Engadget

WhatsApp now supports Meta's bitmoji-like avatars

Experience the wonders of the Patagonian fjords Cruise Critic | Australis. Meta's bitmoji-style 3D avatars have made their way to WhatsApp. As of today, you can use your digital persona either as your profile photo or as part of a 36-sticker pack that mimics popular emoji and actions. If you want to show that you love someone or aren't sure about an idea, you can now use your virtual face instead of a generic icon.
Rolling Stone

The Best-Selling Blink Smart Security Camera Is Discounted to $15

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. The Blink Mini is a compact but fully-featured indoor smart security camera, and it’s currently marked down to its lowest price ever on Amazon. Already a great deal at its regular price of $29.99 for one camera, you can currently get TWO cameras for $29.99, bringing the price of each Blink security cam down to just $15 each. The buy one, get one free deal is part of Amazon’s big Black Friday sale, and is only on for a...
AdWeek

Meta Adopts App Use Cases Approach to App Creation on Its Platforms

Meta is switching the focus of the process of creating applications for its platform from a product-focused approach to App Use Cases, starting this week with Facebook Login. Meta Reality Labs product manager Stephanie Curran explained in a blog post that the product-focused app creation process required developers to designated an app type and then individually request permission to API (application-programming interface) endpoints, which developers found to be confusing and difficult to navigate.
Business Insider

How to print text messages from an iPhone

You can print text messages from your iPhone in several different ways. There's no Print command in the Messages app, but you can copy messages into an email message and print or save that. You can also print even a long message chat using one of several third-party apps for...
The Verge

Amazon is adding a TikTok-like feed of shoppable content to its app

Amazon is the latest tech company to take a page out of TikTok’s playbook. The e-commerce giant announced it was launching a new feed in the Amazon app with photos and videos of items users can purchase, first reported by The Wall Street Journal. The feed, which Amazon is...
Android Headlines

New Google Photos search button replaces Lens

Google has done a lot of work integrating Lens into many of its services. One of the most sensible integrations is with Google Photos. However, the company may replace Google Lens with a new search button in Google Photos. Google unveiled Google Lens back during Google I/O 2017. Since then,...
TechRadar

Microsoft is reportedly planning a one-stop 'super app' for all your needs

Microsoft is reportedly considering turning its attention to an all-in-one “super app” that would see it challenging Apple and Google’s dominance in the mobile search space. According to reports by The Information (opens in new tab), the app could combine shopping, messaging, web search, and news feeds,...
Android Authority

New Google Camera update revives a key Pixel feature for older phones

The Frequent Faces feature was disabled earlier this year, but it's back on older phones. The Google Camera 8.7 update is now being pushed out to older Pixel phones. This camera app update revives Google’s previously disabled Frequent Faces feature. The Google Camera 8.7 update has been available on...
CNET

Pixel Fold 360-Degree Renders Show A Thin Foldable With Big Cameras

The rumor mill is ramping up with more possible looks at the Google Pixel Fold, including a new video featuring a purported render of the foldable that shows it from all angles. The render comes courtesy of noted leaker OnLeaks and the website HowToSolve, giving us a closer look at...
knowtechie.com

How to measure someone’s height on iPhone

Did you know that LiDAR-equipped iPhones can be used to measure someone’s height?. That’s right, no more having to get squirmy toddlers to stand in one place while you use a ruler to mark the wall. The inbuilt Measure app on iOS is all you need. You can...
AdWeek

Everything You Need to Know About Disney+'s New Ad Tier

At long last, Disney+’s ad tier—called Disney+ Basic—is here. Nine months after first announcing it was getting into the AVOD market, Disney+ launched its ad-supported offering on Thursday, bringing on more than 100 partners “across every major holding company” and “every single major brand,” according to Disney ad sales chief Rita Ferro.
knowtechie.com

How to turn off Dynamic Island animations on iPhone

Apple’s Dynamic Island — an on-screen overlay that hides your phone’s front camera hardware — is currently unique to the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. The pill-shaped box shows alerts and information about in-progress activities, such as phone calls, on your device. Dynamic Island is...
AdWeek

Why Disney+ Increased Its Prices

Today, Disney+ is hiking its rates. As first announced in August, the increase means subscribers will see prices rise from $7.99 a month to $10.99 per month for the ad-free tier. However, you can avoid the price hike by switching to the streamer’s new ad-supported tier, which also launches today,...

