Best Bets: A quick guide to online and in-person entertainment and experiences

Holiday events

• Duke’s La Jolla is participating in a donation drive through December at 1216 Prospect St. For every dollar donated, guests will receive a food and beverage certificate in the same amount (up to $50) to dine at Duke's. Every five food items donated earn a $10 Duke's food and beverage certificate (up to $50 in certificates). To receive the certificates, donations must be made in person via a restaurant-provided QR code. All donations will go to Father Joe’s Villages.

• San Diego French American School presents “Marche de Noel” from 2:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at 6550 Soledad Mountain Road. The winter fair will feature shopping, food and family activities. Free. bit.ly/SDFASNoel

• The La Jolla Community Center presents a holiday party at 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. The event will feature music, hors d’oeuvres, a silent auction, prizes and more. Free for Community Center sustaining members; $10 for members; $25 for non-members. Registration is required. ljcommunitycenter.org

• Westfield UTC mall presents “Magical Moments” from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 9-10, at 4545 La Jolla Village Drive. Activities will include holiday lights, live music, Westfield’s seasonal snow globe characters, the Winter Fairy and her snow flurry friends and more. Free.

• The La Valencia Hotel presents “Storytime Brunch with Santa” at 11 a.m. Saturdays, Dec. 10 and 17, and Sunday, Dec. 18, at 1132 Prospect St. The event will include The Mediterranean Room’s brunch menu with a visit from Santa Claus . lavalencia.com

• The Bird Rock Community Council and Bird Rock Foundation present the BirdStock Music Festival & Holiday Market from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, on La Jolla Boulevard between Midway Street and Camino de la Costa. The event will feature entertainment, refreshments from local restaurants, a dedicated children’s area, special offers from Bird Rock shops and a holiday-themed artisan market. Free. birdrockfoundation.org/fundraiser/birdstock

• The La Jolla Open Aire Market presents its Winter Carnival from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, on the grounds of La Jolla Elementary School at Girard Avenue and Genter Street. The event will include pictures with Santa Claus, live music, crafts and face painting. Free. lajollamarket.com

• La Jolla Presbyterian Church presents its annual Christmas concert at 4 and 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at 7715 Draper Ave. The church chancel choir and King’s Brass will perform. A reception will follow the 7 p.m. concert. Free; reservations are recommended. ljpres.org/concert-series

• The La Jolla United Methodist Church Chancel Choir and Dorian Bells presents its annual Christmas concert at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at 6063 La Jolla Blvd. The concert features new anthems and familiar carols. Soloists, an orchestral ensemble and percussion will join the choirs. Refreshments will be served after the performance. Free. lajollaunitedmethodist.org

La Jolla youth services librarian Katia Graham will lead a story during the La Jolla Music Society's "Holiday Sing-Along at the Conrad" on Sunday, Dec. 11. (Elisabeth Frausto)

• The La Jolla Music Society presents “Holiday Sing-Along at the Conrad” at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at the Wu Tsai QRT.yrd, 7600 Fay Ave. La Jolla youth services librarian Katia Graham will read “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas” and a local choir will perform holiday tunes. Guests are encouraged to take a book to donate to Friends of the La Jolla Library. Free. Registration is required. theconrad.org/events

• La Jolla Presbyterian Church presents a Christmas pageant, pizza dinner and Advent workshop at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, at 7715 Draper Ave. The event for all ages will include a 30-minute pageant, carol singing and ornament making. $5 donation; reservations are required. ljpres.events/pageant

• The La Jolla Recreation Center hosts a movie screening event starting at 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at 615 Prospect St., featuring “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” at sunset, a visit from Santa Claus, an inflatable bounce house and obstacle course, face painting and more. Free. (858) 552-1658

• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents “The Nutcracker Storytime” at 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at 7555 Draper Ave. City Ballet of San Diego’s Sugar Plum Fairy from “The Nutcracker” will lead a special story time and raffle off tickets to the ballet. Free. Email grahamk@sandiego.gov.

• St. James by-the-Sea Episcopal Church presents “A Festival of Lessons and Carols” at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at 743 Prospect St., La Jolla. The St. James Festival Choir and Brass Ensemble will perform, followed by a reception with warm drinks and cookies. Free.

• The Lodge at Torrey Pines presents holiday-themed cookie decorating at 4 and 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, and Tuesday, Dec. 27, at 11480 N. Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla. Guests will decorate and eat holiday cookies. Free. Reservations are required. lodgetorreypines.com

• The Lodge at Torrey Pines presents holiday-themed arts and crafts at 4 and 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, and Wednesday, Dec. 28, at 11480 N. Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla. All ages are invited to tap into their creative side with holiday crafts. Free. Reservations are required. lodgetorreypines.com

Lectures & learning

• The La Jolla Library Poetry Group meets at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The group meets the third Thursday of each month for participants to read and share their poems with other budding or experienced poets. Free. Email vmdandrea@hotmail.com.

• The Pen to Paper writing class is held at 1 p.m. Thursdays at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The weekly class is open to writers 18 and older of all experience levels. Free. (858) 552-1657

Families & children

• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents “So You Want to be a Chef?” at 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at 7555 Draper Ave. Chef Teri Newlee of Eatsies La Jolla will read a story, talk about her job and walk guests through one of her favorite holiday cookie recipes. Free. lajollalibrary.org

• The Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego presents “Prebys Play Day” from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at 700 Prospect St., La Jolla. The recurring event includes free admission, tours created for multigenerational participants, at-your-own-pace guides and hands-on art-making activities. Katia Graham of the La Jolla/Riford Library will read a story at 12:30 p.m. Free.

