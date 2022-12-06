Read full article on original website
Japanese Star Kodai Senga Will Likely Sign with One of these Six Teams
According to the New York Post's Jon Heyman, the New York Mets, San Francisco Giants, Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, San Diego Padres and Texas Rangers are all in the mix for Japanese star pitcher Kodai Senga.
Juan Soto, Padres Reacts To Reported Xander Bogaerts Deal
The Padres made the full jump in an attempt to remove any idea they are a small-market team, and their players are excited for what’s to come. Xander Bogaerts agreed to an 11-year, $280 million deal with San Diego late Wednesday night. The two-time World Series champion will join a roster that includes Juan Soto, Manny Machado and Fernando Tatís Jr.
Former Angel Pitcher Returns to AL West, Signs with Texas Rangers
The Rangers are not messing around this offseason.
Former Dodger Starter Joins Jacob DeGrom in Texas on Two-Year Deal
The Rangers love their former Dodgers.
Houston Astros reportedly explore trade for Sean Murphy
With Martín Maldonado turning 37 next season, the champs could look toward the future.
Houston Astros reportedly finalists to sign the top catcher in MLB free agency
The Houston Astros look to be finalists to acquire the top catcher on the MLB free agency market and have
Dodgers Rumors: Scott Boras Isn't Worried About Carlos Correa's Astros Connection for LA
Will Dodgers fans truly not care about the past cheating scandals with Carlos Correa?
The Crawfish Boxes
Oops! All Astros: Spencer Arrighetti
We’re reviewing the 316 players to appear in Houston’s system in 2022. Spencer Arrighetti is a six-foot-two, 186 lb. right-handed pitcher from Albuquerque, NM. Born on January 2, 2001, he was a sixth-round pick of the Astros in 2021 out of the University of Louisiana. Taken 178th overall, only one-of-16 to make the majors have a career WAR of over 2.0, Mike Boddicker (31.2).
Rumors: St. Louis Cardinals avoided paying big price for Sean Murphy
SAN DIEGO — It seems that the St. Louis Cardinals turned down a hefty price tag in their discussions about a trade for Oakland A’s catcher Sean Murphy. St. Louis Cardinals rumors: This was the trade request from the Oakland A’s for Sean Murphy. According to Derrick...
Astros Lose Four Prospects, Gain Four in Rule 5 Draft
The Houston Astros went heavy on selecting left-handed pitchers in the Triple-A phase of the Rule 5 Draft.
Five More Astros Set to Play in World Baseball Classic
Houston Astros' Bryan Abreu, Jeremy Peña, Framber Valdez and Cristian Javier will play for Team Dominican Republic, and Luis García will play for Team Venezuela.
Rangers add another notable starting pitcher in free agency
Jacob deGrom is getting some backup as he arrives in Texas. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports Tuesday that free agent left-hander Andrew Heaney has agreed to a deal with the Rangers, pending a physical. Jon Heyman of the New York Post adds that Heaney’s contract is expected to be for two years with an opt-out.
Phillies, Taijuan Walker Agree to Four-Year Contract, per Report
The free-agent pitcher is reportedly headed to join the National League champs.
MLB
Taillon agrees to 4-year, $68 million deal with Cubs (source)
SAN DIEGO -- The Cubs entered this offseason with the goal of adding at least one impact arm to a rotation rife with question marks. The North Siders zeroed in on free agent Jameson Taillon from the jump and pushed a deal up to the finish line late Tuesday night.
MLB
Contreras, Cardinals agree to 5-year deal (source)
SAN DIEGO -- A Cardinals franchise determined to leave MLB’s Winter Meetings with a catcher for the 2023 season and one to replace legend Yadier Molina landed star free-agent Willson Contreras on Wednesday morning. Contreras confirmed he was coming to St. Louis in a post on The Players Tribune...
MLB
Haniger agrees to three-year, $43.5 million deal with Giants
SAN DIEGO -- The Giants ultimately came up short in their pursuit of top free-agent target Aaron Judge, but they still landed another power-hitting outfielder with local ties on Tuesday. Mitch Haniger, a Mountain View native who attended Archbishop Mitty High School in San Jose, agreed to a three-year, $43.5...
MLB
José Quintana agrees to 2-year deal with Mets (source)
SAN DIEGO -- The Mets may not be done adding to their rotation, but before leaving the Winter Meetings on Wednesday, they made a significant move to edge closer to that goal. The team and José Quintana agreed to terms on a two-year contract worth $26 million, a source with knowledge of the deal said. The club has not yet confirmed it because it is pending a physical.
MLB
Red Sox agree to deal with Japanese OF Yoshida (source)
SAN DIEGO -- The Red Sox completed a productive final day of the Winter Meetings on Wednesday by making an international splash, acquiring the corner-outfield bat they needed in Masataka Yoshida. A source told MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand that the Sox agreed to a five-year, $90 million deal with the Japanese...
MLB
Aledmys Díaz agrees to 2-year deal with A's (report)
Aledmys Díaz is set to stay in the AL West. The veteran infielder has reportedly agreed to a two-year, $14.5 million deal with the Oakland A's, according to MLB Network insider Joel Sherman. The club has not confirmed. During his Astros tenure, Díaz was hampered by injuries, playing only...
MLB
Meet the newest Milwaukee Brewers after two impactful trades
It’s been an active few weeks for the Brewers as they begin forming their roster for 2023. In late November, the Brewers dealt Hunter Renfroe to the Los Angeles Angels for three young pitchers: Janson Junk, Elvis Peguero and Adam Seminaris. Just over a week later, Milwaukee added a...
