A teenage girl - the youngest black person ever accepted into medical school also holds two other recordsAnita DurairajTuscaloosa, AL
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 YearsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Hotel Capstone’s Jingle Bar Is A Must Attend Event In Tuscaloosa
It seems like Santa's elves have made an early stop in Tuscaloosa and left something fun and exciting for all to enjoy at Hotel Capstone. There is a new happy hour in town for the holiday season and its holiday-themed drinks and succulent holiday happy hour food menu is a must-try.
The Budweiser Clydesdales Are Back In Tuscaloosa This Weekend — Here’s Their Schedule!
The Budweiser Clydesdales made their grand return to Tuscaloosa Wednesday and will have several other public stops before they hit the road again Saturday. Aidan Christner, a Budweiser brand ambassador, said the turnout to the horses' debut appearance at Winn Dixie in Northport Wednesday was great and he and his team are excited to for the other three events planned during their time here in Tuscaloosa.
thecutoffnews.com
Bessemer Christmas Parade is Coming Saturday, December 10, 2022 - 2:00 pm
The Bessemer Area Chamber of Commerce is proud to present the annual City of Bessemer Christmas Parade to be held on Saturday, December 10th at 2 pm in downtown Bessemer. Theme: Oh Christmas Tree. This year’s event is sponsored by the Bessemer Airport Authority, Bessemer Redevelopment Corp, International Auto Wholesalers,...
wvtm13.com
Remembering Jerry Tracey's 'signature look'
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Jerry Tracey received quite a send-off on Friday, Dec. 9, as he anchored his final weather segment before retirement. His fellow meteorologist, Stephanie Walker, worked alongside Jerry for 22 of his 35 years with WVTM13. Stephanie has a lot of memories with Jerry as they’ve worked through many serious weather events. And when she's out in the public, she says she gets plenty of questions about him from viewers. Stephanie says, “Still the number one question I get asked about Jerry Tracey is, 'Where is his mustache?' Now when I got here, and it’s been over 20 years, that was in the post-mustache era of Jerry, so it's been gone awhile. The mustache has been gone but people apparently don't like change.”
Bham Now
38 New & Coming Soon Homes in Birmingham—Dec. 9-11
Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 38 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Kelly Fair at 832-713-0789 or...
6 Ways To Stop Alabama Porch Pirates From Destroying Your Holiday
The holiday season is officially here and people are buying gifts and new things left and right. In 2022, we all have ordered at least something to be delivered to our door, even at times when we weren't home to grab them. Porch Pirates. Porch Pirates are a real thing.
wvtm13.com
WVTM13 says farewell to a beloved member of our team
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Jerry Tracey has been with WVTM13 for 35 years. That's longer than some employees there have been alive. Most of us have lots of wonderful memories with Jerry over the years. One of his co-workers, Stephanie Walker, has worked alongside him longer than anyone else and she has a ton of Jerry Tracey stories.
Bham Now
Botanica is closing at the end of the year
Plant lovers, we have sad news for you. Botanica is closing the downtown location after three and a half years at the end of this year. Read on to learn why this Birmingham business is closing and how you can still support this shop. We’re sad to say goodbye to...
wvtm13.com
We'll miss you Jerry Tracey!
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Jerry Tracey has bid farewell to WVTM13 and is heading into retirement. Everyone here at WVTM is sad to see him go, but Stephanie Walker may be feeling the loss a little more. She’s worked with Jerry for 22 years. She was a young, rookie...
The first Alabama location of Biscuit Love is now open
The wait is finally over for Biscuit Love’s first Alabama location. The popular Nashville-based brunch concept known for its topped biscuits and biscuit bowls, opened Wednesday morning in Cahaba Heights. Located at 4317 Dolly Ridge Road, the restaurant will be open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to...
9 people in critical condition after exhibition driving crash in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An exhibition driving crash left 13 people injured, including 9 in critical condition, late Friday night. Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service Chief Tobias Jones said the multi-vehicle crash happened on John Rogers Drive and Gun Club Road and resulted in a total of 13 victims injured. All victims were taken to local […]
310-unit Birmingham development planned for West Oxmoor Road
Several Birmingham-area companies are collaborating on a new multifamily development being planned for West Oxmoor Road. The 310-unit Oxmoor Road Multifamily community will be located at 102 West Oxmoor Road near West Homewood. Real estate investment firm The Dobbins Group is heading up the project, which is designed by Williams...
Four Birmingham-area restaurants openings you should know about
Biscuits, wine, doughnuts and pizza are on the agenda for the latest restaurant news in the Birmingham area. In case you missed it, Cahaba Heights is home to a new location of Biscuit Love. In Trussville, Corbeau— a new wine bar— is gearing up to open to the public. Sons Donuts has officially relocated from Avondale to Mountain Brook, and the newest location of San Peggio’s Pizza is open Homewood.
City of Tuscaloosa building new basketball court
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Police Department is spearheading a project to help youth play sports and have fun in a safe and positive environment. Phase one of construction got underway Tuesday morning to demolish an aging basketball court built 60 years ago. Deputy Chief Sebo Sanders says it’s being replaced with a new state-of-the-art basketball […]
birminghamtimes.com
Daughter of Legendary Birmingham Attorney Recalls Her Upbringing on ‘Dynamite Hill’
Barbara Shores, daughter of legendary Civil Rights attorney Arthur Shores, said she was shielded from much of the horror during her time growing up in the 1950s and 1960s in Birmingham’s “Dynamite Hill.” The Smithfield community gained its ugly nickname because of multiple bombings conducted by the Ku Klux Klan to try to scare off Black families who were working to integrate the neighborhood.
Suspect in Tuesday Apartment Shooting in Tuscaloosa Captured in Neighboring County
The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit announced the suspect in a Tuscaloosa apartment shooting from earlier this week was captured and jailed Friday night. As previously reported, a 22-year-old male was found shot to death Tuesday evening at Hodo Haven Apartments on 33rd Street East.The victim was identified as Larry Maddix, Jr.
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa woman knows what Brittney Griner’s family is feeling
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Brittney Griner is free! The announcement came from the White House on Thursday. The Russians released Griner in a prisoner exchange for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout. White House leaders say Griner had been released from a Russian penal colony. One Tuscaloosa woman knows all too...
wvtm13.com
Too warm for December now, so when does it get colder?
Temperatures will continue to climb into the 70s through the end of the week. It may get slightly cooler over the weekend, but it's still forecast to remain above normal. Check the video forecast for the latest. STILL WARM FOR WEDNESDAY. Tuesday’s high in the middle 70s registered as one...
birminghamtimes.com
Meet Co-Owners of A-Train Station, a New Restaurant in Birmingham
A-Train Station, winner of the 2022 Nowie Award for best food truck, has opened its first brick and mortar location on Birmingham’s West End at 1515 Pearson Ave. S.W. “It’s been a long time coming,” Anthony Harris, co-owner of A-Train Station, told Bham Now. “We’re really excited. A lot of people have been coming in to let us know they have our back. It’s been a wonderful experience.”
wvtm13.com
Man injured at Carraway Hospital demolition site lost lower leg
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The worker injured at the former Carraway Hospital demolition site lost his lower leg in the accident. Family members say Billy Standridge was operating one of the excavators on the job. They understand the brick wall he was working near collapsed on the machine, injuring him.
