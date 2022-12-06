ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pro Wrestling Insider

RENEE PAQUETTE-AEW CONTRACT, A POTENTIAL ISSUE FOR LAST NIGHT'S DYNAMITE AUDIENCE, A ROH STREAK COMES TO AN END AND MORE

As Paul Jordan noted earlier today, Renee Paquette has a three year deal with AEW with contracts as both a talent and a producer. Mark Jacobs sent word that for Spectrum cable subscribers, there was a technical error last night and the channel was unavailable for the first 20-30 minutes of AEW Dynamite, frozen instead on a shot from Big Bang Theory, which preceeded the episode. No word whether that could have any ripple effect on the audience for last night's show.
Pro Wrestling Insider

UPDATED WWE NXT DEADLINE LINEUP FOR THIS SATURDAY

WWE NXT will present their NXT Deadline event this Saturday 12/10 on the WWE Network and Peacock, featuring the following updated lineup:. *WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. Apollo Crews. *WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly vs. The New Day. *First-ever Men's Iron Survivor Challenge: Carmelo Hayes vs. Joe...
Pro Wrestling Insider

FLAIR DOCUMENTARY TRAILER RELEASED, RINGSIDEFEST VENUE SHUTTING DOWN AND MORE

The official trailer for Ric Flair's Peacock documentary has been released:. It was reported today by The New York Post that Caroline's Comedy Club in NYC will be shuttering its Times Square location, shutting down the club after a 40 year run. Within the pro wrestling circles, the venue hosted every edition of Ringside Collectibles' Ringsidefest as well as comedy shows featuring Dolph Ziggler, Sam Roberts, Mick Foley and many others.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
stillrealtous.com

Backstage News On WWE Raw Return Being Kept Secret

You never know what’s going to happen on Monday Night Raw, and this week Mustafa Ali challenged Austin Theory for the United States Championship. Unfortunately for Mustafa Ali his opportunity to become champion came to a screeching halt as Dolph Ziggler made his surprise return and attacked Austin Theory which caused the match to end in a disqualification.
Pro Wrestling Insider

HUGE MAIN EVENT BOUT ADDED TO ROH FINAL BATTLE PPV

ROH Tag Team Champions FTR vs. Jay & Mark Briscoe in a Double Dog Collar Match has been added to this Saturday's ROH Final Battle PPV. *ROH Champion Chris Jericho vs. Claudio Castagnoli with the stipulation that should Claudio lose, he has to join the Jericho Appreciation Society. *ROH Women's...
Pro Wrestling Insider

WWE PERFORMANCE CENTER TRYOUT CURRENTLY ONGOING

WWE NXT is currently holding a tryout at the Performance Center in Florida. The tryout started yesterday and will run towards the end of the week. The only names we have confirmed thus far as taking part are former MLW star KC Navarro and former AEW and NWA star Kylie Rae.
FLORIDA STATE
Pro Wrestling Insider

IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS PREVIEW

Scheduled for today's Impact Wrestling on AXS TV programming:. 7 PM - Impact in 60: Jordynne Grace in 2022. *Impact Wrestling Champion Josh Alexander vs. Mike Bailey. *Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions Heath Miller & Rhino vs. The Motor City Machine Guns. *Sami Callihan vs. Big Kon. *Savannah Evans vs...
Pro Wrestling Insider

DETAILS ON MARKET & VENUE FOR FIRST WWE NXT PPV OF 2023

The next NXT PPV after this weekend will be 2/4/23 in Charlotte, NC at the 19,077-seat Spectrum Center. The PPV will be titled Vengeance Day. There is no word yet when the show will go on sale. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Pro Wrestling Insider

WILLIAM REGAL UPDATES

WWE sources indicate that William Regal starts his new position with the company the first week of 2023. Regal's final appearance on AEW TV was pre-taped as we are told that he had a trip to Great Britain already planned and would not be back in time to do another live appearance. Hence the story that it was "taped two weeks ago."
Pro Wrestling Insider

MLW FUSION PREVIEW, THANKSGIVING EPISODE REPLAY NOW STREAMING AND MORE

Scheduled for Thursday's edition of MLW Fusion: Super Series on Pro Wrestling TV:. *MLW Middleweight Champion Myron Reed vs. Shun Skywalker. *The Samoan SWAT Team in action. For more, visit www.MLW.com. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news,...
Pro Wrestling Insider

SHOULD OMEGA DITCH THE BUCKS, DOES KHAN HEAR CRITICISM, IF ALDIS WENT TO WWE AND MORE

You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. Is it time for Kenny Omega to separate himself from the Bucks? I don’t see any benefits for him to stay with them, but a lot of reasons to leave. His matches with the Bucks suck because the Bucks are gymnasts, not wrestlers. I know Kenny is a somewhat polarizing figure, but his singles matches are great. I think the Bucks drag him down. Your thoughts?
Pro Wrestling Insider

NXT DEADLINE TICKETS, NOVA RETIREMENT SHOW, A THANK YOU FROM MIKE AND MORE

For those who have asked about this Saturday's WWE NXT Deadline event, WWE has already closed the ticketing process for the event. Tickets were distributed via the NXT Live Facebook group, the same as WWE's weekly Tuesday taping. There is no update yet on Barry Windham's health. I would check...
Pro Wrestling Insider

MLW FUSION ON PRO WRESTLING TV PREVIEW

Scheduled for tonight's edition of MLW Fusion: Super Series on Pro Wrestling TV:. *MLW Middleweight Champion Myron Reed vs. Shun Skywalker. *EJ Nduka vs Sultán del Aire. *The Samoan SWAT Team vs. Mark Davidson and Angel Fashion. For more, visit www.MLW.com. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out...
Pro Wrestling Insider

IMPACT & LUCHA STAR ADDED TO PWG BATTLE OF LOS ANGELES 2023

Impact Wrestling and lucha star Black Taurus is the latest star announced for the 2023 Pro Wrestling Guerrilla Battle of Los Angeles tournament, which will take place on Saturday 1/7/23 and Sunday 1/8/23 in Los Angeles, CA at The Globe Theater. Previously announced thus far as competing:. Aramis. Titus Alexander.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Pro Wrestling Insider

NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING RETURNS TO LA THIS SATURDAY, COMPLETE LINEUP

New Japan Pro Wrestling will return to Los Angeles, CA this Saturday 12/10 with Nemesis from the Vermont Hollywood. The official lineup features:. *Jay White & El Phantasmo vs. Hikuleo & Alan Angels. *Homicide & David Finlay & Eddie Kingston vs. Tom Lawlor & Bobby Fish & Danny Limelight. *KENTA...
