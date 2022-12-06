WWE filed a trademark on the term "WWE Ring Leaders" on 12/1. The trademark is for the following:. "Organizing and conducting a program to enhance the use of student athletes' name, image, and likeness (NIL); Organizing and conducting collaborative partnerships with student athletes for brand building, training, development, education, communications, promotion, and community relations services; Entertainment services, namely, organizing and conducting an array of sports entertainment events rendered live and recorded for the purpose of distribution; Organizing and arranging of exhibitions and events for sports and entertainment purposes; Entertainment services, namely, provision of information and news about sports, entertainment and general interest rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing information in the fields of sports, entertainment and general interest via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports, entertainment and general interest shows about sports, entertainment and general interest rendered live and through broadcast media including television and via the internet or commercial online service; entertainment services, namely, a continuing program about video games, strategy games; entertainment services, namely, providing news, analysis, and information regarding video games; name, image and likeness (NIL) marketing and consulting services for athletes; branding services for athletes; endorsement services for athletes; marketing services in the nature of promotion of third-party goods and services by brand ambassadors; educational services, namely, hosting events and providing educational speakers in the field of name, image and likeness (NIL) in collegiate sports."

