SAN DIEGO -- The Mets may not be done adding to their rotation, but before leaving the Winter Meetings on Wednesday, they made a significant move to edge closer to that goal. The team and José Quintana agreed to terms on a two-year contract worth $26 million, a source with knowledge of the deal said. The club has not yet confirmed it because it is pending a physical.

QUEENS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO