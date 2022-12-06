Read full article on original website
Engadget
WhatsApp now supports Meta's bitmoji-like avatars
Experience the wonders of the Patagonian fjords Cruise Critic | Australis. Meta's bitmoji-style 3D avatars have made their way to WhatsApp. As of today, you can use your digital persona either as your profile photo or as part of a 36-sticker pack that mimics popular emoji and actions. If you want to show that you love someone or aren't sure about an idea, you can now use your virtual face instead of a generic icon.
The Best-Selling Blink Smart Security Camera Is Discounted to $15
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. The Blink Mini is a compact but fully-featured indoor smart security camera, and it’s currently marked down to its lowest price ever on Amazon. Already a great deal at its regular price of $29.99 for one camera, you can currently get TWO cameras for $29.99, bringing the price of each Blink security cam down to just $15 each. The buy one, get one free deal is part of Amazon’s big Black Friday sale, and is only on for a...
AdWeek
Meta Adopts App Use Cases Approach to App Creation on Its Platforms
Meta is switching the focus of the process of creating applications for its platform from a product-focused approach to App Use Cases, starting this week with Facebook Login. Meta Reality Labs product manager Stephanie Curran explained in a blog post that the product-focused app creation process required developers to designated an app type and then individually request permission to API (application-programming interface) endpoints, which developers found to be confusing and difficult to navigate.
NBC Los Angeles
IPod Creator Tony Fadell Designed a $279 Credit Card-Sized Device for Storing Your Crypto
French startup Ledger debuted its new hardware crypto wallet, the Ledger Stax, on Tuesday. It resembles a smartphone but is roughly the same size as a credit card and, at about 45 grams, weighs less than an iPhone. Its launch comes at a time when trust in centralized crypto platforms...
‘Proof of time travel’ as brothers think their granddad was holding iPhone in WW2 picture
TWO brothers believe their grandfather is holding a modern-day mobile phone in a photo dating back to World War II - which they bizarrely claim may be proof he's a time-traveller. In a video with nearly 16,000 likes, one TikTok user is claiming their ancestor was like "Captain America" after...
Business Insider
How to print text messages from an iPhone
You can print text messages from your iPhone in several different ways. There's no Print command in the Messages app, but you can copy messages into an email message and print or save that. You can also print even a long message chat using one of several third-party apps for...
Avatar App Lensa AI Is Taking Social Media by Storm — Who Owns the App?
If you noticed some of your friends transforming their profile pictures into works of art on social media, you aren't alone. Over the weekend, hundreds of people on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter used the Lensa AI app to turn themselves into artistic avatars. Article continues below advertisement. Lensa AI is...
NBC San Diego
Here's How to Use Lensa, the Chart-Topping App That Uses AI to Transform Your Selfies Into Digital Avatars
The Lensa app uses artificial intelligence to turn selfies into different styles of artwork like anime and pop art. For a $3.99 service fee, you'll receive 50 different avatars with a 7-day free trial. Some people are concerned the app could lead to data privacy issues, while artists have accused...
The Verge
Amazon is adding a TikTok-like feed of shoppable content to its app
Amazon is the latest tech company to take a page out of TikTok’s playbook. The e-commerce giant announced it was launching a new feed in the Amazon app with photos and videos of items users can purchase, first reported by The Wall Street Journal. The feed, which Amazon is...
Opinion: A hallelujah moment for iPhone users everywhere
The European Union's new mandate requiring phones to converge on a single wired charging standard beginning in 2024 -- the relatively cheap and simple USB-C cord -- is a hallelujah moment for iPhone owners everywhere, writes Jeff Yang.
Android Headlines
New Google Photos search button replaces Lens
Google has done a lot of work integrating Lens into many of its services. One of the most sensible integrations is with Google Photos. However, the company may replace Google Lens with a new search button in Google Photos. Google unveiled Google Lens back during Google I/O 2017. Since then,...
TechRadar
Microsoft is reportedly planning a one-stop 'super app' for all your needs
Microsoft is reportedly considering turning its attention to an all-in-one “super app” that would see it challenging Apple and Google’s dominance in the mobile search space. According to reports by The Information (opens in new tab), the app could combine shopping, messaging, web search, and news feeds,...
Google Translate switches to Google Lens for translating text in an image
Google Lens has replaced the built-in camera tool in Google Translate.
Android Authority
New Google Camera update revives a key Pixel feature for older phones
The Frequent Faces feature was disabled earlier this year, but it's back on older phones. The Google Camera 8.7 update is now being pushed out to older Pixel phones. This camera app update revives Google’s previously disabled Frequent Faces feature. The Google Camera 8.7 update has been available on...
CNET
Pixel Fold 360-Degree Renders Show A Thin Foldable With Big Cameras
The rumor mill is ramping up with more possible looks at the Google Pixel Fold, including a new video featuring a purported render of the foldable that shows it from all angles. The render comes courtesy of noted leaker OnLeaks and the website HowToSolve, giving us a closer look at...
knowtechie.com
How to measure someone’s height on iPhone
Did you know that LiDAR-equipped iPhones can be used to measure someone’s height?. That’s right, no more having to get squirmy toddlers to stand in one place while you use a ruler to mark the wall. The inbuilt Measure app on iOS is all you need. You can...
AdWeek
Everything You Need to Know About Disney+'s New Ad Tier
At long last, Disney+’s ad tier—called Disney+ Basic—is here. Nine months after first announcing it was getting into the AVOD market, Disney+ launched its ad-supported offering on Thursday, bringing on more than 100 partners “across every major holding company” and “every single major brand,” according to Disney ad sales chief Rita Ferro.
knowtechie.com
How to turn off Dynamic Island animations on iPhone
Apple’s Dynamic Island — an on-screen overlay that hides your phone’s front camera hardware — is currently unique to the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. The pill-shaped box shows alerts and information about in-progress activities, such as phone calls, on your device. Dynamic Island is...
Hivemapper wants to be a crypto-powered Google Maps, but insider tokenomics and product delays could foil the $18M plan
Will the company turn into the next Helium?
AdWeek
Why Disney+ Increased Its Prices
Today, Disney+ is hiking its rates. As first announced in August, the increase means subscribers will see prices rise from $7.99 a month to $10.99 per month for the ad-free tier. However, you can avoid the price hike by switching to the streamer’s new ad-supported tier, which also launches today,...
