Pro Wrestling Insider
TOP MATCHES ANNOUNCED FOR THIS FRIDAY'S IMPACT WRESTLING TV TAPING IN FLORIDA
Impact Wrestling has announced the following matches for this Friday's TV taping in Pembroke Pines, Florida at the Charles Dodge Center:. *Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions Heath & Rhino vs. The Motor City Machine Guns. *X-Division Champion Trey Miguel vs. Crazzy Steve. *Tasha Steelz & Savannah Evans vs. Mickie James...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE IS MUCH MORE ATTRACTIVE TO WRESTLERS NOW, WHO IS KEEPING COLT CABANA OFF OF TV NOW, AEW NEEDS TO REALIZE THAT BRYAN WORKS FOR THEM AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. With Punk out would it be wise for Tony Khan push the crap out of Bryan Danielson? He’s no Punk but is a very recognizable name. Of course I’m not expecting it but it’s just a thought, know what I mean?
Pro Wrestling Insider
RENEE PAQUETTE-AEW CONTRACT, A POTENTIAL ISSUE FOR LAST NIGHT'S DYNAMITE AUDIENCE, A ROH STREAK COMES TO AN END AND MORE
As Paul Jordan noted earlier today, Renee Paquette has a three year deal with AEW with contracts as both a talent and a producer. Mark Jacobs sent word that for Spectrum cable subscribers, there was a technical error last night and the channel was unavailable for the first 20-30 minutes of AEW Dynamite, frozen instead on a shot from Big Bang Theory, which preceeded the episode. No word whether that could have any ripple effect on the audience for last night's show.
Pro Wrestling Insider
UPDATED WWE NXT DEADLINE LINEUP FOR THIS SATURDAY
WWE NXT will present their NXT Deadline event this Saturday 12/10 on the WWE Network and Peacock, featuring the following updated lineup:. *WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. Apollo Crews. *WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly vs. The New Day. *First-ever Men's Iron Survivor Challenge: Carmelo Hayes vs. Joe...
Pro Wrestling Insider
FLAIR DOCUMENTARY TRAILER RELEASED, RINGSIDEFEST VENUE SHUTTING DOWN AND MORE
The official trailer for Ric Flair's Peacock documentary has been released:. It was reported today by The New York Post that Caroline's Comedy Club in NYC will be shuttering its Times Square location, shutting down the club after a 40 year run. Within the pro wrestling circles, the venue hosted every edition of Ringside Collectibles' Ringsidefest as well as comedy shows featuring Dolph Ziggler, Sam Roberts, Mick Foley and many others.
stillrealtous.com
Backstage News On WWE Raw Return Being Kept Secret
You never know what’s going to happen on Monday Night Raw, and this week Mustafa Ali challenged Austin Theory for the United States Championship. Unfortunately for Mustafa Ali his opportunity to become champion came to a screeching halt as Dolph Ziggler made his surprise return and attacked Austin Theory which caused the match to end in a disqualification.
itrwrestling.com
Road Dogg Recalls Backstage Regrets Over Not Having Brock Lesnar Match Main Event Survivor Series
While and lot of time and energy goes into choosing main events and selecting the match order on major cards, sometimes WWE gets it wrong. According to Road Dogg this once led Brock Lesnar being relegated down the card at Survivor Series. Survivor Series 2017 was headlined by a traditional...
Pro Wrestling Insider
HUGE MAIN EVENT BOUT ADDED TO ROH FINAL BATTLE PPV
ROH Tag Team Champions FTR vs. Jay & Mark Briscoe in a Double Dog Collar Match has been added to this Saturday's ROH Final Battle PPV. *ROH Champion Chris Jericho vs. Claudio Castagnoli with the stipulation that should Claudio lose, he has to join the Jericho Appreciation Society. *ROH Women's...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE PERFORMANCE CENTER TRYOUT CURRENTLY ONGOING
WWE NXT is currently holding a tryout at the Performance Center in Florida. The tryout started yesterday and will run towards the end of the week. The only names we have confirmed thus far as taking part are former MLW star KC Navarro and former AEW and NWA star Kylie Rae.
Pro Wrestling Insider
IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS PREVIEW
Scheduled for today's Impact Wrestling on AXS TV programming:. 7 PM - Impact in 60: Jordynne Grace in 2022. *Impact Wrestling Champion Josh Alexander vs. Mike Bailey. *Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions Heath Miller & Rhino vs. The Motor City Machine Guns. *Sami Callihan vs. Big Kon. *Savannah Evans vs...
