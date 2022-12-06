Iowan Orlando Vivone is a quick study. While the 2022 season marked only his fourth with a bow in his hands, Vivone had already tagged three nice bucks. Buck Number Four, however, was in a whole other league—a 195-inch bruiser nontypical that Vivone had been obsessed with since he got the first trail-cam pics of the deer in August. “I’d seen a buck with a rack like that.” he told F&S. “I have access to other pieces of land and each one had at least three mature bucks on them, but I wanted the buck I called ‘Freak Nasty’ more than all of them.”

