yankees anymore?
MLB
Nimmo returning to Mets on 8-year deal (sources)
SAN DIEGO -- Brandon Nimmo's personality is built upon an "aw, shucks" demeanor, the type he first showed New York when he signed with the Mets as an 18-year-old, first-round Draft pick more than a decade ago. Over the years, Nimmo grew as both a person and a player, but...
MLB
Cards leave Winter Meetings with top target in tow
SAN DIEGO -- There were plenty of massive deals pulled off at the Winter Meetings, with Aaron Judge and Trea Turner nabbing $300-plus million contracts and reigning AL Cy Young Award winner and World Series champion Justin Verlander jumping from the Astros to the Mets. Willson Contreras might have had...
MLB
Rangers land No. 4 pick in 2023 MLB Draft in inaugural Draft Lottery
SAN DIEGO -- Rangers scouting director Kip Fagg wore his lucky red, white and blue Texas-themed socks along with his lucky red T-shirt to MLB’s inaugural Draft Lottery on Tuesday. Whatever luck the socks had in them worked for the Rangers, as the club moved up from seventh to...
MLB
Dodgers ink Jason Heyward to Minor League deal
LOS ANGELES -- The Dodgers were quiet at the Winter Meetings in San Diego, but they made a low-risk, high-reward move on Thursday, signing outfielder Jason Heyward to a Minor League deal with an invitation to Spring Training. Heyward, who is owed $22 million from the Cubs after being released...
