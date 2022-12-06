ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco Giants reportedly have a massive 9-figure offer out to Aaron Judge

By Jason Burgos
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tAJBq_0jZbeXLX00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=125KfD_0jZbeXLX00

The chase for Aaron Judge in MLB free agency is far from finished, but the San Francisco Giants have reportedly made their first serious offer to the reigning American League MVP.

The free agent market this winter is star-studded. AL Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander and New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom were up for grabs before their signing this week. Plus, four former or current All-Star shortstops were up for grabs at the opening of MLB free agency.

However, they still pale in comparison to the new AL home run king and MVP Aaron Judge being available on the market. He is a once-in-a-generation talent and every team in MLB would be thrilled to have him.

Also read: New York Mets pursuing another star pitcher in MLB free agency

Yet, despite all the speculation, it seems like only two teams truly have a real chance of landing his services. Either his current team the New York Yankees, or his childhood favorites the San Francisco Giants.

While the Yankees have reportedly offered a variety of deal options to Judge and his representatives, it seems they now officially have their first competiting offer from the Giants.

San Francisco Giants offer Aaron Judge deal worth close to $400 million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jLQO5_0jZbeXLX00
Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

On Tuesday, New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman reported the details on what is rumored to be the first real offer from the San Francisco Giants to Aaron Judge.

“Giants are in with a big offer to Judge — believed to be $360M neighborhood — but the assumption/belief among rivals is that the Yankees remain favorites. Yankees are hopeful but say they still don’t know.”

– Report on Giants offer to Judge
Also Read:
All-Star first baseman Josh Bell lands with the Cleveland Guardians

At the end of November, it was reported that one of the offers the Yankees gave Judge was for eight years, and $300 million. If accurate, this offer from the San Francisco Giants certainly ups the ante and will force New York to go to some major lengths to retain their homegrown star.

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Yankees follow up Aaron Judge deal by taking a massive L to Red Sox

The New York Yankees may have gotten a win by re-signing Aaron Judge, but they watched a free agent target agree to terms with the rival Boston Red Sox. The New York Yankees did not sound like a team that was confident in their ability to re-sign Aaron Judge, their star outfielder and 2022 AL MVP. There was the false alarm that claimed Aaron Judge (or Arson Judge) was likely heading to the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night. But on early Wednesday morning, the Yankees were able to agree to terms with Judge on a nine-year, $360 million deal, ensuring he wouldn’t sign with the Giants or the San Diego Padres.
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: New favorite to sign Carlos Correa emerges

After a series of major free agents signed during MLB’s winter meetings, attention is turning toward Carlos Correa, who remains on the market. Correa, the top free agent shortstop available, is increasingly being linked to the San Francisco Giants. According to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, the Giants are viewed as the favorites to sign Correa, and may be increasingly motivated to make a push due to other moves. The Giants lost out on Aaron Judge and watched the division rival San Diego Padres land Xander Bogaerts, which may bolster their sense of urgency.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NJ.com

Mike Francesa slams Yankees’ Aaron Judge’s record-setting contract

Many people are thrilled that Aaron Judge is returning to Bronx. The New York Yankees re-signed the superstar slugger to a nine-year, $360 million contract. and fans are overjoyed that the outfielder will be back longterm. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. But Mike Francesa has some opinions...
BRONX, NY
FanSided

Yankees have giant opportunity to rectify a midseason failure

The New York Yankees re-signed Aaron Judge, now they have to make a move that they should have made at this past trade deadline. The New York Yankees, despite a brief scare, managed to retain star outfielder and 2022 AL MVP Aaron Judge. All it took was a call from owner Hal Steinbrenner to Judge to get a nine-year, $360 million deal done. That helped avoid potential catastrophe, as it appeared heading that way after the now infamous “Arson Judge” tweet that hinted that Judge could be heading to the San Francisco Giants.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Vedrana Kocovic, L.A. Dodgers Jason Heyward’s Wife

Jason Heyward signed a minor league deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers after the Chicago Cubs released him in 2022. Heyward, who has a tattoo of Chi-Town’s skyline, has expressed his affection for the city for reasons not limited to the Cubs. His biggest connection to the Windy City is his other half. Jason Heyward’s wife, Vedrana Kocovic, has become a constant presence at the outfielder’s games and a fashion inspiration online. We reveal more about this MLB WAG in this Vedrana Kocovic wiki.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Hal Steinbrenner’s negotiation with Aaron Judge was surprisingly simple

Hal Steinbrenner closed the deal with Aaron Judge. His tactics were remarkably simple, but they worked. Aaron Judge is the next New York Yankees captain. As he should be. Following him and the Yankees agreeing to a massive, nine-year $360 million deal that averages at $40 million per year, Judge is back with New York despite it initially looking like San Francisco or even San Diego were realistic possibilities.
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

Philadelphia Phillies Sign Trea Turner To $300 Million Contract

The Philadelphia Phillies announced the signing of Trea Turner to an 11-year contract at the conclusion of the 2022 MLB Winter Meetings in San Diego. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but it was previously reported he will receive $300 million with a full no-trade clause. Turner is coming...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Phillies make Turner signing official, reveal jersey number

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Trea Turner is officially a Philadelphia Phillie for the next 11 years. The Phillies on Thursday morning announced Turner's 11-year, $300 million contract."We just pictured ourselves here. I pictured myself in this uniform. [My wife] pictured living here and having family come and visit. We pictured playing with Bryce [Harper] and [Kyle] Schwarber and a lot of those guys on the team now, Kevin Long," Turner said. "It just seemed like a lot of things added up and pointed us in this direction. We were excited about it."Turner will wear No. 7 with the Phillies.The 29-year-old wore...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

90K+
Followers
67K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy