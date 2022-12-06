ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia Sheepdog Fights, Kills 8 Coyotes

By Patrick Kuklinski
DogTime
DogTime
 2 days ago
Georgia Sheepdog Fights, Kills 8 Coyotes
(Photo credit: SolStock via Getty)

As we develop further and further into coyotes’ natural range, interactions with pets have only become more common. Often, these occurrences are negative for one or both parties. Coyotes don’t like hanging out with people or their pets, and small pets may be killed if left unattended outside. Bigger dogs often instinctively chase off coyotes from their people. But few dog parents have a story like that of John Wierwiller, whose Georgia sheepdog killed not one, but eight coyotes.

A Dog That Won’t Quit

Casper, a large white sheepdog, isn’t known for aggression. He’s known for a peaceful and calm nature around his flock of sheep. But when an entire pack of coyotes showed up presumably to attack his sheep, Casper fought back. In a fight lasting over half an hour, Casper not only fought, but killed eight coyotes. After the fight, Casper disappeared for two days, leaving his family worried. Thankfully, he reappeared – but with severe injuries from the battle. “He was kinda looking at me like, ‘Boss, stop looking at how bad I look, just take care of me,’” Wierwiller said. A GoFundMe set up to raise funds for Casper’s medical care exceeded its $15,000 goal, and the excess money will be dedicated to other animals in need.

What To Do in Wild Animal Interactions

Most of us don’t own large farms where our dogs must protect livestock. But that doesn’t mean wild animal interactions are out of the question. If you live in an area where large predators like coyotes or mountain lions are present, don’t let your dog out to play without supervision. Even if your dog has great recall, keep them on a leash. And if you live in an area where attacks on pets are common, keep an emergency vet’s phone number on hand, along with a first aid kit in case of emergency.

D. King
22h ago

Fix your picture. That isn't Casper. Casper isn't a Sheepdog, Casper is a Great Pyrenees. If you can't get the facts right then stop writing and find a job you can handle.

