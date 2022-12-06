Read full article on original website
Related
Valerie Loureda Reveals Her New WWE Name, Shows Off Ring Gear
Valerie Loureda has revealed her new WWE name as she begins her journey in professional wrestling. Loureda is one of several mixed martial artists who have eventually found their way into the realm of professional wrestling as of late. She signed with WWE recently and has been competing on their NXT developmental brand.
Sasha Banks' Possible Return To Wrestling Revealed: Report
Sasha Banks' possible return to professional wrestling has reportedly been revealed.
wrestlinginc.com
Rumored Bray Wyatt Stable Members Spotted In Crowd During WWE NXT
Vincent Marseglia and Dutch of The Righteous were spotted sitting in the crowd during the 12/6 episode of "WWE NXT." According to PWInsider, the former ROH stars are presently in Orlando, Florida as part of the ongoing WWE Performance Center tryouts. As noted earlier, former NWA and AEW star Kylie Rae and former MLW star KC Navarro are also participating in the tryouts that will continue through the end of the week.
wrestletalk.com
Where Was Roman Reigns During December 5 WWE Raw Show?
An update has emerged regarding where Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was during yesterday’s (December 5) WWE Raw. While the rest of the Bloodline – the Usos, Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn – helped to open the show in a confrontation with Matt Riddle and Kevin Owens, the Tribal Chief did not accompany the rest of his stable to the ring.
ringsidenews.com
Matt Riddle Removed From Upcoming WWE Live Events
Matt Riddle became a highlight of WWE television after he made his way to the company back in 2018. He eventually became a champion on the main roster on a couple of occasions. He was written off WWE television, and now it seems he has been removed from all upcoming WWE events.
Pro Wrestling Insider
SPOILER: FORMER TOP NXT UK STAR MAKING AEW DEBUT
Trent Seven will debut on this Frday's edition of AEW Rampage, facing Orange Cassidy. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW WWE TRADEMARK FILING
WWE filed a trademark on the term "WWE Ring Leaders" on 12/1. The trademark is for the following:. "Organizing and conducting a program to enhance the use of student athletes' name, image, and likeness (NIL); Organizing and conducting collaborative partnerships with student athletes for brand building, training, development, education, communications, promotion, and community relations services; Entertainment services, namely, organizing and conducting an array of sports entertainment events rendered live and recorded for the purpose of distribution; Organizing and arranging of exhibitions and events for sports and entertainment purposes; Entertainment services, namely, provision of information and news about sports, entertainment and general interest rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing information in the fields of sports, entertainment and general interest via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports, entertainment and general interest shows about sports, entertainment and general interest rendered live and through broadcast media including television and via the internet or commercial online service; entertainment services, namely, a continuing program about video games, strategy games; entertainment services, namely, providing news, analysis, and information regarding video games; name, image and likeness (NIL) marketing and consulting services for athletes; branding services for athletes; endorsement services for athletes; marketing services in the nature of promotion of third-party goods and services by brand ambassadors; educational services, namely, hosting events and providing educational speakers in the field of name, image and likeness (NIL) in collegiate sports."
PWMania
#1 Contender’s Matches and More Revealed for Next Week’s WWE RAW
On next week’s RAW, WWE will determine new #1 contenders. A match between Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley has been scheduled for next Monday night. WWE United States Champion Austin Theory will give the winner a future title shot. Next week’s RAW will also feature Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss,...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE ANNOUNCES LOADED 200th BUMP CELEBRATION
Drew McIntyre, Bianca Belair and Seth Rollins have all been announced as guests for next week' s 200th episode of The Bump. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
THE LAST MATCH: PRO WRESTLING ROCK MUSICAL UP FOR 16 NOMINATIONS
THE LAST MATCH: PRO WRESTLING ROCK MUSICAL UP FOR 16 NOMINATIONS. The Last Match: A Pro Wrestling Rock Musical has been nominated for 16 BroadwayWorld NJ Regional Awards in 11 different categories! The Last Match launched earlier this Fall and is headlined by Broadway megastar Ramin Karimloo, Amber Ardolino and Matt Cardona.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NXT REPORT: THE DEADLINE IS COMING, WE HAVE OUR MATCHES FOR SATURDAY, AND MORE
Your announcers are Booker T and Vic Joseph. Duke Hudson tells Andre they have his back and they want to know that Andre is ready for this match. Andre says it is time to give those two motherf***ers an Andre Chase University ass whooping. Match Number One: Von Wagner (with...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE STAR TEASES NEW, DARKER LOOK
If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
HUGE MAIN EVENT BOUT ADDED TO ROH FINAL BATTLE PPV
ROH Tag Team Champions FTR vs. Jay & Mark Briscoe in a Double Dog Collar Match has been added to this Saturday's ROH Final Battle PPV. *ROH Champion Chris Jericho vs. Claudio Castagnoli with the stipulation that should Claudio lose, he has to join the Jericho Appreciation Society. *ROH Women's...
Pro Wrestling Insider
SEVERAL MORE NAMES CONFIRMED FOR WWE PC TRYOUT
Vincent Marseglia and Dutch of The Righteous were spotted sitting in the crowd at tonight's WWE NXT taping. The former ROH stars are in Orlando as part of this week's WWE Performance Center tryout. As PWInsider.com reported earlier today, Kylie Rae and KC Navarro are also taking part in this...
Pro Wrestling Insider
COVER REVEALED FOR TOD GORDON'S MEMOIR, FOREWORD WILL BE WRITTEN BY....
The cover for Tod Gordon's memoir Tod is God - The Authorized Story of How I Created Extreme Championship Wrestling has been revealed:. The book, co-authored by Sean Oliver, will feature a foreword from Terry Funk. The book will be released in hardcover form in July 2023. If you enjoy...
Pro Wrestling Insider
MORE ON WWE'S RETURN TO INDIA INCLUDING CITY AND VENUE
As PWInsider.com previously reported, WWE's first live event in India since December 2017 will be Wednesday 1/18/23. PWInsider.com can now confirm the event will be held in Hyderabad, India at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, a 5,000 seat venue that opened back in 2002. The event will mostly feature Smackdown brand...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW WWE DEVELOPMENTAL TALENT SIGNED
ABC Action News WFTS Tampa Bay have an article about WWE holding tryouts at the IMG Academy campus, and revealing that Melanie Brzezenski from University of Tampa was offered a WWE development contract after the tryout. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which...
Pro Wrestling Insider
UPDATED WWE NXT DEADLINE LINEUP FOR THIS SATURDAY
WWE NXT will present their NXT Deadline event this Saturday 12/10 on the WWE Network and Peacock, featuring the following updated lineup:. *WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. Apollo Crews. *WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly vs. The New Day. *First-ever Men's Iron Survivor Challenge: Carmelo Hayes vs. Joe...
wrestlinginc.com
Sonya Deville Seemingly Upset About Her WWE Booking
Sonya Deville has wrestled only a handful of matches on television this year, with her last bout – a six-pack challenge to determine the #1 contender for Ronda Rousey's "SmackDown" Women's Championship – taking place on the 11/11 episode of the blue brand show. Prior to that match,...
Pro Wrestling Insider
SEVERAL JAY WHITE-RELATED TRADEMARKS FILED
NJPW star Jay White filed several trademarks on 12/1 in relation to his ring name. All were for goods and services in the realms of ":Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer. " If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider...
Comments / 0