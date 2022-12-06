Read full article on original website
Pro Wrestling Insider
SKYLER SIGNS NEW IMPACT WRESTLING DEAL
John Skyler, who had quietly departed Impact Wrestling earlier this year when his deal lapsed, announced that he has signed a new contract with the company on The Angle Podcast. Skyler stated it is a multi-year deal:. On his new deal, Skyler commented, "“I’m excited to be back with IMPACT...
Pro Wrestling Insider
UMAGA'S SON BEGINS TRAINING UNDER BOOKER T
"Welcome the newest member of Reality Of Wrestling training school @zillafatu. His father Umaga was a part of Reality Of Wrestling and now he begins his own journey."
Pro Wrestling Insider
IWTV CHAMPIONSHIP VACANT
IWTV TO CROWN 13TH INDEPENDENT WORLD CHAMPION AT WRESTIVAL. Following rumors that the monster sustained a serious injury in his first world championship defense against death match legend Matt Tremont, the IWTV Independent Wrestling World Champion appeared at ICW No Holds Barred Vol. 37 where he was electrocuted and had his skull bashed in.
Pro Wrestling Insider
BRISCOES PROMO, NEW MERCH & MORE RING OF HONOR NEWS AND NOTES
Shop Honor has new T-shirts for Ian Riccaboni, Dalton Castle, The Kingdom, and Final Battle event T-shirts.
Pro Wrestling Insider
IAN RICCABONI COMMENTS ON TOMORROW'S FINAL BATTLE PPV

Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NEWS AND NOTES
Most-watched videos of 2022: WWE Top 10, Dec. 8, 2022.
Pro Wrestling Insider
MAJOR UPDATE ON WHERE SASHA BANKS MAY BE APPEARING NEXT
Mercedes Varnado aka WWE's Sasha Banks is expected to be at New Japan Pro Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17 event next month, according to several sources close to the situation. While it is unknown whether Varnado will be appearing before the live crowd, we are told that NJPW is bringing Varnado in to the event.
Pro Wrestling Insider
RENEE PAQUETTE-AEW CONTRACT, A POTENTIAL ISSUE FOR LAST NIGHT'S DYNAMITE AUDIENCE, A ROH STREAK COMES TO AN END AND MORE
As Paul Jordan noted earlier today, Renee Paquette has a three year deal with AEW with contracts as both a talent and a producer. Mark Jacobs sent word that for Spectrum cable subscribers, there was a technical error last night and the channel was unavailable for the first 20-30 minutes of AEW Dynamite, frozen instead on a shot from Big Bang Theory, which preceeded the episode. No word whether that could have any ripple effect on the audience for last night's show.
Pro Wrestling Insider
HUGE MAIN EVENT BOUT ADDED TO ROH FINAL BATTLE PPV
ROH Tag Team Champions FTR vs. Jay & Mark Briscoe in a Double Dog Collar Match has been added to this Saturday's ROH Final Battle PPV. *ROH Champion Chris Jericho vs. Claudio Castagnoli with the stipulation that should Claudio lose, he has to join the Jericho Appreciation Society. *ROH Women's...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WILLIAM REGAL UPDATES
WWE sources indicate that William Regal starts his new position with the company the first week of 2023. Regal's final appearance on AEW TV was pre-taped as we are told that he had a trip to Great Britain already planned and would not be back in time to do another live appearance. Hence the story that it was "taped two weeks ago."
Pro Wrestling Insider
SPOILER: TITLE CHANGE AT IMPACT TAPING & MORE NOTES
The Motor City Machine Guns just defeated Heath Miller and Rhino to become the Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions at the Impact Wrestling TV taping in Florida. This would be their third Impact Tag Team title win. Jonathan Gresham is also at the taping. We are told he is not...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE ANNOUNCES LOADED 200th BUMP CELEBRATION
Drew McIntyre, Bianca Belair and Seth Rollins have all been announced as guests for next week' s 200th episode of The Bump.
Pro Wrestling Insider
18TH & GRAND: THE OLYMPIC AUDITORIUM STORY, FEATURING RODDY PIPER'S FINAL INTERVIEW, TO HAVE BROADCAST PREMIERE TOMORROW IN LOS ANGELES
The excellent documentary 18th & Grand: The Olympic Auditorium Story will have its regional broadcast premiere tomorrow, Thursday 12/8 on Spectrum SportsNet in Los Angeles (the home of the L.A. Lakers) at 8 PM Pacific. The film, which features the last interview WWE Hall of Famer Roddy Piper sat down...
Pro Wrestling Insider
BECKY LYNCH ON STATE OF HER SHOULDER INJURY RECOVERY
In an interview with Verge Magazine, Becky Lynch talked about her return at Survivor Series: War Games. "It felt amazing to be out in front of the crowd again and how electric that was, in such a wild capacity as WarGames. That’s a match that I’ve never done before and it’s a very daunting match. You’ve got two rings, you’ve got a giant cage and anything goes. Truth be told, my shoulder still isn’t feeling right. So to say I was nervous is probably a bit of an understatement. But once you get out there, once you get in front of the crowd and you feel that energy, then you forget everything else. There’s not another feeling like it."
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE STARS FILMING 2K VIDEOGAME COMMERCIAL THIS WEEK
A number of WWE stars have been in and out of Los Angeles this week filming a commercial for the WWE 2K video game series, PWInsider.com has confirmed with multiple sources. Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, Bianca Belair, Cody Rhodes, Dominik Mysterio, Johnny Gargano, and Rey Mysterio and more are among those who were taking part in film shoots over the last several days.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE STAR TEASES NEW, DARKER LOOK

Pro Wrestling Insider
TRIPLE H MEETS UP WITH BAD BUNNY AND MORE WWE NOTES
Jamie Noble discusses his upcoming final match: WWE Digital Exclusive, Dec. 8, 2022. Top 5 OMG Moments Of 2022 in 1 Minute (Hindi): WWE Now India. Maxxine Dupri schools ma.çé & mån.sôör: Making It Maximum, Dec. 8, 2022. Battle of the Brands 2K22: Going Big...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW BROADCASTING SPECIAL EPISODE OF DARK - ELEVATION TOMORROW
AEW will air a special episode of Dark - Elevation tomorrow at 1 PM Eastern as part of the push towards tomorrow's ROH Final Battle PPV. *The Kingdom, Mike Bennett and Matt Taven vs. Sal Muscott and Atu Valu. *Athena vs. Madi Wrenkowski. *Top Flight vs. Aaron Solo and Nick...
Pro Wrestling Insider
MATT RIDDLE UPDATE
During tonight's Friday Night Smackdown, it was announced Matt Riddle was expected to be out of action for the next "six weeks" after being attacked by Solo Sikoa. As PWInsider.com noted earlier this week, Riddle was pulled from this weekend's live events after being stretchered out on Raw. If you...
Pro Wrestling Insider
SPOILER: FORMER TOP NXT UK STAR MAKING AEW DEBUT
Trent Seven will debut on this Frday's edition of AEW Rampage, facing Orange Cassidy.