Pro Wrestling Insider
DETAILS ON MARKET & VENUE FOR FIRST WWE NXT PPV OF 2023
The next NXT PPV after this weekend will be 2/4/23 in Charlotte, NC at the 19,077-seat Spectrum Center. The PPV will be titled Vengeance Day. There is no word yet when the show will go on sale. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section,...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WILLIAM REGAL UPDATES
WWE sources indicate that William Regal starts his new position with the company the first week of 2023. Regal's final appearance on AEW TV was pre-taped as we are told that he had a trip to Great Britain already planned and would not be back in time to do another live appearance. Hence the story that it was "taped two weeks ago."
Pro Wrestling Insider
MLW FUSION PREVIEW, THANKSGIVING EPISODE REPLAY NOW STREAMING AND MORE
Scheduled for Thursday's edition of MLW Fusion: Super Series on Pro Wrestling TV:. *MLW Middleweight Champion Myron Reed vs. Shun Skywalker. *The Samoan SWAT Team in action. For more, visit www.MLW.com. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news,...
Pro Wrestling Insider
SHOULD OMEGA DITCH THE BUCKS, DOES KHAN HEAR CRITICISM, IF ALDIS WENT TO WWE AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. Is it time for Kenny Omega to separate himself from the Bucks? I don’t see any benefits for him to stay with them, but a lot of reasons to leave. His matches with the Bucks suck because the Bucks are gymnasts, not wrestlers. I know Kenny is a somewhat polarizing figure, but his singles matches are great. I think the Bucks drag him down. Your thoughts?
Pro Wrestling Insider
NXT DEADLINE TICKETS, NOVA RETIREMENT SHOW, A THANK YOU FROM MIKE AND MORE
For those who have asked about this Saturday's WWE NXT Deadline event, WWE has already closed the ticketing process for the event. Tickets were distributed via the NXT Live Facebook group, the same as WWE's weekly Tuesday taping. There is no update yet on Barry Windham's health. I would check...
Pro Wrestling Insider
IMPACT WRESTLING RELEASING UNCUT ALEXANDER VS. SPEEDBALL CLASSIC TOMORROW & MORE NOTES
Impact Wrestling is going to release the absolutely insanely great Josh Alexander vs. Speedball Mike Bailey in its 60 minute entirety tomorrow at 12 PM Eastern on YouTube for free. Impact posted the following post-match footage backstage after the match:. Set for next Thursday's Impact on AXS TV:. *Impact Tag...
Pro Wrestling Insider
MLW FUSION ON PRO WRESTLING TV PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of MLW Fusion: Super Series on Pro Wrestling TV:. *MLW Middleweight Champion Myron Reed vs. Shun Skywalker. *EJ Nduka vs Sultán del Aire. *The Samoan SWAT Team vs. Mark Davidson and Angel Fashion. For more, visit www.MLW.com. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out...
Pro Wrestling Insider
IMPACT & LUCHA STAR ADDED TO PWG BATTLE OF LOS ANGELES 2023
Impact Wrestling and lucha star Black Taurus is the latest star announced for the 2023 Pro Wrestling Guerrilla Battle of Los Angeles tournament, which will take place on Saturday 1/7/23 and Sunday 1/8/23 in Los Angeles, CA at The Globe Theater. Previously announced thus far as competing:. Aramis. Titus Alexander.
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING RETURNS TO LA THIS SATURDAY, COMPLETE LINEUP
New Japan Pro Wrestling will return to Los Angeles, CA this Saturday 12/10 with Nemesis from the Vermont Hollywood. The official lineup features:. *Jay White & El Phantasmo vs. Hikuleo & Alan Angels. *Homicide & David Finlay & Eddie Kingston vs. Tom Lawlor & Bobby Fish & Danny Limelight. *KENTA...
Pro Wrestling Insider
SARAYA'S NEXT MATCH, WHAT WILL OPEN RAMPAGE, THREE NEW MARKET DEBUTS FOR AEW AND MORE
Wednesday 2/15/23 in Laredo, Texas at the Sames Auto Arena. Wednesday 3/8/23 in Sacramento, CA at the Golden1 Center. Tuesday 3/14/24 in Winnipeg, Canada at the Canada Life Center. Jim Ross is calling AEW Rampage tonight. Jon Moxley vs. Konosuke Takeshita will open Friday's Rampage. Also set for the episode...