Health & fitness

• Buddhi Yoga presents "Teach Vinyasa Like a Pro with Amanda McCarroll and Carolina Vivas" at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at 7843 Girard Ave., La Jolla. $375. buddhiyogalj.com

• The La Jolla Woman's Club presents "Gentle Yoga" at 11:30 a.m. Thursdays at 7791 Draper Ave. The weekly class is for all levels and open to the public. $15.

Arts & culture

• BFree Studio presents a screenprinting class at 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at 7857 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Ilana Dashe will lead the workshop. $45 cash at the door. All materials are included. Register at bit.ly/BFreeScreen .

• American Friends of the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra presents pianist Yoav Levanon at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at the Athenaeum Music & Arts Library, 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. $100. bit.ly/AFIPODec

• Le Salon de Musiques presents “Brahms, the Heart-Beat of Romantic Love” at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at the La Jolla Woman’s Club, 7791 Draper Ave. The program will feature clarinet player Michael Yoshimi, violinists Kyle Gilner and Chiai Tajima, viola player Carson Rick and cellist Allan Hon. $95. lesalondemusiques.com

• La Jolla Playhouse presents projects for its DNA New Work Series through Sunday, Dec. 11, in the Rao and Padma Makineni Play Development Center, 2910 La Jolla Village Drive. The series offers playwrights and directors the opportunity to develop a script and audiences a closer look at the play development process. Performances are free but reservations are required. lajollaplayhouse.org

• La Jolla Playhouse presents “As You Like It” through Sunday, Dec. 11, at the Sheila and Hughes Potiker Theatre, 2910 La Jolla Village Drive. The production is a reimagined version of Shakespeare’s romantic comedy featuring a company of 14 actors who all are transgender, non-binary and/or queer. $25 and up. lajollaplayhouse.org

• The La Jolla Community Center presents “Opera Wednesdays” at 7 p.m. Dec. 14 at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Tenor Bernardo Bermundez and others will perform. $10-$20 suggested donation. ljcommunitycenter.org/opera-wednesdays

• The La Jolla Art Association presents an opening reception for “Celebrate the Old Year, Welcome to the New Year” at 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at the La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. The exhibit contains works by Ernest Alvarez, Ann Chaitin, Mary Duarte, Ralph LaZar, Dana Levine, Caroline Morse and Vita Sorrentino and runs through Friday, Jan. 27. Free. Email DanaBet@yahoo.com.

• The La Jolla Music Society presents Grammy Award-winning musician Poncho Sanchez at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave. Sanchez will perform jazz, soul and melodies and rhythms from a variety of Latin American and South American sources. $42 and up. theconrad.org

• Hennessey’s Tavern presents Arthur and His Knights at 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at 7811 Herschel Ave., La Jolla. La Jolla resident Arthur Hammons and his band will perform Christmas music and other favorites. Free.

• R.B. Stevenson Gallery presents "Ensemble" through Saturday, Dec. 17, at 7661 Girard Ave. The group exhibition features new and recent works by a selection of gallery artists. Free. rbstevensongallery.com

• Tasende Gallery presents new acquisitions by artist Fernando Botero through Thursday, Dec. 22, at 820 Prospect St., La Jolla. The exhibit includes three paintings and three works on paper from Botero's personal collection. Free. tasendegallery.com

• BFree Studio presents “More Than 1” through Friday, Dec. 30, at 7857 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The contemporary art exhibition focuses on the use of multiples and editions. Free. bfreestudio.net

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents “Tatiana Ortiz-Rubio: Light Cones” through December at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. The exhibit features Ortiz-Rubio’s works in charcoal and graphite that explore the human experience of time. Free. ljathenaeum.org

• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents “Re...” through Thursday, Jan. 5, at 7555 Draper Ave. The exhibition features works by artists True Ryndes, Robert Treat and Pat Kelly. Free. lajollalibrary.org

• The La Jolla Historical Society presents "The Smallest Show on Earth: Paper Theaters Explored" through Sunday, Jan. 22, at 780 Prospect St. The exhibit features paper theater replicas, posters and accessory exhibits that showcase iconic local stages of yesteryear. Free. lajollahistory.org

• The Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego presents “Alexis Smith: The American Way” through Sunday, Feb. 5, at 700 Prospect St., La Jolla. The exhibit features Smith’s mixed-media collages, which draw heavily on film, literature and pop culture. $25. mcasd.org

Galas & events

• Torrey Pines Church presents “A Taste of Hope” at 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at 8320 La Jolla Scenic Drive North, La Jolla. The wine tasting event is a fundraiser for stem cell treatment for the church’s Student Ministry Director Jessica Lala, who has ALS. bit.ly/TPCLala

• Sandpiper Wood Fired Grill & Oysters presents “Chef’s Table” at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at 2259 Avenida de la Playa, La Jolla. Executive chef Marty Fay will present a six-course menu with wine pairings from resident advanced sommelier Evan Vallee. $165. bit.ly/SandpiperDec

• Gelson’s presents “Build Your Board Featuring Wisconsin Cheese” at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, online. The live class will teach how to plate charcuterie. $49.99, including a build-your-own board kit that serves four. Kits will be available for pickup Dec. 7-8 from Gelson’s markets in Pacific Beach, 730 Turquoise St.; Del Mar, 2707 Via de la Valle; and Carlsbad, 7660 El Camino Real. bit.ly/GelsonsDec

• Birch Aquarium at UC San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography in La Jolla presents “Oceans at Night” at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at 2300 Expedition Way. The event for guests 21 and older will include an immersive blend of art, science and technology with live music. Glowing cocktails and food by The French Gourmet will be available for purchase. $27 for Birch members; $30 for non-members. aquarium.ucsd.edu

