Iowa Bowhunter’s Nontypical Tank Weighed Nearly 300 Pounds

Iowan Orlando Vivone is a quick study. While the 2022 season marked only his fourth with a bow in his hands, Vivone had already tagged three nice bucks. Buck Number Four, however, was in a whole other league—a 195-inch bruiser nontypical that Vivone had been obsessed with since he got the first trail-cam pics of the deer in August. “I’d seen a buck with a rack like that.” he told F&S. “I have access to other pieces of land and each one had at least three mature bucks on them, but I wanted the buck I called ‘Freak Nasty’ more than all of them.”
Dozens of cattle slaughtered by mystery creature that left no tracks

Dozens of cattle in Colorado have been slaughtered over the past two months by an elusive predator that has left no tracks. In October, 18 dead cows were found just outside the town of Meeker. Some looked as though they were killed by wolves, but officials with Colorado Parks and Wildlife found no wolf tracks or evidence of the predator in the area. In the two months that local wildlife experts have searched for a culprit, at least 40 calves have died. The rancher who lost those calves, Jerry Klinglesmith, wrote in The Fence Post that what he thinks may have...
Focus On This Fast Wyoming Grizzly Bear Seen On Video

The worlds fastest recorded top average speed for a human is 23.4 mph, that was Usain Bolt at the 2009 World Championships in Berlin, Germany. The average Grizzly Bear can sprint at speeds between 35 - 40 mph. Even though there's not a whole lot of research on the speed of a grizzly and there's never been a sanctioned race to see how fast the bears are, there have been a couple documented instances.
What Has Park Rangers In Wyoming SCARED?

There are plenty of stories of stupid tourists doing stupid things resulting in injury, and in the worst cases, death. But then there are just strange things that happen in Wyoming parks, Yellowstone among them. Park rangers don't like to talk about these events. Some of the stories you'll hear...
