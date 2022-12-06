ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Report: Jimmy Garoppolo won’t need surgery, could return in 7-8 weeks

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MEHZW_0jZbeWSo00

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will not require surgery on his broken left foot after all, ESPN reported, making the veteran a possibility to return for the playoffs.

Because Garoppolo’s injury was not a Lisfranc fracture, doctors reportedly determined that he was able to avoid surgery and follow a course of rehab to return in seven to eight weeks.

That timetable would allow for Garoppolo to get back on the field in late January and a portion of the NFL playoffs. The divisional playoffs are scheduled for Jan. 21-22 and conference championships are Jan. 29. Super Bowl LVII will be played Feb. 12 in Glendale, Ariz., 10 weeks after Garoppolo was injured.

In the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the visiting Miami Dolphins, Garoppolo was sacked by a pair of Miami defensive players. The knee of Dolphins linebacker Jaelan Phillips appeared to land on the side of Garoppolo’s left foot.

Garoppolo was carted from the sideline to the locker room. After the game, coach Kyle Shanahan said the diagnosis was a broken foot that would require season-ending surgery.

“Just hearing it is pretty crushing,” coach Kyle Shanahan said at the time. “We know what Jimmy’s been through, how hard he’s worked at this.”

For now, the Niners are turning to rookie seventh-round selection Brock Purdy, who entered for Garoppolo and led San Francisco to a 33-17 win over Miami. It was Purdy’s first extended NFL action.

Trey Lance was lost for the season to an ankle injury in the second game of the season. Shanahan ruled out the possibility of Lance being activated sooner than expected.

Baker Mayfield was seen as a short-term option for the 49ers after the Carolina Panthers waived him on Monday, but the NFC West rival Los Angeles Rams claimed Mayfield on Tuesday to address their own quarterback concerns. ESPN reported that the Niners did not put in a waiver claim for Mayfield.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Raiders lose on remarkably stupid penalty by former first rounder

In the third quarter of Thursday’s game against the Los Angeles Raiders, Connor Shelton committed a mindless penalty. It cost his Los Angeles Rams a realistic chance at three points and for a while, seemed like it could cost them any hope of tying or winning the game. Fortunately for Shelton, he was one-upped later Read more... The post Raiders lose on remarkably stupid penalty by former first rounder appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LAS VEGAS, NV
New York Post

Baker Mayfield, wife Emily hit the town to celebrate improbable Rams win

Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield beelined for the club after a comeback win over the Raiders on “Thursday Night Football.” After his splashy Rams debut — which included a phenomenal 98-yard game-winning drive — Mayfield and his wife Emily were spotted at Poppy, a high-fashion nightclub, where celebs and fellow athletes frequent, including Giants star Saquon Barkley. In photos and videos posted by a female friend on Instagram, the quarterback can be seen double-fisting drinks, while his wife held what appeared to be a glass of champagne. Other videos showed the place packed while celebrating Mayfield, who became a sensation in...
atozsports.com

Ex-Raiders head coach betrayed by NFL owner

The tenure of Jon Gruden as the Raiders’ head coach was a bumpy one. There were highs on the field, and plenty of lows off of it. Today, some new details emerged regarding the ending of his time as the head coach of the Raiders. The culprit and situation...
WASHINGTON STATE
Athlon Sports

Major Sean McVay Rumor Swirling This Friday

Last night's come-from-behind victory over the Las Vegas Raiders had to have been an exhilarating one for Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay.  Giving snaps to Baker Mayfield, who'd been acquired just two days previously, the former first overall pick marched the Rams down the field en route to ...
NFL Analysis Network

49ers Receive Rough Injury Updates On Three Stars

Week 13 was a good one in many respects for the San Francisco 49ers as they defeated the Miami Dolphins. That win was their fifth in a row, pushing their record to 8-4 on the season, but it didn’t come without its disappointments as injuries piled up again. Starting...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

90K+
Followers
67K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy