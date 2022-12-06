ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

Juan Soto, Padres Reacts To Reported Xander Bogaerts Deal

The Padres made the full jump in an attempt to remove any idea they are a small-market team, and their players are excited for what’s to come. Xander Bogaerts agreed to an 11-year, $280 million deal with San Diego late Wednesday night. The two-time World Series champion will join a roster that includes Juan Soto, Manny Machado and Fernando Tatís Jr.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Crawfish Boxes

Oops! All Astros: Spencer Arrighetti

We’re reviewing the 316 players to appear in Houston’s system in 2022. Spencer Arrighetti is a six-foot-two, 186 lb. right-handed pitcher from Albuquerque, NM. Born on January 2, 2001, he was a sixth-round pick of the Astros in 2021 out of the University of Louisiana. Taken 178th overall, only one-of-16 to make the majors have a career WAR of over 2.0, Mike Boddicker (31.2).
HOUSTON, TX
MLB

Taillon agrees to 4-year, $68 million deal with Cubs (source)

SAN DIEGO -- The Cubs entered this offseason with the goal of adding at least one impact arm to a rotation rife with question marks. The North Siders zeroed in on free agent Jameson Taillon from the jump and pushed a deal up to the finish line late Tuesday night.
CHICAGO, IL
MLB

Contreras, Cardinals agree to 5-year deal (source)

SAN DIEGO -- A Cardinals franchise determined to leave MLB’s Winter Meetings with a catcher for the 2023 season and one to replace legend Yadier Molina landed star free-agent Willson Contreras on Wednesday morning. Contreras confirmed he was coming to St. Louis in a post on The Players Tribune...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
MLB

Haniger agrees to three-year, $43.5 million deal with Giants

SAN DIEGO -- The Giants ultimately came up short in their pursuit of top free-agent target Aaron Judge, but they still landed another power-hitting outfielder with local ties on Tuesday. Mitch Haniger, a Mountain View native who attended Archbishop Mitty High School in San Jose, agreed to a three-year, $43.5...
SAN DIEGO, CA
MLB

José Quintana agrees to 2-year deal with Mets (source)

SAN DIEGO -- The Mets may not be done adding to their rotation, but before leaving the Winter Meetings on Wednesday, they made a significant move to edge closer to that goal. The team and José Quintana agreed to terms on a two-year contract worth $26 million, a source with knowledge of the deal said. The club has not yet confirmed it because it is pending a physical.
QUEENS, NY
MLB

Red Sox agree to deal with Japanese OF Yoshida (source)

SAN DIEGO -- The Red Sox completed a productive final day of the Winter Meetings on Wednesday by making an international splash, acquiring the corner-outfield bat they needed in Masataka Yoshida. A source told MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand that the Sox agreed to a five-year, $90 million deal with the Japanese...
BOSTON, MA
MLB

Aledmys Díaz agrees to 2-year deal with A's (report)

Aledmys Díaz is set to stay in the AL West. The veteran infielder has reportedly agreed to a two-year, $14.5 million deal with the Oakland A's, according to MLB Network insider Joel Sherman. The club has not confirmed. During his Astros tenure, Díaz was hampered by injuries, playing only...
MLB

Meet the newest Milwaukee Brewers after two impactful trades

It’s been an active few weeks for the Brewers as they begin forming their roster for 2023. In late November, the Brewers dealt Hunter Renfroe to the Los Angeles Angels for three young pitchers: Janson Junk, Elvis Peguero and Adam Seminaris. Just over a week later, Milwaukee added a...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy