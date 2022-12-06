Read full article on original website
40 Years Later, Missouri’s “Little Jane Doe” Still Unidentified
It's one of the most notorious unsolved mysteries in the sate of Missouri. Nearly 40 years later, the case of "Little Jane Doe" continues to perplex investigators who are trying to track down the person that took the life of a young girl who remains unidentified. This case on the...
Iowa Bowhunter’s Nontypical Tank Weighed Nearly 300 Pounds
Iowan Orlando Vivone is a quick study. While the 2022 season marked only his fourth with a bow in his hands, Vivone had already tagged three nice bucks. Buck Number Four, however, was in a whole other league—a 195-inch bruiser nontypical that Vivone had been obsessed with since he got the first trail-cam pics of the deer in August. “I’d seen a buck with a rack like that.” he told F&S. “I have access to other pieces of land and each one had at least three mature bucks on them, but I wanted the buck I called ‘Freak Nasty’ more than all of them.”
Dozens of cattle slaughtered by mystery creature that left no tracks
Dozens of cattle in Colorado have been slaughtered over the past two months by an elusive predator that has left no tracks. In October, 18 dead cows were found just outside the town of Meeker. Some looked as though they were killed by wolves, but officials with Colorado Parks and Wildlife found no wolf tracks or evidence of the predator in the area. In the two months that local wildlife experts have searched for a culprit, at least 40 calves have died. The rancher who lost those calves, Jerry Klinglesmith, wrote in The Fence Post that what he thinks may have...
Missouri’s ‘Most Dangerous Lake’ Just Claimed 2 More Lives
It's one of the most beautiful parts of Missouri, but sadly it's also one of the most dangerous lakes for various reasons. Sadly, there are multiple reports that the Lake of the Ozarks has just claimed 2 more lives. KSDK is one of the many media outlets reporting that two...
Video shows mountain lion attacking leashed dog
A horrifying scene played out in a residential Los Angeles neighborhood where a mountain lion pounced on and killed a leashed dog.
Newly Discovered Wyoming Chickalope is Rare And A Bit Horrifying
So... maybe the Jackalope will mate with just about anything. That is what made the jackalope in the first place. Two species that should not have been together, a jack rabbit and an antelope, making babies. So what the heck is this then?. Found, stuffed, and mounted in Douglas Wyoming:
Two Fisherman Reel In The Catch Of A Lifetime With 110-Year Old, 700-Pound Sturgeon
This is what dreams are made of in the fishing world… it just can’t get much better. A massive fish, an amazing fight and all your buddies around to enjoy it with you. That’s what we all chase after when we hit any water with a rod in hand.
‘Demon fish’ found dead in Florida ignites social media: Is it too ugly to be real?
“That’s what touches your foot when (you’re) in dark water.”
Skull Found In Montana Wilderness Nearly 50 Years Ago Identified As Belonging To Wisconsin Hitchhiker Who Vanished In 1976
DNA technology helped identify the skeletal remains of Rogers “Roger” Lee Ellis, who was just 18 when he disappeared from Wisconsin Rapids. The skeletal remains of a Wisconsin man, which turned up in Montana in 2004, were identified through genetic genealogy, nearly a half century after he vanished.
Focus On This Fast Wyoming Grizzly Bear Seen On Video
The worlds fastest recorded top average speed for a human is 23.4 mph, that was Usain Bolt at the 2009 World Championships in Berlin, Germany. The average Grizzly Bear can sprint at speeds between 35 - 40 mph. Even though there's not a whole lot of research on the speed of a grizzly and there's never been a sanctioned race to see how fast the bears are, there have been a couple documented instances.
WATCH: Bull Elk Has Had Enough Of Paparazzi Tourist
Rutting season means one thing: DO NOT mess with the bull elk!. It's really a bad time to do it any time, but this time of the year, just say away. This guy thought he was safe because he was on the other side of a fence, and on the other side of a walkway.
Alaskan Deer Hunter Immediately Has To Shoot Charging Bear To Defend Himself After Dropping A Deer
Hunting in Alaska is not for the faint of heart. I mean, the worst thing that can happen hunting for whitetail in Illinois is you fall out of the tree stand. In Alaska, you have to be worried about bears snatching your kill, and possibly, your life. 19-year old Trenton...
Georgia Sheepdog Kills Entire Pack Of Coyotes Fending Off Brutal 8-On-1 Attack
A Georgia Sheepdog named Casper proved that he might be the baddest canine in the country after he was attacked by an entire pack of coyotes… and won. The 8-on-1 fight lasted for over a half hour and Casper emerged victorious, and the coyotes? He killed all 8 of them…
What Has Park Rangers In Wyoming SCARED?
There are plenty of stories of stupid tourists doing stupid things resulting in injury, and in the worst cases, death. But then there are just strange things that happen in Wyoming parks, Yellowstone among them. Park rangers don't like to talk about these events. Some of the stories you'll hear...
Big Ol’ Grizzly Bear Charges Truck At Full Speed On Montana Highway
No one wants to see a mama grizz running at ya full speed. There’s not much good that can come from it regardless of the situation. Even with the protection of a truck, my heart would start pumping a lot harder than normal. Grizzly bears are one of the...
Good News Network
Three Mermaids Save a Scuba Diver From Drowning: ‘Not Just Pretty Tails And Smiles’
A fairytale rescue saved an experienced diver from drowning when a trio of mermaids suddenly showed up off Catalina Island in California. Pablo Avila lost consciousness while scuba diving with his son and a friend on Oct. 23, which coincided with the second day of a mermaid training course nearby.
This Huge Flea Market in Missouri is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can offer plenty of amazing deals. You never know what sort of cool items you can find.
What’s the World’s Dumbest Driving Law? It’s This One in Missouri
Whatever you do, don't ask the question what the dumbest driving law is in the world. You went ahead and did it anyway, didn't you? Well, by far it's this one in Missouri and it's a real headscratcher what someone was thinking. I found this gem on Simplemost. They ranked...
Mama Bear Fights Hard To Defend Her Cubs From A Hungry Wolf Pack
Predator becomes the prey. It’s not to often you see a bear fighting with their backs against the wall, but it can happen. More often than not the bear has the upper hand and is the one on offense. But, nature is a wild and unpredictable place. A female...
